Rivers
Evo King Lauds Wike Over Conference Organisation
The Eze Oha Evo III, HM King Leslie N Eke JP, Eze Gbakagbaka, has lauded the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over what he tagged timely response to the yearnings of Rivers people.
Eke said this when he spoke with newsmen during the Conference organised by the State Government christened: “Deepening The Democratic Culture And Institutions For Sustainable Development And Security In Nigeria”, in Port Harcourt.
The Evo King said the Conference was timely considering the electioneering period and the current insecurity in the nation.
According to him, the Conference has given the people an insight over understanding the principle of democracy and its workings.
He praised Governor Wike over the event and called on the people to ensure that all that was revealed by the paper presenters were put in practice.
“The Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is so gifted that he does things in line with the happenings of the time. I can liken him to the Children of Issachar in the Bible who excelled more than others because of their knowledge of the times and season”, he said.
The Monarch stated that democratic government must be practiced devoid of any form of military or any other style of governance in order to achieve its core mandate.
He expressed satisfaction over the move by the Rivers State Government, saying such ought to be emulated by others, if the people were prepared to follow up on the words and letters of democracy.
On former President Olusegun Obasanjo who visited the state for the purpose of the Conference, he said it was to prove its importance and why the people must key in to it.
He recalled that Obasanjo, who has served both as Military and Civilian Head of State of the country, has a better bite of what its challenges are.
Still on OBJ’s visit, he stated that there was nothing political about it and urged the people to be prepared to learn from those who have been trusted and proven in governance.
“Part of the challenges we have in this side of the helmisphre is that we do not know how to celebrate people. That is why we don’t have regard for our leaders. We must try to jettison such attitude in order to make room for excellence”, he said.
He also lauded all who contributed to the success of the event and prayed God to always give them the needed wisdom to enable them execute similar project for the state and in people in the future.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Nwanosike Intervenes In SIAT Dispute …Makes Peace Among Warring Factions
The misunderstanding between the Barrister Wilkinson Aaron Anujum-led faction and Mr. Hyacinth Amadi-led faction of Siat Landlord Association, Elele Estate has come to an end, as the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Engr Samuel Nwanosike, has made peace among the two factions.
Recall that members of the association few weeks ago brought their misunderstanding before the Ikwerre Council Chairman for settlement after all efforts for reconciliation proved abortive.
Siat Nigeria Limited, Elele Estate, comprises of 11 communities spanning Emuoha Local Government Area, Ikwerre Local Government Area, and Ahoada East Local Government Area, with the office situated in Elele-Alimini, Emuoha LGA.
Among the contending issues the Council Chairman resolved were: that both factions should sheathe their swords for the interest of peace and benefit of the host communities and harmonious co-existence with the Management of Siat Nigeria Limited;
That the tenure of Barrister W. A. Anujem-led Executive will be completed and another election conducted to usher in new executive;
That Siat Landlord Association is free to have any number of patrons and grand patrons it wishes to have; that the faction of Mr. Hyacinth Amadi should work with the Executive of Barrister W. A. Anujem in producing the correct measurement of the number of hectares of land acquired by the Management of Siat Nigeria Limited, in order to enable the company pay land rate;
That the agitation of Mr. Hyacinth Amadi-led faction for the removal of the Public Relations Manager of Siat Nigeria Limited, Mr. Lucky Ezihuo, should be dropped with immediate effect in the interest of Rivers people, particularly host communities;
That the Management of Siat Nigeria Limited should review its relationship approach with the host communities and respect their diverse interests and peculiarities;
That Siat Nigeria Limited should set up a mediation and conciliation team to mediate amongst members of the host communities and the company; and that all parties are to work collectively for common goal of attracting development in their various communities through Siat Nigeria Limited.
The resolution, which was read by the Legal Adviser of Ikwerre Local Government Council, Barrister Kposoruchi Wobodo, was accepted by both warring factions and copies of the verdict issued to the Management of Siat Nigeria Limited, host communities and security agencies.
Rivers
RSG Hails APHN On HealthCare Delivery
The Rivers State Government has commended the Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN) for the support and synergy it gives towards health care delivery in the state.
Speaking at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the APHPN held in Port Harcourt, the Permanent Secretary, speaking through Dr. Golden Owhonda, described public health physicians as the backbone of the health care in the state.
He gave plaudits to APHPN over the synergy and support, saying they have been at the frontline in the fight against disease and ailments, urging them not to relent.
In his goodwill message, Permanent Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr Agiriye Harry, admitted the importance of public health physicians.
He said, “a lot of the practising physicians come under primary health” , hence he enjoined the organisers to ensure that the conference proffers practicable solutions to health care delivery in the country.
Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Promise Abua, described public health physicians as “the life of public health care.”
Dr. Abua expressed gladness that 10 years later has found Port Harcourt worthy to host the body’s annual conference, as he challenged them to ensure that they evolve to meet the new challenges in the industry.
National President of APHPN, Prof. Esara, encouraged participants to utilise the conference to arm themselves with latest knowledge and techniques which the conference provides.
On his part, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prof. Daprim Ogaji, while welcoming participants, said the theme of the conference, “Public Health Practice: New Opportunities”, is key transforming health care provision.
He assured that the conference affords experts to cross fertilize ideas on burning health issues, and therefore enjoined members to exploit the opportunity.
By; Kevin Nengia
Rivers
We Have Improved Power Supply In UPTH- MD
Management of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) has said regular power supply has improved in the five hospital.
The management said the hospital can now boost of 20 hours of power supply in its wards, departments and theaters to ensure adequate medicare delivery.
Chief Medical Director, UPTH, Prof Henry Arinze Ugboma, stated this to newsmen during a media parley in the hospital.
Prof Ugboma said the regular Power supply is important to the hospital as it plans to be one of the best medical facility in sub-Sahara Africa.
“We are looking at alternative source of energe in the hospital to generate 20-24 hours power supplys”, he said.
He further said, UPTH is planning with Port Harcourt Electricity Development Company (PHEDC) to get about 20 hours of uninterrupted power supply.
He also said Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) had agreed to install a gas turbine plant in the hospital to improve on power supply.
According to Ugboma, UPTH is perfecting a five years strategic plan, making the hospital the best in Sub Sahara Africa.
Represented by Chairman Medical Advisory Committee CMAC, Prof Lucky Onotia, Prof Ugboma said the essence of the 5 year’s plan is to achieve certain goals in research and service delivery to the public.
He noted that some projects are ongoing in the hospital in removal of tumor of the spine.
UPTH, he said, is training doctors, Nurses and other professionals in areas of specialties to improve the quality of medicare service delivery.
Ugboma noted that the hospital would not achieve its goals without building on human and health care resources.
He said UPTH wants to stop medical tourism in the region by focussing in patients healthcare delivery.
He attributed inadequate funding as a major challenge faced by the management of the hospital, adding that with improved funding, UPTH is aspiring to be a world class hospital in Nigeria.
By; Chinedu Wosu
Trending
-
Maritime2 days ago
Navy To Acquire Nine Boats From France
-
Sports2 days ago
Dep Rector Advises Gure Youths On Football
-
Nation2 days ago
UPWA President Advises U&C Microfinance Bank On Investment
-
Sports3 hours ago
Company Seals Kebbi Beach Soccer Deal
-
Featured1 hour ago
Infrastructure: NNPC invests 1.9trn In Road Construction Via Tax Credit Scheme
-
Politics2 days ago
Lawan Rues High Cost Of Non-Returning Lawmakers
-
News2 days ago
INEC To Conduct Mock Accreditation With BVAS, Feb 4 …Assures Registered Voters Of Getting PVCs
-
Niger Delta4 hours ago
C’River Communities Lament Cattle Invasion Of Farms