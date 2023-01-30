Environment
Reactions Trail Another Flood Predictions
As reactions trailed the declaration by the federal government of another flooding this year
Across section of Nigerians who spoke with the Tide on the issue regretted that another flooding is coming few months when communities ravaged by the incident last year and are yet to recover.
They urged for urgent measures to save communities from another disaster.
National publicity secretary of the Nigerian mining and Geosciences (NMGS)Mr proper Ogbunie said both the federal and state governments should put in place mechanism to save communities from another flooding this year.
Ogbunie who said this in a post to The Tide while reacting to the government predictions regretted that another flood is coming when communities ravaged by the incident last year are yet to recover.
He also regretted that government is yet to take measure to contain another flood incident, stressing that even the cry for the dredging of River Niger is not being heeded to.
Ogbunie also called on communities to begin to think of how to save their lives and property Incase there Is a flood this year.
It would be recalled that
the Federal Government of Nigeria recently declared that there would be another flooding this year.
The Government also declared that 662 persons were killed across the country by flooding last year, while property worth millions destroyed across the country.
The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Ahmed, disclosed this in Abuja at the executive seminar for NEMA employees and senior members of staff selected from State Emergency Management Agencies and critical disaster management stakeholders.
Mustapha said the devastating 2022 flood disaster across the country was the first of its kind in the history of Nigeria, as about 662 persons were killed.
However, he assured Nigerians that early preparations had commenced to avoid some of the mistakes that were made in 2022 and state governors would be informed early this year about disaster-prone areas.
Ogbunie called on government to begin the process of rehabilitating communities ravaged by the incident last year.
He said if nothing is done , the sufferings of communities. will increased.
Also speaking Secretary of Amango Youth Assembly Mr Joshua Ngo called on government to do something urgently about the flood situation in the country.
He said it would be too much for the people to bear if another flooding comes few months after the abatement of that of last year.
According to him, what ever the government can do to solve this problem should be done immediately.
By: John Bibor
Environment
NiMET Releases 2023 Seasonal Climate Predictions
In order to avoid a repeat of the devastating flooding that affected most parts of the country last year, the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet) has released the 2023 seasonal climate prediction.
The predictions is a document usually released in February to sensitise the nation on changing climate patterns ahead of the year.
Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, said the early warning followed a marching order by President Muhammadu Buhari for improvement in providing early warning services after the nation’s experience in 2022 where almost all the states were flooded, with loss of lives and properties, and damage to infrastructure nationwide.
Meanwhile, Mr. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, said that one of the effective ways of mitigating climate-induced disasters is the provision of Early Warning Services.
Sirika however urged Nigerians to take advantage of the early warning, stressing that early warnings must be matched by early A action so that it can translate to disaster risk reduction in Nigeria.
“Talking of performance, one of the effective ways of mitigating climate-induced disasters is the provision of Early Warning Services.
NiMet over the years has been the pacesetter in Early Warning Services for all weather and climate sensitive activities across the country.
However, the early Warnings must be matched by Early Action so that it can translate to disaster risk reduction in Nigeria. This has been amplified by the recent flood of 2022 across several states in Nigeria” he said.
Earlier, the Director General of NiMet revealed that the 2023 beginning of rainfall (onset) is predicted to be earlier than normal in most parts of the country .
According to him, the prediction shows that the earliest onset will likely occur on or around the 2nd of March 2023 in the coastal zone of the south-south states of Bayelsa, Rivers , Akwa Ibom and environs.
The NiMet boss stated that some parts of Katsina, Zamfara , Kano, Jigawa, Yobe in the North, Imo and Rivers in the south are likely to experience a delayed onset when compared to the long term averages in the areas .
He said the onset dates in parts of Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe , Kwara , Oyo, Ogun and Lagos are likely to be near normal .
According to him, normal to above normal annual rainfall amounts are expected over most parts of the country excepts in parts of Yobe
He said an early End of Season (EoS) is predicted over parts of the South (especially in Osun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and eastern parts of Ogun and Lagos) and parts of Yobe, Adamawa, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi.
“However, an extended rainfall season is predicted over parts of Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Enugu, Anambra, western Ogun, and Lagos. The End of Season period is expected to range from the 26th of September till 25th of December.
The length of growing season in most places in the country is likely to be near the long-term average, except for some parts of the northern states such as Katsina, Jigawa, and Kano where shorter than the long-term average length of the growing season is anticipated.
“The season is expected to range from 84 to 283 days. Abuja and surrounding States are expected to witness between 170 and 230 days.
“The annual total rainfall is predicted to be Normal to above normal in most parts of the country.
However, in parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kaduna and FCT that are likely to observe below normal to near normal annual rainfall amounts.
“ The annual rainfall amount is expected to range from 420 mm in the far northernmost parts to 3253 mm in the coastal areas. However
“In 2023, we should also prepare for its occurrence between June and early July as dry spell lasting between 15 to 21 days is in the forecast, especially from the central parts of the country to the North”.
Matazu said the early prediction will allow for greater collaborations among relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in fighting against the effects for climate change.
“The President has given a marching order for improvement in providing early warning services and we took that for our directive and challenges also and that is why we have released the document as early as January and this will give about two to three months. “Lead time. Lead Time is the difference between the time you release a forecast and the time of occurrence of the season. So, for the southern season, we give about two months lease time and in the north, it will be around four to five months of leave time.
“So, and that is enough for all MDAs, government departments and agencies that federal, state and local government levels to key in and integrate this focus information into their planning activities in different sectors.
“The summary of the focus is that this year is going to be a little bit a normal year. Unlike 2023 but with the focus of extreme events, evidently we have time of fixed rainfall between July to September and Sunshine because of high soil moisture we are expecting flood flows around cities are also expecting riverine flood areas that live within the floodplain areas. And then also who states in the north, we are expecting a dry spell that will occur between the months of June and July for the period of two to three weeks” he said.
By: John Bibor
Environment
FG Recommits To Implementation Of WASH Programme -Minister
The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the provision of adequate Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) as they contribute to the improvement of life, economic development and productivity in line with national and global targets.
Engr. Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, made this known at the review meeting for the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Sector recently in Abuja.
Adamu revealed that investments in the water and sanitation sector have multiplier effects on individuals and the country with the concomitant value chain benefits
The minister added that the government’s efforts and initiatives aimed at addressing sector challenges and improving the sustainable access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services to all Nigerians include the rollout of the Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) Programme; declaration of a state of emergency and the National WASH Action Plan to revitalize the WASH sector; roll out of the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign and signing of the Executive Order 09, among others.
He further highlighted some of the achievements of the sector which include the validation of the Draft National Roadmap for Water Quality Management; Domestication of hydrogen sulfide vials production for water quality monitoring; capacity building for laboratory staff on public water audit to strengthen the enforcement of the National Standard for Drinking Water Quality.
Other Federal Government initiatives include a series of training geared towards building capacities on different approaches and thematic areas such as Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS), Hygiene Promotion, Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management, Sanitation Marketing, and Community Water Safety Plan, which were carried out to strengthen capacity for quality implementation and attainment of sustainable WASH improvements in Nigerian communities.
He further remarked that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Water Resources launched the 2021 WASHNORM Report and the National Roadmap for Hand Hygiene for All, while the minimum package and contingency plans for the Hand Hygiene supply chain are being finalized
While emphasizing the need to sustain partnership in accelerating stakeholders engagement and community mobilization, Adamu also noted that the Federal Government has kick-started the process of integrating the Africa Sanitation Policy Guidelines (ASPG) into Nigerian National Policies which is expected to inform the development of the National WASH Policy.
He expressed optimism that instituting a Joint Sector Review ( JSR) for the WASH sector in Nigeria would help to align all sector actors to the same vision and aspirations as well as promote joint accountability.
Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, explained that the presentations that would be made at the review meeting would highlight the successes, challenges, and lessons learned across the thematic areas, and provide the basis for robust engagement of stakeholders to arrive at recommendations that would ensure the sustainability of results, and identification of priorities for future engagements
She added that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources was committed to raising the profile of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in the country as well as ensuring sustainable access to basic WASH services for all Nigerians by 2030 .
Environment
Flooding:Task Before Incoming Government
If for nothing else, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike clearly demonstrated an unparalleled leadership qualities when in the heat of the flood disaster last year the governor quickly responded to the needs of flood ravaged communities by approving a whooping one billion naira to ameliorate their sufferings.
It would be recalled that the flood Management Committee headed by a seasoned technocrat, Dr George Nwaeke, was in every community ravaged by the disaster. Relief materials including cash were given to affected communities across the State.
The 2022 flood was described as a major disaster not just by Nigerians by the international community. The incident affected over 16 states in the country.
In Rivers State for instance, the entire Orashi region was sacked by the incident.
There was complete dislocation of families. Schools turned to refugee camps and even in Abua/Odual,the council hall was turned to a refugee camp.
Faming activities were grounded in places such as Ogba /Egbema/Ndoni Local Government ,Ahoada West and East Local Government Areas , and Abua/Odual.
In far away Soku and Rundele in Akuku Toru and Emohua Local Government Areas respectively, the impact of the disaster was felt.
Neighbouring states of Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River, Anambra and even parts of the North felt the impact of the disaster.
The Government of Cameroun was blamed for the disaster.
According to various opinions across the country,the disaster was caused by the opening of the Lagdo Dam by the Camerounian authorities.
The critics also blamed the government of Nigeria for refusing to build a dam along the River Niger and Benue to contain water from Lagdo dam.
It would be noted that communities affected by the disaster are still counting their loses till today.
In some of the communities visited by the reporter,they complained about the destruction of their farmlands, high rate of malarial infestations and the fact that some of them still live as refugees.
Meanwhile, some Nigerians have been speaking on the impact of the disaster and the role of government in combating future flooding in the country.
A cross section of Nigerians who spoke on the issue said government should start an intensive preparations towards checking perennial flooding in the country..
In a post disaster interview, Prince Sodin Akiagba, a native of Joinkrama Engenni lamented the destructive impact of the disaster on his community.
He said since the abatement of the incident,no government across the country is giving due attention to flood ravaged communities.
According to him, what is dominating discourse is politics, adding that non of the aspirant is even talking about enviromental issues.
Akiagba expressed fears that his people may suffer another disaster this year if nothing is done about it.
He called on government to dredge the Orashi river,while the dam to contain water from Cameroun should be constructed.
Akiagba also called for post flood support for his people.
Speaking last year in an interview,South South zonal director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Godwin Tepikor said the impact of flood disaster can be minimise if Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps are provided across the zone.
He said communities should take annual flood predictions seriously for early preparations for it.
Tepikor also proposed regular desilting of gutters and drainages, noting that the culture of indescriminate dumping of refuse into drainages be discouraged.
He said NEMA will collaborate with governments across the region with the view to ameliorating the impact of flood disaster on the people.
. Also speaking, the President General of Ogbakor Egbema Aninso, Mr Ify Francis Igwebuike, told The Tide that his people were abandoned to their fate
He lamented the impact on food security in his kingdom,the loss of lives and property by his people and the fact that there hasn’t been any post flood support for the people.
According to him, some rivers and creeks crisscrossing Egbema could be dredged to facilitate movement of waters to the River Niger.
He said rivers such as the Nkisa and other rivulets can be dredged to ensure runoff to river Niger at Ndoni.
According to Igwebuike, these proposals were made a long time ago but successive governments in Nigeria refused to implement them.
The Eze Igbu Ubie of Ubie Kingdom, Ahoada West Local Government Area, HRM Eze Maxwell Augustine Okpokiri, called for a permanent solution to the problem of flooding in the country.
He said his kingdom has always suffered impact of every flood disaster in the country.
Also speaking, a Port Harcourt based enviromental activist, Prince William Chinwo, said both state and federal governments should do something urgently to check future flood disasters in the country.
According to him, measure should also be taken to support communities ravaged by the incident.
Other activists also said measures be taken to check future occurrence of flooding in the country.
It would be noted that by May 2023 a new democratic government will be installed across the country.
The outgoing administrations may have done their best which to some Nigerians their best as far as flooding was concerned is not good enough for the country.
The onus lies on the incoming administrations both at the local government, state and federal governments to think of something new in the area of flood control and mitigation.
By: John Bibor
Trending
-
Opinion5 hours ago
NNPC And The Road Task Scheme
-
Business5 hours ago
Imported Goods Killing Local Production – Presidency
-
News4 hours ago
11 Passengers Burnt To Death On Ore-Benin Expressway Crash
-
Environment5 hours ago
FG Recommits To Implementation Of WASH Programme -Minister
-
News4 hours ago
NDLEA Bursts Trans-Border Cartel, Arrests 5 Kingpins
-
News24 mins ago
Debarment Allowance: Irabor Urges Military Retirees For Patience
-
Oil & Energy5 hours ago
2023, Another Strong Year For Oil Industry
-
Rivers4 hours ago
Community Lauds Buhari For Signing PIA Into Law