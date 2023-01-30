Business
Fuel Scarcity Worsens In FCT
Residents and motorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environ have continued to lament the hardship experienced as scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol worsened.
The Tide source who monitored the filling stations on Friday reports that long queues of vehicles were seen at all the stations that have the petroleum product.
Those that have the product were dispensing at N195 per litre, while the NNPC Limited Retail stations were dispensing N194 per litre.
A good number of the filling stations did not have the product.
In the City centre, NNPC Limited Mega station by Church Gate and NNPC Limited retail station at Zone 1, Wuse were seen with long queues of vehicles.
Conoil and TotalEnergies filling stations, opposite NNPC Limited Towers also had long queues of vehicles.
The situation was also the worse along Nyanya-Keffi high way, as many filling stations did not have petroleum product, while along Lugbe, Airport road, queues were seen at Danmana, NIPCO, Shafa and AA Rano filling stations.
Many motorists expressed dissatisfaction over the non-availability of the product, adding that the situation was frustrating and demoralising as they normally stay over the next day to get fuel.
“I usually queue till 12 midnight and the next day to get fuel. If not, my taxi business will suffer a loss,” Mr Ismaila Jimoh said.
My Sadiq Yakubu said though he was on Coupon Queue, to be charged through his credit card but it had not been easy, calling on the Federal Government to hasten up with a laudable decision to resolve it.
Mr Peter Okpe, Manager, TotalEnergies station, who appealed to the government to find a lasting solution to the crisis, said though it always served motorists for 24 hours, but its queues had become too long because enough product was not in circulation.
The source reports that President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the constitution of a 14-man Steering Committee on Petroleum Products Supply and Distribution management to find lasting solution to disruptions in the supply and distribution of petroleum products.
Other terms of reference of the committee are to ensure national strategic stock management, visibility on the NNPC Limited refineries rehabilitation programme and ensure end-end tracking of petroleum products, especially PMS to ascertain daily national consumption and eliminate smuggling.
Business
Imported Goods Killing Local Production – Presidency
The Presidency has frowned at the rate of consumption of imported goods in the country, and has urged Nigerian consumers to change their mindset and patronise locally-produced goods, especially in the agricultural sector, to boost revenue and job creation.
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this while speaking at a one-day seminar/exhibition with the theme, “Re-orientation towards ensuring preference and consumption of domestic agro-allied products”, which was organised by Zakclair Investment Limited.
Adesina, who was represented by the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, said more Nigerians would be financially empowered when people patronise locally manufactured goods.
He explained that no nation could truly develop its production capacity when its economy was based on imported products.
The presidential spokesperson observed that most developed nations of the world were those whose economies were based on the local production of goods.
He said the unbridled importation of products was weighing heavily on the country’s foreign exchange reserve.
“We must also be willing to innovate with our local products in ways that can get us a wider audience.
“Instead of expending scarce resources and importing goods and services, we can channel them to create jobs for people. We need to believe more in the value of what is indigenous to us, as a people.
“When we consume locally made products, there will be less pressure on our foreign exchange. In the same breath, the value addition that happens locally means jobs.
“The economic value of consuming locally made goods is in all the jobs that will be created.
“I think that with the kind of market that we have in Nigeria, 200 million people, you can see there is a lot that we can do with domestic products”, Adesuna said.
Delivering the keynote address, the Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Prof. Garba Sharabutu, urged stakeholders to stop paying lip service to the efforts to drive the consumption of made-in-Nigeria products, saying “we need to take it from words to action”.
Earlier, the CEO of Zakclair Investment Ltd, Adelabu Abdulrazak, explained that with the country’s ailing economy, there was a need to direct attention to preference and consumption of locally-made products.
“Consequently, we believe there is a need for a discourse in this aspect of our national life with the aim to infuse patriotism, encourage policies that tackle this lifestyle, reorientate our citizens and massively stimulate the growth of our economy,” he said.
Business
Commission Extends Deadline For Digital Money Operators’ Registration
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced the extension of deadline for registration of online money lenders and operators, otherwise known as Digital Money Lenders (DML).
Making the registration extension known in a statement that was made available to The Tide at the weekend, the FCCPC Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, said the process has been extended to March 27, 2023.
The FCCPC boss stated that the extra time was to ensure that the registration of DML whose registration was still in process was adequately achieved, and to also prevent significant market disruptions.
It is the third time the commission has postponed the deadline for registration, since it enforced compulsory registration in August 2022.
“On December 6, 2022, in furtherance of the collaboration of the Inter-Agency Joint Task Force, the FCCPC extended the deadline for the registration of DML to January 31, 2023.
“This was to ensure the registration of DMLs whose registration was still in process and to prevent significant market disruptions.
“The Commission noted, however, that several DMLs have not yet provided all relevant documentation to complete their registration process.
“To this end, the Commission is further extending the registration deadline to Monday, March 27, 2023″, The statement read in part.
The FCCPC recently released a limited interim regulatory and registration framework for digital lending in order to curb unethical interest rates, violation of consumer privacy, and other unethical lending practices perpetrated by unchecked digital lenders in the country.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Manager Clarifies PH Airlines Building Occupancy Issues
The Port Harcourt Airport Manager, Mr Felix Akinbinu, has given reasons for the delay by airlines operating at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in occupying the newly commissioned Airport Building.
Noting that airlines still operate from the Terminal building, he said the nature of business operations of airlines is such that makes them operate from the terminal building in order to meet the boarding requirements for passengers.
Akinbinu, who disclosed this while interacting with aviation correspondents, stated that the newly commissioned airlines building is not just for airlines alone.
He said it’s office space for any group or individuals to use, though it bears the name, “Airline Building”.
According to him, the airlines will still operate from the terminal building because the newly commissioned airlines building is to provide additional office space for airlines to accommodate their other activities and staff.
“To be frank with you, what we have in the new airlines building is just eight office space accommodation, and it is not only for airlines, it is open to everyone or group that need an office space.
“It is not that we are ordering the airlines to leave the terminal building, not at all, because they are to operate at the terminal building for the ease of their business and passengers facilitation.
“It is also not an issue of disobedience on their side for still operating at the terminal building. All they will do is to acquire additional office space for their staff and operations”, Akinbinu said.
The Tide’s check earlier showed that the new airlines building is sited at a distance place from the terminal building, which makes it difficult for airlines to easily access, considering their style of business operations.
Some officials of airlines The Tide interacted with stated that they will not operate from the new airlines building because it was sited across the airport major road, distant from the terminal.
They, therefore, urged the airport management to consider the nature of their operations, and make alternative for them.
It would be recalled that the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Salisu Yadudu, represented by the Director of Operations, Murktar Munye, had at the commissioning ceremony of the airlines building, early December last year, directed the airport manager to ensure that airlines occupy the building immediately.
This, he said, was to decongest the terminal building. But the building is yet to be occupied.
By: Corlins Walter
Trending
-
Politics5 hours ago
W’African CSO Coalition Harps On 2023 Elections Importance
-
News4 hours ago
CBN Bows To Pressure, Extends Old Naira Deadline To Feb 10 …Says 75 Per Cent Old Notes Now Collected …Vows To Sanction Banks ‘Selling’ New Notes
-
Oil & Energy4 hours ago
FG Admits Adjusting Petrol Pump Price …… Blames Scarcity On Smuggling
-
Niger Delta4 hours ago
2023: Diri Wants Kwankwaso’s Defection To PDP
-
Maritime5 hours ago
Lekki Seaport To Boost Non-Oil Revenue – NEPC
-
Sports4 hours ago
Kwara To Unveil Modern Glass Squash Courts In W’Africa
-
Nation3 hours ago
Clergy Urges Govt, Security Agencies To Stop Unauthorised Sit-At-Home Orders
-
Politics5 hours ago
Council Boss Vows To Deliver PDP Candidates In Rivers