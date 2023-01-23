Rivers Remains PDP Stronghold – Wike

As the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) moves round the various Local Government Areas of the state, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has maintained that Rivers State remains a stronghold of the Party, and as such its candidates will win all the elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking at Omoku in Ogba Egbema Local Government Area on Monday during the official flag-off of the PDP campaign in Rivers State, Governor Wike said the PDP Government in the state had kept faith with the social contract with the people of the state, having performed exceedingly well in the delivery of critical infrastructures in the state.

To consolidate on the achievements and gains of his administration, Governor Wike urged the people of ONELGA to vote for the Governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and other candidates of the party in the state.

He urged the people to be cautious against the moves by the ‘enemies’ of the state whose only interest in contending for political power is to plunder the resources of the state.

Governor Wike recalled that the people of Ogba /Egbema /Ndoni, Abua/ Odual, Ahoada West and Ahoada East LGAs were abandoned to their fate by the ‘enemies’ of the state who showed no empathy at a dire moment when the people experienced a ravaging flooding and needed assistance most, noting that there was no justification for them to earn the people’s vote.

Governor Wike further declared that the unprecedented and unparalleled achievements of his administration in the state were glaring evidence and testimonials of good governance which will be sustained by his successor, adding that other political parties seeking elective positions in the state were unpopular and unserious, and as such have nothing to offer the people.

The PDP campaign train on Tuesday moved to Ikwerre LGA with an explosive turn out of party faithful and supporters.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at St Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa Town, the Rivers State Governor said the beauty of the forthcoming general elections is that the people will have the opportunity to participate actively in the electoral process with the confidence of having their votes secured against any form of manipulation and intimidation from security personnel.

Governor Wike said the PDP government in Rivers State had done well and urged the people to reciprocate the gesture by voting massively for all PDP candidates in the state. On the preferred Presidential Candidate for Rivers people to vote for, Governor Wike maintained that Rivers State has a significant political bearing which cannot be undermined or glossed over, and as such the state must take its pride of place in Nigeria’s political space.

He urged the people to be patient as he would not compromise on the interest of Rivers State.

The Emuoha campaign rally which held at Community Primary School field Rumuji, Odegwe Town, on Wednesday also witnessed a massive turn out.

Governor, Wike who described Emuoha LGA as one the major beneficiaries of his administration, used the opportunity to implore the people of the LGA to vote for the candidates of the PDP in the general elections.

At the Oyigbo rally on Friday, there was a high display of funfare among the teeming PDP supporters.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Wike urged the people of Oyigbo to vote for Siminalayi Fubara and other PDP candidates to attract more dividends of democracy to the area.

The PDP rally in Khana LGA on Saturday was also a huge success. Governor Wike said the huge turn out was an indication that the PDP leaders in the area were working in unity.

The Rivers State Governor who kicked against the desolution of the PDP executive in Ekiti State and the suspension of some PDP members by the Iyorchia Ayu led national executive of the party, described the action as illegal and has the potential of causing more damage to the party.

By: Taneh Beemene