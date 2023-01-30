Sports
‘Nigeria’s Basketball Need Grassroots Investment’
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Organised Basketball Network (OBN) Academy, Obinna Ekezie, a former NBA star, has advocated for more talent hunt championships to help discover budding players that will make the country great in the sport.
Speaking at the OBN Elite Basketball Showcase tournament last weekend in Ajah, Lagos State, Ekezie said that he organised the championship to create awareness of the need for more effort in scouting for talents on the streets, schools, and also, create a healthy environment for youths to hone their skills and strive in education.
He said the championship, which featured Team Vedione Voltage, Team Risers, Team Kings and Team Future, lived up to expectations, saying all the players displayed a high level of skills they learnt at OBN Academy.
He praised Team Kings, winners of the Elite Basketball Showcase tournament, for their excellent performance, saying, “OBN Academy organised the tournament to guage the players’ level of progress.
“We are also using the tournament to access players that will possibly get scholarships to school and play basketball in the U.S.
“Over 45 players participated in the four-team tournament and the coaches were delighted that the players replicated the skills they were taught in the games
“We discover and train talents to get scholarship abroad and also earn a living from the sport. OBN also helps parents in grooming the personality and confidence level of their kids,” he said.
Sports
‘NBA Determined To Dev B’ball In Nigeria’
The NBA has said it is determined to grow the next generation of talented basketball players in the country.
The NBA Africa Vice President and Country Head, NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday at the ninth edition of the Power Forward games.
Abudu said part of the vision of the NBA was to influence the basketball ecosystem in the country.
The Power Forward Project, organised in collaboration with ExxonMobil and PanAfricare ,has expanded over the years to include 40 schools in Abuja, with over 200,000 youths impacted positively since 2013.
Speaking during the finals of the event, Abudu said, “Power Forward is an incredible programme. It is focused on young adults in Abuja for them to acquire life skills through the lens of basketball. The goal is to roll out an expanded programme like this to other parts of the country because when it comes to talent development, it starts from a very young age.
This is part of a big plan for the NBA. The NBA opened its third office in Africa in Lagos at the beginning of last year. This demonstrates the commitment of the NBA and the belief it has in the Nigerian market, that is, from the talent development perspective. In the history of the NBA, we have had about 120 players of African heritage, and more than half of those have been Nigerians. That has signalled year-in-year-out the importance of Nigeria to the NBA.”
The PanAfricare Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Patrick Adah, said, “This project has produced alumni who are making impact. It has impacted them and made them achieve their aims in life. We have also produced some basketballers in Nigeria, who have participated in various championships. It ignited their interest in basketball.
Sports
Coach Bosso Drops Four Players Ahead Of U20 AFCON
Head coach of the U-20 team, Ladan Bosso, has further reduced his squad as he prepares to drop his final list for the 2022 U-20 AFCON in Egypt.
The four unnamed players were dropped before Tuesday’s training session, which also afforded Bosso and his coaching crew the chance to test some overseas-based players who arrived camp over the weekend.
Ademola Ola-Adebomi of Crystal Palace, Joel Ideho of Arsenal, Michael Ologo of Istanbulspor and Abel Ogwuche of Trelleborgs were all involved in a test game that ended in a draw.
During the session, the Ideho and Ogwuche were particularly impressive, just as Ologo showed composure as a topflight player. Ola-Adebomi was also imposing in the test game, but it appeared the 15 minutes game time he got wasn’t enough to show his real abilities.
As the Flying Eagles continue their preparations for the tournament in Egypt, the Nigeria Football Federation has penciled a two-legged friendly against Zambia on Friday and Sunday.
Seven-time champions Nigeria have been drawn with hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal in Group A of the tournament.
The 2023 U-20 AFCON, which will be played from February 9 to March 11, will serve as qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Sports
Sports Commissioner Blames NFF Over Stadium Rejection
Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Chris Green, has fingered the Nigeria Football Federation over the rejection of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt to host group stage matches of Rivers United in the CAF Confederation Cup, Tidesports source reports.
Less than a month to the start of the club’s campaign on the continent, reports went viral last week that the NPFL champions had adopted the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for their home matches, suggesting that the Port Harcourt stadium failed to meet the requirements of the Confederation of African Football.
Having played its preliminary games at the stadium, the club shared updates about upgrades at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, but in the wake of the latest development, Green alleged that the NFF failed to show up for the inspection of the facility.
“The NFF is in a better position to answer. Yes, we upgraded (the stadium) but NFF officials were supposed to inspect it, but they didn’t come,” Green told Tidesports source.
NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, declined comments on the issue, saying, “I can’t be discussing issues like this in the media, but NFF has done its job.”
According to the fixtures released by CAF, Rivers United will begin their campaign on February 12 against ASEC Mimosas away from home, before playing their first home game against the same opponents on February 19.
The fixtures also revealed that other home games against DC Motema Pembe and Diables Noirs will be played on March 8 and 19 respectively in Uyo.
The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium hosted last season’s CAF Confederation Cup final match between RSB Berkane and Orlando Pirates.
