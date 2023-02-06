CAFCC: Supporters Club Chairman Frowns Against Stadium Rejection

The Chairman of Rivers United Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, has frowned against the rejection of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt to host any of CAF Confederation’s Cup, (CAFCC) games.

He said the rejection will deny United to get total home support when the CAFCC competiition starts next week, saying that playing at home has its own peculiar advantage.

Owhor said this on Wednesday in a telephone interview with Tidesports after the reports from CAF that said the Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL) champions had adopted the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for their home matches.

CAF has earlier asked the management of Rivers United to renovate the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, to International standard, saying that the Stadium lack some basic facilities to host international football competitions.

“ We will still give our maximum support to our team even though the matches will be played in Uyo, but it is painful that we are playing our home games outside our home.

“ I remember when Rivers United FC played in Enyimba Stadium sometimes ago, it was not so good for the team and we saw what happened .

“But I will say that Godswill Akpabio International Stadium is like a home to Rivers United FC, you can see we defeated Dakkada FC in Uyo so we conceived no tension and fear.

“I use this opportunity to appeal to the State Government through Ministry of Sports to try their best and return” the team back to its base, ‘ Owhor said.

By: Kiadum Edookor