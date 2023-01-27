7 Things You Should Know About Crypto Betting Sites in 2023

Crypto betting sites are a fast-growing market in the sports betting industry. However, using various coins for transactions is now on the uphill as demand for seamless operations is increasing. Consequently, many betting platforms are now accepting deposits in the multiple forms of cryptocurrencies in the market.

Furthermore, the need for fiat currency at sports betting sites is now going towards a level it becomes very minimal. The use of cryptocurrency has covered many areas of the everyday life of regular folks. For a currency shunned and laughed at, cryptocurrency is now available for many financial activities.

Whether you want to own Bitcoin or invest in it, using the various digital coins is significantly better than fiat. Moreover, its use is now more significant in the betting scene, with the introduction of Bitcoin betting sites.

The operations of Bitcoin betting sites might differ from that of fiat, as you may think. There are slight differences between them, which makes one stand out over the other. So far, the pendulum has swung in cryptocurrencies’ favor. However, as a bettor who owns the various coins, you should have first-hand knowledge about their use for wagering. Consequently, this article will discuss some things you should know regarding crypto betting sites.

What are Crypto Betting Sites?

Today’s market offers a variety of betting options, particularly when it comes to currencies. For example, Bitcoin betting sites are wagering establishments that allow you to stake with cryptocurrency. Hence, the sites enable customers to place bets with any available cryptocurrencies on their platform.

Crypto betting sites are still fresh in the industry because cryptocurrency has not been in circulation for that long. However, this has not reduced its appeal to gamblers to the extent that it outnumbers fiat betting sites.

7 Things to Know about Crypto Betting Sites

As we previously stated, cryptocurrency sports betting sites are more recent newcomers than fiat betting sites. Therefore, there are some things you might need to learn about this gem of a platform. So listed below are a few things you need to know about Bitcoin betting.

1. They are Licensed

Licensing is an essential aspect of any betting establishment. You might have heard of the word license floating around in the sports betting industry, but how certain do you understand it? Licenses determine a considerable part of any online gambling activity.

It should not be surprising that Bitcoin sports betting sites are licensed. Not only that, they operate the best licenses in the industry. Most online bookmakers use approvals, each with a different standard of quality. It could be international or local, depending on the bookie’s choice. However, a vast majority of Bitcoin sites operate international licenses.

These bookies are willing to go the extra mile for their customers, making them highly sought after for betting. Therefore, a few of the quality licenses you can find on their platforms include the Curacao gaming license, the United Kingdom gambling authority license, and the Malta international licenses.

2. Vast Betting Options

Given how crowded their platforms are, betting on cryptocurrency sites could be profitable. There you can find top sports like soccer, tennis, basketball, hockey, and many more. Additionally, they all have associated leagues and events, giving bettors a wide range of alternatives.

3. Anonymous Sports Betting

Cryptocurrency is known for its anonymity, which is one of the main selling points of Bitcoin sites. I am guessing you don’t know that you can make deposits and withdrawals on these bookies without any trace of activity. This option benefits you as a bettor because you can never know when bank transactions will fail.

For instance, these links to betting sites on your statement could impair your prospects if you want to get a loan from a bank or look for investments. Your personal information is kept private on cryptocurrency sites, and no official identification is required. Hence, you can enjoy complete and total financial privacy.

4. Quick and Easy Payouts

Bitcoin sports betting sites are known for their fast payouts when requesting withdrawals. Cashing out your winnings isn’t tricky when using Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies are known for their speed because of their decentralized nature. However, the withdrawal time fluctuates from bookie to bookie, but in all areas, it is better than fiat currency.

5. Frequently Offered Bonuses and Rewards

Irrespective of if you are a frequent bettor or a once-in-a-while bettor, you are entitled to bonuses on Bitcoin betting sites. Hence they have tailor-made rewards for new customers and also regular customers.

These incentives are available in various currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and others. Also, they have a pretty prize value attached to these bonuses, with some bookies going crazy offering up to 1BTC. The type of bonuses you can find on Bitcoin betting sites include the welcome bonus, reload bonus, weekend bonus, and first deposit bonus.

6. They have 24/7 Customer Support

With Bitcoin betting sites, help is always available despite the time, be it night or day. They have a 24/7 live chat feature that is always active for your questions. The option is beneficial and valuable in significant matters. Therefore, you go to the live chat and start a conversation. The response time is usually fast, with a trained customer representative attending to you in minutes.

7. Live to bet

Live betting is available on Bitcoin sports sites, which is essential in today’s world. Live betting has been sought out frequently by bettors because of its low risk. These bookies have a very active live section with multiple games usually on display. Hence, you can wager on the top matches from various sports while they are in play. Also, the markets attached to the live bets are much giving you the ability to diversify your chances.