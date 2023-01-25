FG’s Panel Vows Tough Action On Oil Theft

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said the ongoing campaigns for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state do not include the party’s presidential candidate.

The reason, Wike gave, was that there was yet no understanding brokered for such level of support to be given by the state.

Wike spoke during the local government campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, yesterday, in Bonny Town.

The Rivers State governor told Bonny people: “Go home and have it on your mind that the PDP in Rivers State, we have taken governorship, we have taken the senatorial, we have taken the House of Representatives, and we have taken the House of Assembly.

“That is the election we are doing here. These are the ones (candidates) who told me to come and campaign for them. No other person told me to campaign for him.

“I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it. These ones (candidates) have told me, so, I’ve come here to campaign. If somebody asks you to work for him, you’ll work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them?”

Wike pointed out that anybody who says Rivers State was inconsequential, would suffer repercussion for ignoring the state.

The governor enjoined all residents in the state to be rest assured that no intimidation and propaganda that can cause distraction from the political path that has been so chosen.

“Any person who says Rivers State is not important, we will pepper him. Anybody who says he doesn’t regard Rivers State, we will not regard such person.

“There’s nothing like propaganda, nothing like intimidation because nobody can intimidate us. We are very, very solid. We are very strong.

“No state can point at us to determine what will happen here. Nobody can do such. So, be bold to say, ‘I’m from Rivers State, I live in Rivers and I am happy with Rivers’. What is important is our state, which we have collected.”

Wike said it was ludicrous for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to campaign in the state based on the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari, who was their leader, had already adjudged PDP in Rivers as the best in infrastructure delivery in the country.

He said because his administration believes in practical demonstration of governance, 12 flyovers were executed within four years, in addition to other development projects that have been delivered.

“All these people who say they are campaigning, what are they campaigning for? President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of APC, said I am the best as far as development is concerned. What nature of campaign will they be doing again?”

Speaking further, Wike recalled that during the courtesy visit to the Amanyanabo of Grand Bonny, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, before coming to the campaign ground, his contributions to the eventual flag-off of the Bonny-Bodo Road were recounted by the monarch.

Wike assured that the ongoing shore protection work at Long John in Abalamabie community would be completed.

He also explained that the contract for the much-desired Ring Road in Bonny Town would be signed by him, and completed within the lifespan of the administration of his successor.

The governor, who frowned at the pace of work at the Bonny National Grammar School being reconstructed, for which 100percent of the contract sum had been paid, assured that it would be completed and formally handed over before the end of his tenure.

Wike urged them to keep faith with the PDP, consider the opportunity they have now as the best time to deliver bulk vote to ensure that Sir Siminialayi Fubara and his running mate win the governorship election in the state.

“This is the closest time and period an Ibani son is getting to the throne of the governor of Rivers State. Now, who is the man that will decide what will be here and what will not be there. Is it not your son? What project is bigger than that project?”

Addressing the people, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State for the 2023 general election, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, pledged to construct Bonny internal roads, and carry out further shoreline protection in the ancient kingdom.

The governorship candidate also promised to invest in the security architecture of Bonny Local Government Area to consolidate on the security efforts of the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike in the area, in a bid to make the kingdom more attractive to multinational companies and even SMEs.

Fubara made the pledge at the Rivers PDP state-level campaign rally for Bonny Local Government Area, held at Industrial Unit Field, Bonny, yesterday.

“Our campaign here has been made easier with the crowd I am seeing here. We fought George Tolofari in Bonny in 2015 and 2019, but today, he is on our side, he joined us because we have performed very well, he joined us because we work our talks.

“The present administration in Rivers State has always supported anything that will bring development into Bonny Local Government Area, and distance itself from anything that tends to disorganise the kingdom. This is why you have security here.

“We are going to put in place mechanism that will sustain the peace you are currently enjoying. Anything that is needed to maintain peace and ensure security here will be done. The companies operating here will feel safer to do business. This LGA is very important to Rivers State and Nigeria in general. We will also protect lives and properties of our people.

“We will address the issue of bad roads in Bonny Local Government Area, we are going to construct your internal roads. We will also ensure that your shorelines are protected. We will do all these to curb the issue of flooding that you always encounter in this area,” he added.

The guber candidate appealed to the people of Bonny Kingdom to support the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming general elections in February 25 and March 11, respectively.

“We need your continuous support, the king has already blessed me so I am very sure of your vote, but we need you to also vote our senatorial candidate, our house of reps candidate, and our state house of assembly candidate.

“This is not a matter of our brother nor our turn, it is a matter of performance. The current PDP government in the state has performed excellently well. You need to elect us to continue with this good governance.

“A vote for us is a vote for a better Bonny Kingdom, a vote for us is a vote for your own security, a vote for us is a vote for consolidation and continuity of the New Rivers Vision that has brought tremendous development to Rivers State,” the guber candidate stated.

They are issues of security, construction of internal roads that would further address perennial flooding in the area, and protection of the traditional institution.

“We have protected your traditional institution to show that we are people who understand, recognise and appreciate institutions.

“So, our campaign here today is very simple. We will ensure that we sustain the peace that is in Bonny. Everything we need to do to make sure that you continue to enjoy peace, we will do,so that the international oil companies (IOCs) operating here will continue to operate.”

Fubara solicited massive votes from the people of Bonny, and assured that his administration would consolidate what the Wike-led administration has achieved and continue to deliver services that would make living pleasurable in the state.

“PDP has performed in this state, and PDP is asking you for your support to continue with the performance. We are not saying we want to perform. We are saying that we will be performing and continue to perform”.

Rivers West Senatorial District candidate and Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who spoke on behalf of House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates from Bonny, assured the people of qualitative representation.

Earlier, Wike paid a courtesy call at the palace of the Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Grand Bonny Kingdom, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, the Perekule XI.

The revered traditional ruler gave his blessings to Sir Siminialayi Fubara, and urged him not to forget the kingdom when he becomes governor.

“We prayed in 2014/2015 and God heard us, I can say that Governor Nyesom Wike has not failed me. He has continued to support Bonny Kingdom. He played a major role in making Bonny-Bodo Road a reality, he supported the project and Bonny at large in terms of provision of security and other commitments.

“We thank God Almighty for the choice of an Ibani son as the governorship candidate, this is the closest Ibani Kingdom has ever gotten to that seat of power. Siminialayi Fubara is our own; we pray God should give him the grace to conquer.

“You are going to succeed by the grace of God. I say this with all amount of seriousness. You will become the governor of Rivers State because God has decided that this time, Bonny will be favoured. Please don’t forget us when you get there,” the king added.