7 Things You Should Know About Crypto Betting Sites in 2023
Crypto betting sites are a fast-growing market in the sports betting industry. However, using various coins for transactions is now on the uphill as demand for seamless operations is increasing. Consequently, many betting platforms are now accepting deposits in the multiple forms of cryptocurrencies in the market.
Furthermore, the need for fiat currency at sports betting sites is now going towards a level it becomes very minimal. The use of cryptocurrency has covered many areas of the everyday life of regular folks. For a currency shunned and laughed at, cryptocurrency is now available for many financial activities.
Whether you want to own Bitcoin or invest in it, using the various digital coins is significantly better than fiat. Moreover, its use is now more significant in the betting scene, with the introduction of Bitcoin betting sites.
The operations of Bitcoin betting sites might differ from that of fiat, as you may think. There are slight differences between them, which makes one stand out over the other. So far, the pendulum has swung in cryptocurrencies’ favor. However, as a bettor who owns the various coins, you should have first-hand knowledge about their use for wagering. Consequently, this article will discuss some things you should know regarding crypto betting sites.
What are Crypto Betting Sites?
Today’s market offers a variety of betting options, particularly when it comes to currencies. For example, Bitcoin betting sites are wagering establishments that allow you to stake with cryptocurrency. Hence, the sites enable customers to place bets with any available cryptocurrencies on their platform.
Crypto betting sites are still fresh in the industry because cryptocurrency has not been in circulation for that long. However, this has not reduced its appeal to gamblers to the extent that it outnumbers fiat betting sites.
7 Things to Know about Crypto Betting Sites
As we previously stated, cryptocurrency sports betting sites are more recent newcomers than fiat betting sites. Therefore, there are some things you might need to learn about this gem of a platform. So listed below are a few things you need to know about Bitcoin betting.
1. They are Licensed
Licensing is an essential aspect of any betting establishment. You might have heard of the word license floating around in the sports betting industry, but how certain do you understand it? Licenses determine a considerable part of any online gambling activity.
It should not be surprising that Bitcoin sports betting sites are licensed. Not only that, they operate the best licenses in the industry. Most online bookmakers use approvals, each with a different standard of quality. It could be international or local, depending on the bookie’s choice. However, a vast majority of Bitcoin sites operate international licenses.
These bookies are willing to go the extra mile for their customers, making them highly sought after for betting. Therefore, a few of the quality licenses you can find on their platforms include the Curacao gaming license, the United Kingdom gambling authority license, and the Malta international licenses.
2. Vast Betting Options
Given how crowded their platforms are, betting on cryptocurrency sites could be profitable. There you can find top sports like soccer, tennis, basketball, hockey, and many more. Additionally, they all have associated leagues and events, giving bettors a wide range of alternatives.
3. Anonymous Sports Betting
Cryptocurrency is known for its anonymity, which is one of the main selling points of Bitcoin sites. I am guessing you don’t know that you can make deposits and withdrawals on these bookies without any trace of activity. This option benefits you as a bettor because you can never know when bank transactions will fail.
For instance, these links to betting sites on your statement could impair your prospects if you want to get a loan from a bank or look for investments. Your personal information is kept private on cryptocurrency sites, and no official identification is required. Hence, you can enjoy complete and total financial privacy.
4. Quick and Easy Payouts
Bitcoin sports betting sites are known for their fast payouts when requesting withdrawals. Cashing out your winnings isn’t tricky when using Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies are known for their speed because of their decentralized nature. However, the withdrawal time fluctuates from bookie to bookie, but in all areas, it is better than fiat currency.
5. Frequently Offered Bonuses and Rewards
Irrespective of if you are a frequent bettor or a once-in-a-while bettor, you are entitled to bonuses on Bitcoin betting sites. Hence they have tailor-made rewards for new customers and also regular customers.
These incentives are available in various currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and others. Also, they have a pretty prize value attached to these bonuses, with some bookies going crazy offering up to 1BTC. The type of bonuses you can find on Bitcoin betting sites include the welcome bonus, reload bonus, weekend bonus, and first deposit bonus.
6. They have 24/7 Customer Support
With Bitcoin betting sites, help is always available despite the time, be it night or day. They have a 24/7 live chat feature that is always active for your questions. The option is beneficial and valuable in significant matters. Therefore, you go to the live chat and start a conversation. The response time is usually fast, with a trained customer representative attending to you in minutes.
7. Live to bet
Live betting is available on Bitcoin sports sites, which is essential in today’s world. Live betting has been sought out frequently by bettors because of its low risk. These bookies have a very active live section with multiple games usually on display. Hence, you can wager on the top matches from various sports while they are in play. Also, the markets attached to the live bets are much giving you the ability to diversify your chances.
World Sports Betting App Review; Get Full Insight On The App
Introduction
The brain behind World Sports Betting, or WSB, for short, is Sports Betting PTY Ltd. For a while, WSB has provided a user-centric and fast virtual sports wagering experience, especially to South Africans. The virtual sportsbook took root in 2002 and was certified by the Gauteng Gambling Board. At WSB, safety is also of utmost importance. The platform utilizes a Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology on all platforms that contain gamesters’ details, especially payment.
It doesn’t stop at that. Our goal is to appraise WSB’s mobile app. We want to walk you through how you would download and bookmark the app for quick access. We also want to give you an overview of the WSB app functions, features, usability, and many others. You should help yourself with our WSB app review to explore their app functionality and bonuses. Do you want to wager on the go? You’ve come to the right place, this text is based on an article from Onlinebettingsa.
WSB Mobile Punting
Like every other online bookie in South Africa, WSB is picking up the pace with mobile punting. Most punters carry their mobile devices or handheld devices everywhere and prefer to wager using them. It’s no news that most can now attend real-time game events while they do their business.
As one of the front liners of the mobile wagering business, WSB offers a sophisticated platform primed for mobile users. It is as good as expected.
As stated earlier, WSB is well-optimized for mobile users. The website lays out all its contents on the homepage and coherently presents them to handheld device users. You will find all the available sports via the drop-down menu, which is visible when you click on the top-left corner of the website. You can also explore the main page’s top events and odds section.
The platform offers numerous options for wagering via handheld devices on its website. The first option is the WSB mobile site which requires no software. The mobile website is sturdy and does not require a data connection. The second option is through local software available to Android users. The Android app is remarkable because it does not require a data connection. It means South African bettors can place their wagers with or without an internet connection. However, Apple device users will have to wait and see if an iOS version will be launched soon.
WSB Mobile App Features
As stated earlier, WSB offers a mobile app experience only to Android users. It’s data-free, so no punters would be deprived of betting when they run out of data.
The software works the same way as the mobile site. In any case, you can only download the wsb app on the website. WSB has a spectacular feature that allows you to input your mobile number into a box. Before you know it, it will send a link to the mobile platform where you can install the app. In this way, it makes it easy to install the software or visit the WSB website.
How to Download WSB Software on Android Devices
Downloading the WSB app on Android devices is a piece of cake. As we’ve mentioned above, there is no better place to download the app than on the sportsbook’s website. Let’s look at how you can download the recent version of the WSB mobile software.
- FIRST STEP
Get started by signing in to https://m.worldsportsbetting.co.za/ using your mobile browser.
- SECOND STEP
Scroll to the foot of the website and click on the ‘Download Data free app’ option.
- THIRD STEP
Click on the download link to commence the installation. Or you will need to scan the QR code.
- FOURTH STEP
Check your phone settings and allow downloads from ‘Unknown Sources.’
- FINAL STEP
Install the app.
World Sports Betting Marketplace
The best part of the sportsbook is that it has a sizable punting market of over 200,000 real-time In-Play events, 250,000 monthly Pre-Match events, and 500 Lottery Draws.
You can access as many sports events as possible if you need more. They include:
- Alpine skiing.
- American football.
- Horse racing.
- Boxing
- Basketball
- Biathlon and many others.
The bookie also offers a reasonable range of tournaments and wager types that bettors can enjoy. Other wagering markets on the World Sports Betting software include the esports markets garnished with reputable games like Call of Duty and League of Legends.
Client Service on the WSB App
The WSB’s customer support team works around the clock. In any case, customers can reach out to the team at any time of the day.
As far as this is concerned, the real-time chat option offers the best service. Hence, handheld device users should take note of this option and contact any customer representative.
Other methods of contacting the support team through the mobile platform include phone calls and email messages.
The sportsbook also has a section on frequently asked questions that provides answers to a substantial number of questions that ranges from payments to betting.
Available Freebies/Promotions on WSB App
No freebies or promotions are exclusive to mobile users on the World Sports Betting App. However, handheld device users can access every other promotion available on the platform.
The most prominent WSB bonuses include the R100 real-time games voucher, and R50 Free wager welcome bonus. However, they are only available to new clients after registration.
WSB Payment Options
Conclusion
World Sports Betting is a remarkable betting initiative. It offers solutions to the common problems among users who wager on their mobile devices by providing data-free software. This is an innovative and spot-on approach.
Ways you can preserve your finances this 2023
2023 can mean different things for different best payout casino players; it could be the year you finish college or retire from your job. But whatever this year might be, we must plan our financial trajectory now, so that it aligns with our goals in 2023.
Start Budgeting Now
The first step to financial success is to create a budget. This can be done by tracking your expenses, setting limits on how much you spend, and saving for unexpected costs. It is important to remember that budgeting doesn’t have to be painful; instead, it should be seen as an opportunity for you to gain control of your finances and plan for the future.
Invest in Yourself
Investing in yourself can come in many forms. You could start by investing in education, real money pokies online or learning new skills or technologies that will help you advance in your career. You could also invest in hobbies that bring you joy and increase your quality of life.
Make Smart Investments
It is important to make wise investments with your money. Investing in these areas can provide you with a steady income and help to grow your wealth over time.
Pay Off Debt
Debt can be a major burden on your finances and it is important to pay off any outstanding debts as soon as possible. Make sure to prioritize paying off high-interest debt first, such as credit cards or payday loans.
Start Saving Now
One of the best ways to plan for 2023 is to start saving money now. Consider setting up an emergency fund or starting a retirement savings account so that you are prepared for unexpected costs or retirement.
Plan for the Future
Lastly, make sure to plan for the future. Consider your long-term goals and create a plan to help you reach them. This could include setting up a college fund for your children or planning for retirement.
Conclusion
Do you feel like every time you need to buy something, your bank account is depleting? It’s a common feeling but one that doesn’t have to be persistent. There are ways to manage your finances and plan for the future without sacrificing today’s comforts.
Recommended Businesses for Single Dads
Are you a single dad looking for a business that allows you the financial security, flexibility, and time to spend with your kids? Do you want to become an entrepreneur but don’t know how to start?
Being a single father is not always easy. Oftentimes, it requires stepping into roles that are traditionally taken on by two people — both provider and parent. Balancing work and parenting can be tough, as many dads can attest. This is why finding the right business that meets your needs is essential.
If you’re a single dad who wants to become an entrepreneur while still having time at home with your family, there are several businesses out there just waiting for the right person. Whether it’s an online business or a traditional brick-and-mortar store, here are some of the recommended businesses for single dads.
Recommended Businesses for Single Dads
1. Online Gambling Statistics
If you’re a numbers person, consider becoming an online gambling statistician. You can analyze the data from online casinos and bestcasinositesonline sites to help them better understand their customer base, improve marketing campaigns and increase profits.
2. Home-Based Business
Whether it’s selling products online or providing services such as web design or virtual assistance, a home-based business is perfect for single dads who want to work from home while still having time with their kids.
3. Freelance Writing
If you have a knack for writing, consider becoming a freelance writer. You can write articles, blog posts, or even books on topics that interest you and get paid for your work.
4. Pet-Sitting
If you love animals, consider starting a pet-sitting real money casino australia business. You can provide pet-sitting services to local families who need help taking care of their furry friends while they’re away.
5. Home Maintenance
If you have experience in home maintenance, consider becoming a handyman or starting a home repair business. You can provide repairs and maintenance services to homeowners who need help with basic tasks such as plumbing, electrical work, and carpentry.
These are just a few of the recommended businesses for single dads looking to become entrepreneurs. With some research, planning, and hard work, you can find the right business that meets your needs and allows you to spend time with your family.
