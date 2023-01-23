News
Obuama, Blessed Beyond Measures, Banigo Admits …As DELGA PDP Flags-Off Ward-to-Ward Campaigns
Rivers State Deputy Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District in the upcoming elections, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has said that Obuama community was blessed beyond measures by the Almighty God.
Banigo made this assertion during the Ward-to-Ward sensitisation and campaign organised by the Degema PDP in Ward 14,Obuama, last Wednesday.
The deputy governor, who expressed gratitude to the people for their support and massive turn out, assured that the Kingdom Mandate, which was ordained by the Almighty God, would offer to them an erudite and effective representation at the Upper Legislative Chambers.
According to her, Rivers people would continue to enjoy righteousness, peace and joy, when they give the PDP their mandate, and urged the people of Degema Local Government Area to vote Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Cyril Godwin Hart, and Abbey Peter, for the Gubernatorial, Senatorial, House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly seats.
However, with 39 and 53 days away to the 2023 General Election in Nigeria, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, have flagged-off their Ward-to-Ward campaigns, to woo electorate to vote for candidates of the party, vying for various offices, both at the state and national levels.
The party’s campaign train, led by the projects-oriented Chairman of DELGA, Hon. Michael John Williams, kicked off the campaign from Degema Consulate, the administrative headquarters of the LGA in Ward 11, and thereafter, proceeded to Degema Town in Ward 12.
Speaking to the people, Williams stated that the PDP had not come to campaign to them, but to celebrate the party’s victory with the people ahead of the polls.
He said the achievements of the PDP in the area were so enormous that the people would not think it twice to cast their votes for the party that had done so well for them.
While promising to bring more dividends of democracy to the people, the council chairman also assured that his administration would address the water challenge of the people of Ward 12 in the coming days.
Williams also announced the immediate appointment of four indigenes of the community as special assistants, two of whom were decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.
He assured the decampees of inclusion in the party, calling on the leadership of the ward to fully integrate them and carry them along in all activities of the party.
Also speaking, Leader of the PDP and former Chairman of DELGA, Hon. Pleasant Braide, who pointed out the various giant strides of the PDP in the area, stated that the party’s numerous achievements were enough to campaign for it, as against those opposition elements, who make bogus promises and fail to keep them.
He enjoined people of the ward to obtain their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), in order to vote for candidates of the PDP, and be ready to defend their votes, adding that the days of ballot box snatching and stuffing by opposition elements were gone for good.
In his speech, candidate of the House of Representatives for Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, Warisenibo Cyril Hart, thanked the people of Degema for what he described as a brotherly gesture, in zoning the position to Bonny, where the lot fell on him to fly the flag of the party.
He noted that though the seat was meant for both LGAs, without the magnanimity and brotherly consideration of the Degema leaders, Bonny would not have stood a chance at the seat, considering the numerical strength of the former to the latter, adding; “thanks for caring for your brothers.”
Hart, assured the people Degema of quality representation at the Green Chamber, when elected into office, stressing that the National Assembly was not a place to send mediocres, who do not understand the peculiarity and challenges of the people of the Constituency.
The House of Representatives hopeful, who is also a former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Bonny LGA and Board Commissioner, Universal Basic Education (UBE), while commending the chairman of Degema LGA for his monumental achievements in office, stated that he and other candidates of the party would be riding to victory on the successes of the administrations of Governor NyesomWike and Hon. Michael John Williams.
On his part, Chairman of the PDP in DELGA, Chief Taribo Benson, who encouraged members of the party to see the forthcoming elections as an opportunity to work for themselves, added that the party was well entrenched in the area, and would win overwhelmingly as it had been doing since 1999.
Also in their contributions, Leaders of Ward 11 and 12, Chief TonyeTyger and Dr. Emily Solomon, assured the PDP and its candidates of the continued support of their people to the party that has done so much for them.
Highpoint of the campaign was the reception of scores of APC members into the PDP in Ward 12,Degema Town.
Explaining the reason for their defection, leader of the decampees, Alhaji Hart Inumibolmubo, said that it was due to the failure of the APC to carry their members along, as well as the sterling performance of the DELGA Sheriff in projects’ execution as well as human capacity development.
The campaigns were well attended by the crème de la crème of Degema politics, including; the Council Chairman, Hon. Michael John Williams; his Vice, Mrs. Maureen Obuba Harry; Leader of the PDP and former Chairman of DELGA, Hon. Pleasant Braide; former chairmen of DELGA; Hon. Tony Philmoore; and Chief Betterland Davies; as well as member representing Degema Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Anthony Soberekon.
Others were; Commissioner for Power; Hon. Damiete Herbert Miller; former caretaker committee chairmen of DELGA; Chief TonyeTyger; Chief OmboBenebo; and Hon. OkoriteAdiele; former chairmen of Rivers State Civil Service Commission; Chief Ben Orugbani; and Sir Ngo Martyns-Yellowe; as well as Chairman of DAA-3 Cluster Development Board; Hon. MpakaBotoye.
The rest include; Amanyanabo of Ke and former member, House of Representatives, King AbokoAgolia, OmoniBenebo XII; Chairman of DELGA PDP, Chief Taribo Benson;Second Republic politician and former leader of old Degema LGA; Chief Levy Bealnut Pedro; member of State Executive Council of the PDP; Hon. Alalibo Graham; and former Deputy Mayor, Port Harcourt City LGA, Hon. Alphine Whyte.
Others were; Leader of the Degema Legislative Assembly, Hon. Alapuye Duke; and his colleagues across the 17 Wards of the LGA; House of Representatives Candidate for Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, Warisenibo Cyril Hart;state House of Assembly Candidate, Hon. Peter Abbey; pioneer Commissioner for Special Duties in Rivers State, Dr. Emily Solomon; former Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Ogurama, Comrade Harmony Douglas; and Dr. Tobin Owuso, amongst others.
News
LGA Boss Vows To Deliver Fubara, Others In Rivers
The Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area in Rivers State, Hon. Akara Okechukwu, has reiterated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win all positions from governor to state House of Assembly.
He stated that the foundation of victory had been laid by the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, following his infrastructure development successes in the state.
Okechukwu said this while reacting after the state PDP campaign team visited his area, last Saturday, saying that the people of Oyigbowere ready to reciprocate what the present administration has done for the LGA in every aspect.
“I have no fear, and I am convinced that the Governorship candidate of PDP Siminialayi Fubara and other state candidates of the PDP will win.
“The people of Oyigbo have vowed to vote massively for PDP because that is the only way to pay back Governor Wike for his good works, mostly in Oyigbo.
“As I speak, 95percent of people living in the area have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), and this indicates sure victory for our great party. I thank the people for coming out enmasse for the campaign, I am really happy,” Okechukwu said.
Speaking, Chairman, Revenue Committee of the LGA, Senibo Daniel Chijindu, described the massive turn out as historic, saying that it was an indication of total victory.
“I will say that the massive turn out of people was historic because this is the first time people came out enmasse for campaign. Honestly, this is an indication that Oyigbo was ‘Simplified’ and was totally for PDP.
“Governor Wike has given Rivers State, a facelift in all ramifications. That is why Oyigbo people said they are for PDP in totality,” he said.
The revenue boss advised those who register for PVC should go and collect their PVC because that is only way to sustain the good governance of PDP.
Also speaking, former commissioner for commerce and industry and stakeholder of PDP in Oyigbo, Hon. Nancy Nwankwo, said adequate sensitisation has been done for the importance of PVC and vote PDP.
According to her, women in Oyigbowere already prepared to celebrate the victory of SiminialayiFubara come May this year, saying they come out enmasse to vote for PDP.
“I am convinced that SimFubara will do better hence he is civil servant. He has proven his intellectual capacity faithful and truthful to replace Governor Wike,” she said.
By: Tonye Orabere
News
NCDC Confirms 38 Deaths Of 123 Diphtheria Cases …Says Gaps In Vaccination Coverage Fuelling Outbreak
No fewer than 38 persons have died out of the 123 diphtheria cases recorded in Nigeria so far, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed.
The states currently facing the disease caused by serious infection of the nose and throat that is easily preventable by vaccine, are Kano, Lagos, Yobe and Osun, respectively.
The nation’s disease control and prevention agency, which disclosed this at a ministerial press briefing, organised by the Federal Ministry of Health, said more cases of the disease were being expected in days ahead, as it spreads to other places.
Speaking through its Director of Special Duties, Dr Priscilla Ibekwe, NCDC said: “As of January 22, NCDC have 123 confirmed cases and 38 deaths. 100 cases are from Kano, with 32 deaths. In Lagos there are five cases with three deaths. In Yobe, there 17 confirmed cases and three deaths, and Osun has recorded one case with no death”.
According to Ibekwe, besides clinically suspected cases, there have been laboratory-confirmed cases.
Ibekwe said the agency was working with state ministries of health and partners to enhance surveillance and response to the outbreak.
She said,”Given the sub-optimal coverage for the third dose of the diphtheria containing pentavalent vaccine (54percent – 2021 MICS & NICS) in the country, we expect more cases from more states.
“The centre has collaborated with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to organize a 5-day workshop on enhancing laboratory diagnosis of diphtheria in Nigeria for laboratory scientists working in NCDC’s National Reference Laboratories and its lab network (this was planned before cases were reported as part of preparedness), and;
“Written to all states HCHs to institute immediate and necessary public health measures for timely detection and response to diphtheria at state level”.
Speaking on measures being put in place to prevent the disease from spreading further, Ibekwe said NCDC has published a public health advisory, accessible on its website, which educates Nigerians on risk factors and offers advice.
She said:”Parents ensuring that their children are fully vaccinated against diphtheria with 3 doses of the pentavalent vaccine. Healthcare workers should maintain a high index of suspicion for diphtheria”.
She also spoke on how to better understand and contain the prevailing global outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 variants.
She said:”The sub-lineages i.e., XBB.1.5 partly responsible for the current increase in COVID-19 cases in the US and elsewhere countries have not yet been detected in the country.
“However, this variant has not been associated with increased severity of illness and now appears to be levelling off.
“The variants reported in China so far have been those circulating globally including in Nigeria for some time.”
However, the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control and Prevention has attributed the current outbreak of diphtheria in some parts of Nigeria to a drop in the childhood vaccination coverage in some areas of the country.
The Director-General of the Agency, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, who spoke about the development on a television programme, said that there were 34 deaths recorded over the weekend from the outbreak which hit four states.
He said due to the effectiveness of the childhood vaccination programme, most people have forgotten what it looks like.
He said, “Diphtheria, a vaccine preventable disease that used to be common decades ago is on the increase in some states in Nigeria. The fact that there is a resurgence suggests that there is significant reduction in vaccination coverage among pockets of the population and this reduced pockets of immunity has given rise to the cases we have seen.
“It is not a matter of diphtheria spreading from state to state, the bacteria that causes the disease is present everywhere and it spreads, and any state in which you find the disease now is likely to be associated with suboptimal vaccination rates, either in general or in particular in pockets of population. Failure of childhood vaccination in the failed states causing the diphtheria outbreaks.
“Kano has highest number of cases followed by Yobe, by weekend, there were 34 deaths in total.”
He warned that although diphtheria was highly preventable and treatable, fatality can increase without antibiotics and appropriate conditions, including the diphtheria antitoxin. He assured that with early detection and prompt treatment, the fatal outcomes are usually low.
Adetifa stressed that the really severe cases require the diphtheria antitoxin, even as he assured that the NCDC had distributed vials of the antitoxin since December for use in Lagos and Kano states, and was planning to extend availability to every state where the disease cases are found.
“It is important that patients should be recognised early, and laboratory confirmation carried out so that treatment can commence immediately.”
Adetifa said there were arrangements for trainings of personnel for laboratory diagnosis of the toxin including testing for most of the clinical effects.
“We are in a good state to help, but patients need to be recognised early and diagnosis made quickly and they are placed on the right treatment.
“We are using the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA data to predict high risk states, there is connection with low socioeconomic situation, and we need to look out for healthcare workers who can be given courses of antibiotics.
News
Long-Hour Fasting, Danger To Kidney, NAFDAC Warns
The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. MojisolaAdeyeye, has advised Nigerians against subjecting themselves to long-hour fasting, saying it was risky to their kidneys.
Adeyeye, who attributed the high rate of kidney problems in Nigeria to prolonged fasting by some religious adherents, insisted that those subjecting themselves to prolonged fasting on religious grounds must moderate the act.
She spoke in Abuja, yesterday, while briefing the media on the breakthrough by her agency in tracking high consignments of Tramadol and other pharmaceuticals to the Republic of Benin.
On the high rate of kidney problems in the country, she said: “Kidney failure, we are a very religious country- Muslims and Christians fast a lot and it is part of the kidney problem.
“Your body has to have homeomistatic balance, meaning that the water level in your body must be enough to make your organs to function.
“Some people will fast for 10 or 20 days and drink only little water, the kidney is being punished. Now, if you put chemicals in it, it triples in exponential manner, it damages the kidney because the kidney doesn’t have water to dilute and filter.”
Adeyeye, who tasked Nigerians to fast but with common sense, added: “I fast but with common sense. We have to fast with common sense; otherwise we will pay with our kidneys.”
Trending
-
News3 days ago
New Militant Group Emerges In N’Delta, Threatens Polls
-
Politics3 days ago
2023 Polls: IPC Holds Stakeholders’ Roundtable On Monitoring Report …Unveils Revised Media Code Of Election Coverage
-
News1 day ago
Constitution Review: NASS Bows To Govs On LG Autonomy …Directs Clerk To Transmit 35 Bills To Buhari For Assent …27 State Assemblies Okay Amendment Bills
-
Politics22 hours ago
Release PVCs In Opposition Strongholds, ADC Urges INEC
-
Sports3 days ago
Osaji, Edwards Shines At Junior Tennis Tourney
-
Business3 days ago
NMCO Revokes 3,402 Mining Titles
-
Nation24 hours ago
Kwara NUT Hails Gov Over Housing Estate For Teachers
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Diri Condemns Political Violence, Warns Monarchs, Youths