2023: Oyigbo LG Boss Makes Case For PDP’s Victory In Rivers
The Grassroot Development Initiative (GDI), Oyigbo Chapter, has urged members of the party in the state to close-ranks and work together to ensure victory of the party in the 2023 elections in the state.
In a statement issued in Afam, headquarters of Oyigbo LGA and signed by its Coordinator, High Chief Solomon Agom Eze, Deputy Coordinator, Hon-Loveday Okere and Secretary, Hon John Nwachukwu respectively, the group said there was serious need for reconciling all warring members of the PDP.
They said, “the house is big enough to accommodate all and sundry and also welcome lots more.
“There should be justice and a level playing ground for all, regardless of their background and class.
“We must work together if we really want to achieve the desired results. We are all stakeholders and must allow unity and the interest of the party to prevail.
“You must begin to select leaders and your representatives based on their track records of good works, worthy characters, rather than sentiments and biases.
“It is important that we distinguish ourselves from the norm that has kept party system in Nigeria backward for so long,” GDI said.
The GDI, in the statement, said the PDP had recorded tremendous progress in the last two general elections and was positioned to take over power in Abuja, with adequate support of the government at the state level under Governor Nyesom Wike.
On the 2023 elections and the chances of PDP candidates, the group enjoined Rivers electorate to cast their votes for all the PDP candidates, especially Sir Siminialayi Fubara, who is the party’s standard-bearer in the state.
This, the group said, “is to consolidate on the quality leadership achievements of the Wike-led administration in the state, and for the well-being of all and sundry in the state”.
It warned that any attempt to do otherwise would spell unending doom in the next four years.
The Coordinator of GDI in Oyigbo LGA, High Chief Solomon Agom Eze, used the opportunity to laud Governor Nyesom Wike on his achievements since 2015.
He described the Governor’s leadership quality, especially in infrastructural development, as remarkable, saying that “the Governor has been able to prove all his detractors wrong in the governance of the state since 2015 to date”.
He also eulogized the group’s Patron in the area and State Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, and all those contesting under the PDP for their dedication to service.
Chief Eze further lauded the PDP Chairman, Oyigbo LGA, Hon. Alex Ibeabuchi for his contributions offered GDI in the area, and other well-meaning GDI members in the Rivers South East Senatorial District, stressing that their support would not be in vain.
By: Bethel Toby
Usokun, An Integral Part Of My Administration – DELGA Chairman
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, has assured the people of Usokun, in Degema Local Government Area, that their community is an integral part of his administration, and would be carried along in all programmes and activities of the Government.
The Council Boss gave the assurance, when he played host to the Usokun Council of Chiefs, who paid him a courtesy call at the Council’s Secretariat, recently.
He dismissed claims that the people were grossly marginalized in the Council, disclosing that several members of the community were given appointments as aides in his administration.
The Council Boss further recalled that he had recently disclosed to the community the administration’s plan to undertake the completion of their Corpers’ Lodge, and also embark on a new project for them in the coming months, as part of his administration’s pledge of executing projects in all communities of the LGA.
In employment into the Civil Service, the Council Boss noted that the administration was not employing at the moment, but that employment would be equitable to all communities, if the government was recruiting.
While assuring that no community in Degema LGA would be neglected by his administration, the Mayor of Kalabari urged them to remain peaceful, law-abiding and continue to contribute positively towards the development of the LGA.
Responding, the Onu Onya Ekein of Usokun, HRH King Charles Sunday, Ugu VII, commended the Council Chairman for his forthrightness and accessibility, noting that Hon. Williams’ administration was the first to invite the Usokun Council of Chiefs and engage them on developmental issues.
He prayed God to continue to protect the Council Chairman and imbue him with more wisdom to pilot the Council to enviable heights.
Earlier, Secretary of the Usokun Council of Chiefs, Chief Omubo Bob-Jeck, had in his address, bemoaned an alleged gross marginalization of the Usokun people in the affairs of the Council.
He particularly decried an alleged neglect of the Usokun people in employment by the Council, political appointments, and projects execution, praying the Council Boss to use his good office to address their plight.
By: Theresa Fredrick & Charity Amiso
Community Lauds Buhari For Signing PIA Into Law
The members of the Oha in Council, an apex body of Ubima community in Rivers, have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) into law.
Chairman of Ogbakor Ubima, in Ikwere Local Government Area in Rivers, Mr Emma Amad, made the commendation recently in a briefing with journalists in Port Harcourt.
Amadi, also a member of the Board, Host Community Development Trust (HCDT), inaugurated by an indigenous oil company in Rivers, said the implementation of the law would enhance peace and development for stakeholders.
The Tide’s source reports that All Grace Energy Limited (AGEL), operating in the Oil Mining Lease (OML17), on January 20, inaugurated a seven-member board of the HCDT.
They were expected to work with the company on implementation of the PIA law.
Amadi said the inauguration of the board of trustees by AGEL would also enhance the development of the host community.
He said with the law, the community would be conscious of the security aspect of the community where the company operates because they were now stakeholders, unlike what obtained in the past.
“I commend All Grace Energy Limited for their efforts on the process of implementing the PIA law on remittance of three per cent yearly Operational Expenditure (OPEX) as stipulated by the Act to host communities.
“Before now, what we have is Memorandum of understanding (MOU), which is an agreement between the company and the host community which any of the party can go to court if the agreement is bridged.
“Now, it has become a law which the parties must obey.
“I can tell you that the passing of PIA Act which oil companies are to implement is a welcome development.
“This is because if the company bridges the law, we can confidently go to court and enforce that law; so, we thank President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.
Similarly, Mr Dandyson Onigah, the Chairman of the Board of HCDT, said it was a dawn of a new era where there would not be bickerings between oil companies and their host community.
According to him, with the stipulations of the PIA, the community can make plans toward sustainable development, knowing that there are funds for that purpose.
Onigah said that the board would work with the company to ensure peace for the company to operate freely to achieve its mandate.
The Executive Director, Corporate Affairs and Development, AGEL, Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, reassured of the company’s commitment to the development of its host community in compliance with the PIA.
Adenikinju noted that the inauguration of the seven-member board would provide a unique opportunity to begin a new era in the development of the community.
According to him, since the signing of the PIA in 2021, the company has ensured commitment to advancing understanding of the act, with regard to establishment of the HCDT.
Adenikinju said that compliance with the PIA would deepen the existing mutual relationship and trust-building between the company and the host community.
According to him,the PIA contains relevant provisions which form the basis of strong governance and management structure for the host communities’ development trust.
Group Pledges Support To New NDDC Mgt
A group in the Niger Delta, Patriotic Forum of Niger Delta (PAFOND), has pledged its support to the new management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
This was contained in a press release made available to news men in Port Harcourt.
According to the group,”we are committed to ensure our people work towards a common focus of peace, unity, and progress of the region, and, by extension, with the vision of the Act that establishes the NDDC as an intervention body”, it said.
The group, however, expressed concern over the behaviours of one of the aids to the Managing Director, who failed to carry out the instructions of his principal during its visit to the Commission on the 5th of January 2023.
The release, jointly siged by the groups National Chairman, Owoh Udoh, National Secretary, Pastor Richard Monday, and Chairman, Elders Forum, Chief Francis Briggs, said the behaviour of the aid (name with held ) left many people stranded.
According to the group, the said aid only attended to the ijaw group and left others stranded.
“Of course, a lot of people were totally stranded, but we took our fate because we believe as a group that there’s is always another day.
“We want to strongly advise, sir, that in subsequent events, a more responsible individual should be given such duty so as to reduce tension or suspicion from other ethnic groups who may feel marginalized on the schemes of things”, the group said.
The group, however, commended the MD for his stance on issues bothering on the region so far, pledging support for any effort by the Commission to reposition the region.
By; John Bibor
