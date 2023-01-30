2023: Diri Wants Kwankwaso’s Defection To PDP

As campaigns for this year’s general elections gather momentum, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, says he is praying for the return of the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Diri disclosed this, midweek, when the NNPP presidential candidate led top officials of his campaign council to pay him a courtesy call in Government House, Yenagoa.

The Governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said his administration was on same page with Senator Kwankwaso on several burning national issues in the country.

Describing the NNPP standard bearer as an astute politician, who is passionate about working for a better Nigeria, he however, noted that current realities show that, that laudable dream can better be actualized in the PDP.

Speaking further, Senator Diri also described Bayelsa as one of the most environmentally terrorized places in the world with an unacceptable level of poverty that requires urgent attention.

He stressed that the state had been facing “severe environmental degradation occasioned by gas flaring, crude oil spills and other environmentally unwholesome practices by multinational oil firms over the years”.

According to him, what the state and its people need is a Nigerian Presidency that will ensure environmental justice and true federalism in resource allocation and redistribution.

He agreed with his visitor that the country is witnessing what he called decayed infrastructure, collapsed healthcare and education systems, in addition to pervasive poverty and insecurity.

“We have listened to your message, not only here, but also in other places and platforms. We are on the same page with you on the issues you have raised.

“We have a consensus ad idem with you on the parlous state our healthcare system, the dilapidated nature of our infrastructure, and the unacceptable level of poverty and insecurity in this country.

“The only area you have not extended your message to, is the area that is pinching us seriously in our shoes. And that is the area of environmental justice and equity in terms of distribution of resources.

“Bayelsa State as well as the entire Ijaw nation is the most environmentally terrorized place in the whole world. So, the issue of resource redistribution, which you also spoke about, is very key to us.

“We agree with you in terms of the need to rescue Nigeria. But you know that there is no time your fowl and another will be wrestling that you will be seen clapping hands for the other fowl.

“Earlier, you put the power across to us that you are expecting us to join you. But I want to let you know that we are also praying hard for you to come back to the PDP, where you rightly belong”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the NNPP Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said he and his team were in the state to sell his aspiration and ideas on how best to fix the country.

According to Senator Kwankwaso, he will mobilize all democratic forces to save Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, failed health, agriculture, education and infrastructure, if elected as president in the elections scheduled for next month.

He noted that the party was not the issue, but electing the right person as President, warning that Nigerians would have themselves to blame if they did not vote “a healthy person as their next president.”

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa