Prioritise Social Protection Programme, UNICEF Urges Govt

Security experts, traditional rulers and other professionals have raised alarm over the rising wave of insurgence in the South West region, attributing it to the non-commitment of the Federal Government and its agencies to the protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

The experts made the assertion at a workshop organized by “The Yoruba Leadership Peace and Initiatives” with the theme “Safety and Security in Yorubaland”, in Ibadan.

The Chairman, Western Security Network, Oyo State, Brigadier General Kunle Togun, (rtd), Rear Admiral Leye Jayeola, Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin and other speakers noted with dismay the rising waves of insecurity, its economic impact and threat to the lives of the people.

General Togun submitted that the government has failed in its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of its citizenry as there are daily reported cases of kidnapping, killings and other heinous acts nationwide

He said, “the way we are practising the adopted presidential system of government is not the same way it is being practised in the United States of America.

“Each state in America”, according to him, “operates under separate laws, which enable the establishment of state police. But in Nigeria, the reverse is the case”.

The former top military brass, who advocated for the establishment of State Police for effective policing, blamed the Federal Government for frustrating the efforts of the Western Security Networks, code-named Amotekun, to arm its men with sophisticated weapons to combat bandits, kidnappers and perpetrators of other heinous acts.

“Amotekun can only arrest and investigate but cannot prosecute offenders. But the sad aspect of it is that after arrest and investigation, the police authorities will release the suspect under the excuse that it is a bailable offence.

“Also, while local vigilantes and Neighbourhood watch from other regions are allowed to carry Ak-47, Amotekun is only licenced to carry Dane guns to combat criminals with sophisticated weapons.

“If truly, we are practising a presidential system of government, what is obtainable in the US should be obtainable in Nigeria as well”, he emphasized.

Speaking in the same vein, Rear Admiral Leye Jaiyeola (rtd) stated that Nigeria Police has the capability to curtail the activities of the kidnappers and bandits, if trained, equipped and motivated.

He added that the military is not trained to handle civil cases except in extreme situations but the police are trained in this aspect.

In her presentation, a University don, Dr Modupe Albert, called for synergy among the various security agencies.

According to her, we need synergy among the various security agencies to combat kidnapping, banditry and other vices in the region.

On his part, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Osun State, Oba Adedokun Abolarinwa, blamed insurgence on poverty and unemployment.

He said insecurity would continue to persist once youth across the nation are not productive and engaged to contribute to the development of the country.

He, therefore, urged stakeholders in Yorubaland not to see the security of the region as the sole duty of the government, but as the duty of all, adding that democracy and stability cannot thrive without security.

According to him, Yoruba people should put aside their personal interests and differences and support the call for the security of the lives and property of people in the region.

In his words, “poverty in the land is caused by unemployment. Let’s attack the issue of poverty in the rural areas, let’s be our brother’s keepers and chart a pathway to unite and tackle insecurity in this region.

“Let us all get involved, we cannot afford to leave everything to the government, we traditional rulers have our role to play in the safety of Yorubaland and everybody also has to contribute their quota towards the security of our region.

“There can’t be development without security, all hands must be on deck.