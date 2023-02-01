Stakeholders Seek Improved Commitment To  Neglected Tropical Diseases’ Treatment

The need for improved zeal for political commitment, through high-level advocacy and awareness creation for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) visibility has been stressed.

The Zonal Coordinator, Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Federal Ministry of Health, Department of Public Health, NTDs Control/Elimination Programme, North East Zone, Hauwa Abubakar, made the call in a keynote address to mark the 2023 World NTD Day with the theme: Invest in Neglected Tropical Disease #ACT NOW #ACT TOGETHER held at Dajin village in Tafawa Balewa LGA, Bauchi State.

Abubakar stated that in a bid to pay attention to the Neglected Tropical Diseases, there is need for solicitation for counterpart support, through resource mobilization.

She said there should be a strengthening integration and inter-sectoral collaboration between NTDs- WASH by active involvement of Line Ministries such as Environment, Water Resources, Education, Information, National Home Grown School Feeding (NHGSF) and others.

According to her, concerned agencies should strive for an there should be an all-inclusive agenda including Persons with Disabilities in implementation while calling for the release of more funds by Funders and Government in order to scale up MMDP interventions to other endemic LGAs.

She added that there should be sensitization of Communities for Behavioral change communication (BCC) across the LGAs in the state for Hygiene sustainability.

“It is important to mention that NTDs activities in Bauchi State had recorded tremendous achievements ranging from Trachoma elimination in Trachoma endemic LGAs, Passed several Pre- Transmission assessment surveys conducted over the years, in Lymphatic filariasis interventions, Conducted Epidemiological surveys for Onchocerciasis interventions,” Hauwa stated.

”Akl endemic LGAs for Schistosomiasis has migrated to ward level in terms of treatment, to enhance Schistosomiasis paradigm shift for elimination as recommended by World Health Organization.

“And more interestingly, the state had scaled up to MMDP interventions, and these included, TT surgeries in all endemic LGAs, Hydrocele surgeries and Lymphoedema Management in some LGAs, Snakebite awareness creation and Management and Yaw’s identification and Management, all with support from Mission to Save the Helpless (MITOSATH) and Health and Development Support (HANDS)”, she said.

Abubakar congratulated all the stakeholders and Partner NGOs particularly the MITOSATH and HANDS for their continued campaign and support towards NTDs elimination in Bauchi State and in Nigeria at large.

She also appreciated the NTDs control team in the state for not only taking charge of ownership but its tireless effort in NTDs elimination processes.

In her remarks, the Programme Manager, MITOSATH, Esther Ijeoma, lamented that NTDs have continued to suffer from a lack of attention from the government and other agencies saying that her NGO would continue to lend a helping hand in giving attention to the NTDs.

Ijeoma commended Bauchi State Government through the BASPHCDA for its support in making drugs available for victims in all PHCs across the state.