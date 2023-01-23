Maritime
LASWA Assures On Waterways Accident Prevention
As a way of improving water security and ensuring accident free operations in the country, the General Manager, Lagos Waterway’s Authority (LASWA), Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, has vowed to improve safety on Lagos State’s waterways.
The Authority said its aim is to enable the government to achieve zero accident in 2023.
Stating this during events marking the celebration of his 40th birthday at Falomo, Lagos, the Manager noted that only two accidents occured on Lagos Waterways in 2022, though lives were lost during the incidents.
He said for the first time, a boat captain was sentenced to life imprisonment due to reckless operation, which resulted in loss of lives of about 18 passengers.
Emmanuel said the Authority would strengthen its regulations and standards to prevent any mishap in 2023, and enhance partnership with the Federal Government.
“With the establishment of Command and Control Centre, which we now have, we can easily monitor, in addition to the extra water guard that we now have at our other locations.
“We have established strategic partnership to be able to ensure we have safe waterways,” he said.
The Manager said the agency intended to optimise on the existing infrastructure such as jetties and terminals, adding that Ikorodu and Badore terminals were coming up, while urging Lagos residents to expect newer boats on the waterways.
The LASWA boss said the Lagos State Government had established 20 jetties and built six standard terminals across the state that were functioning effectively.
He attributed his success to God, good people, and thanked Lagos State Government for giving him opportunity to serve and help others.
“Many people have helped me and I have also helped people as well; I will continue to help.
“I’m looking forward to better years ahead than what has been achieved. I wish to see greater impact made in the lives of people, I wish to see a better society”, he said.
He disclosed that the authority was working towards ensuring that more passengers patronise the waterways, and linking the rail to its operations.
According to him, LASWA was working to improve the services and operations of its manpower to build passenger confidence on water transportation.
Emmanuel said the state government’s priority was to achieve seamless operations in transportation, adding that government had partnered with the French Government to support them with funds towards improving on water infrastructure.
Maritime
Involvement Of Vulnerable Groups Key To Eliminating Plastic Pollution – Expert
The Women Empowerment Programme (WEP) on Saturday called for the inclusion of vulnerable groups in the implementation of policies and projects on plastic value chain to effectively eliminate plastic pollution across the country.
The Founder, WEP, Dr Priscilla Achakpa, said this at a Validation Workshop for Draft Narrative Report on Social Context Assessment for National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP) in Abuja.
She said that the WEP was consulted by the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) in 2022 to conduct a Social Context Assessment for NPAP.
She said that the assessment was a national gender, equity and inclusion analysis of the plastic value chain and varied impacts of plastic pollution.
She said that the overall goal was to provide clear evidence that would feed into policies, planning and actions of the NPAP, to ensure that outcomes were gender responsive and inclusive.
Achakpa said that the aim of the workshop was to present the draft report for stakeholders to review the assessment findings, identify needs/gaps, and brainstorm possible responses to those gaps from across the communities.
She added that the assessment was conducted following the qualitative interactions with diverse categories of stakeholders through interviews and information from the experts.
She said that the assessment was focused on Lagos, Anambra, Kano, Benue and the FCT, between October and November 2022, which was based on the activities of plastics taken in those states.
The founder said that the WEP discovered during the assessment that the vulnerable were not really supported, adding that they needed financial assistance and should be involved in decision making.
“We discovered that lots of the vulnerable groups that are cleaning the streets and our government offices were not recognised while making decisions on the plastic value chain project.
“The activities of waste management or waste pickers are being done by the vulnerable, but when policies for waste management are enacted, these groups of people are not involved.
“Even the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are not conscious of the fact that we have these vulnerable groups that are into this circular economy activities.
“So, we have done the study on the activities to know what is happening among the vulnerable communities.
“We will re-examine these reports from the states.
“We have discovered that there is nothing like Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) policies on waste management. It is completely silent, so we want their voices to be heard.
“When we are talking about vulnerable groups, we mean people with disability, women and the youth and when decisions on plastic value chain projects are being made, these people are not inclusive.
“These groups are the major key people that eliminate plastic pollution in the society,’’ she said.
Achakpa said that the workshop was organised by WEP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and GPAP, a multi-stakeholder platform at the world economic forum.
She said that the GPAP aims to shape a more sustainable and inclusive world through the eradication of plastic pollution.
Maritime
MWUN Declares COMTUA’s Allegations False, Malicious
The leadership of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has described the allegations against it by the President of the Committee of Maritime Truck Unions and Associations (COMTUA), Mr Yinka Aroyewun, as false and malicious.
Recall that COMTUA, had accused the MWUN of mounting 20 illegal extortion points between Coconut Bus Stop and Tin Can Island Port gate.
In a statement by MWUN, signed by its Secretary General, Comrade. Felix Akingboye, the union described the accusations as lies, while querying the possibility of having 20 checkpoints in a short distance of less than 1000 meters.
MWUN described the allegation by COMTUA as manipulative and laughable, adding that COMTUA has resorted to it’s gutter tactics of wantonly peddling falsehood.
Akingboye explained that for the sake of clarity, MWUN confines its activities to areas clearly within its jurisdictional scope.
”Ordinarily, MWUN would not join issues with COMTUA, but we are compelled by the manipulative and malicious lies put into public space by a clearly-disgruntled and disoriented Prince Adeyinka Aroyewun to issue this refuttal.
“We wish to point out that MWUN and other reputable unions and Associations were founding members of COMTUA, but had to withdraw their membership because continually a faction of COMTUA led by Prince Adeyinka Aroyewun breached COMTUA Memorandum of Understanding and resorted to blackmail and threats to members, security agents and government alike.
Maritime
Kirikiri Customs Laments 22% Drop In Cargoes
The Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KTL), Apapa Area Command, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says there was a 21.6 per cent drop in cargoes at the command.
The controller in charge of the Command, Hammi Swomen, who disclosed this in Lagos, while addressing journalists during the unveiling of the command’s clinic, said traffic congestion, a dilapidated section of the road and ongoing road construction on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway posed a big challenge to the transfer of containers from mother ports to the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal.
Noting that the Command relied virtually on transfer by barge, the KLT Customs boss said it has been difficult for the command to get the required infrastructures they needed to operate.
“It has not been easy accessing the office, coming to work and going back home. So, the road is one of our major constraints.
“I also mentioned that this building is not ours. It belongs to Nigerian Ports Authority. So, it has affected us in putting some structures on the ground to help us perform Customs duties.
“For example, we don’t have a functional cell in the command. We have to rely on Federal Operations Unit Zone A to keep our suspects,” he explained.
Swomen blamed the unavailability of forex for importers and bad access roads to the command as a reason for the drop.
“Most of you are also aware of the trend in the economy last year. You know the prices of goods in the market. The exchange rate of the naira against international currencies has been a challenge but we didn’t just sit down, fold our arms and say we have this problem”, he stated.
According to him, since the Coand was created, it received the first vessel directly to the terminal in November 2022, adding that he has been able to increase the number of terminals under the command.
“We have a situation on the ground in the terminal where we are really solely on transfers. But I am happy to tell you that for the first time in the history of the command we received our first vessel in November 2022 from one of the terminals. So, it is no longer a case of relying on Apapa and TinCan but we also receive vessels directly.
“We also improve our revenue performance and create an enabling environment where the importers will have a seamless business environment. We are also hopeful that the full automation of our processes is coming along. We are also very hopeful that when this road is completed it will be a very different story for us,” he noted.
