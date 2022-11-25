Women
Women And Artificial Beauty
Looking good is some women’s business. Looking beautiful for some persons is more important than food. Some prefer to appear trendy instead of attending to household pressure.
Beauty, they say, is in the eye of the beholder. Every woman by creature is beautiful but some persons feel that the way they were created is not enough. They feel that perhaps the creator should have added more features to their physique.
Artificial beauty did not start today, it has been there as far as man exists. From time to time, there has been one form of additional make-up or the other that women especially, must add to their natural look.
When you look at some of our elders, especially women, you notice certain drills or symbols (tattoo) on their skins, mostly on their hands and legs, in form of designs with dark prints. That is a form of artificial beauty. These days, some young ones still use such to beautify themselves.
It is not only women that are involved in artificial beauty, some young men also have likeness for it. It is common nowadays to see younger male folks spend money to pierce their ears to wear earrings. They also style their hairs in various forms to appear like women so as to look more handsome. This, no doubt, costs them more money than being in their natural look.
Every generation grows with it’s own new systems, items, styles of artificial beauty. Before now, African women generally and Nigeria in particular had their hair in natural form.
As civilisation and westernisation continued, Nigerian women started copying, for instance, perming of their hair to look like the white women. They started using western-produced chemicals (relaxers) to make their hairs look sleepy and smoother.
Nigerian women used to plait their hair with black thread or go with their hair well cut at low level. In terms of weaving, it was without attachment. The issue of women weaving hair with attachment came with civilisation. That is also a form of make-up.
The quest for extra beauty aside the way women were created has been from one generation to another.
Two or three decades ago, ladies used mascaras to darken and thicken their eyelashes. But in this 21st century, another system has evolved. Fixing of artificial eyelashes has become the order of the day.
In that case, it becomes difficult for them to scratch their eyes incase of any itches. Some of their eyes turn reddish because of the touch.
There was a lady who was fixing her eyelashes in a salon, unfortunately, she got a phone call that her mother was late. As she started crying, it was difficult for her to clean the tears that were flowing down her cheeks.
The reason was for fear of the eye lashes falling off while cleaning the tears off her eyes.
One funny thing about fixing of artificial eyelashes is that some persons cannot close their eyes properly. The beauty they have in mind before fixing is not really achieved as their look become something anybody cannot behold. Both the shape of their eyes and facial outlook automatically change. One begins to wonder if that is the beauty they are looking for. Instead of looking beautiful, the reverse is the case.
As years go by, artificial beauty becomes more sophisticated in the society. The price and cost for looking more beautiful than women were created naturally becomes higher than their natural look.
The cosmetic industry becomes one of the most viable industries worldwide because some women desire artificial beauty. Some engage in cosmetic surgery to alter any part of their body which does not give them pleasure especially the fatty parts. Some go for surgery to make their slacked breasts to return to their original shapes as well as those with big tummies.
It is interesting to note that currently, Nigerian ladies have started to give preference to their natural hair and this is attracting a lot of admiration for them. Many prefer that natural look with low cuts. With that, the cost of maintaining the hair by ladies is reduced.
I think this is commendable as it will save the women from the negative effect of chemical used in manufacturing hair relaxers.
It is also common to see ladies on low cut hairs that are either light complexion, red and other funny colours.
People have been addicted to artificial beauty to the extent that they insert certain substances into their bodies to make them become more robust and attractive to their admirers.
I don’t understand why we should be crazy about adding more to our natural look. Every woman wants to look attractive in a packaged manner without recognising the implications of artificial beauty and make-up.
In fact, women’s quest for beauty has taken different dimension as they tend to appear trendy at home, in offices and as they go about their businesses. That is just to feel belonged and achieve self-esteem.
I recall a few years back, my pastor who trained as an engineer advised women against the use of lipstick. He said that one of the chemical components of lipstick is lead and that it is dangerous to humans. Many women may not understand the reality of what he said until it manifests.
I think those who are naturally beautiful should not go for artificial make-ups. They should be satisfied with the work of their creator. Women should not continue to paint their faces to look like masquerades and should not lose value due to artificial beauty.
It may interest you to know that persons who apply make-ups excessively are mocked instead of being admired. Make-ups can be applied lightly.
Fixing of nails is another business. After fixing nails, some women find it difficult to perform house cores. Washing their personal belongings becomes a problem. The artificial nails become so long and sophisticated to the extent that the bearer cannot handle objects properly. Those in that habit also find it difficult to eat food with the fingers.
There are people who feel they should have been born in certain colour but when the reverse is the case, they seek artificial make-up. Use of skin-toning cream and soap becomes the option for artificial beauty, to the extent that the users start having dark spots on the skin. Blisters occur on their faces and legs.
Unfortunately, this is an era when there are different kinds of cancer affecting women especially. It becomes difficult to identify the kind of make-up that can be cancerous.
It is high time people stopped following trend to the detriment of their health.
Ladies should not present themselves as laughing stock with unnecessary make-up as they can still be cherished in their natural outlook.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
26% Nursing Mothers Practice Exclusive Breastfeeding In Rivers-UNICEF
The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has put the percentage of nursing mothers practicing exclusive breast feeding in Rivers State at 26percent.
The organisation said this at a one-day multi-zonal media Dialogue on Dissemination of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2021 Report organised by UNICEF incollaboration with the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA) in Port Harcourt.
The organisation similarly scored Ebonyi State high on immunisation coverage.
It put the national percentage for exclusive breastfeeding at 34percent,South-South 22.2percent, South-East 20.3percent and North-Central 38 .5percent.
On immunisation, UNICEF said Ebonyi State had the smallest proportion of children not immunised, while Sokoto State had the highest in the country.
On maternal health, UNICEF put the percentage for South-South at 63.7percent; South-East 94.8percent; and North-Central 59.3percent.
For infant and young child feeding,the organisation put North Central at 36.8percent,South-South 37.2percent,South-East 43.8percent and national average at 34.4percent.
Declaring the event open, Communication Officer of UNICEF, Enugu, Dr Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, said the objective of the dialogue was to identify media network in the FoS, sensitise to frame and highlight the health and nutritional impacts of the MiCs 2021 report on the future of children and women in the zone.
She said it was also meant to galvanise journalists and media practitioners in the South-South, South-East and North-Central to unify with governments and persons in positions to take favourable actions for the children’s wellbeing to make more visible the plight of children.
“Media is called to action and commitment garnered for increased reportage of situation of children”, she said.
Also speaking, Dr.EgheAbe, said infant and maternal mortalities were likely to reduce with increased awareness.
He said it behooves on the media to spread the campaign on why mothers should exclusively breastfeed their babies, at least, for the first six months of birth.
On her part, Mrs Maureen ZubieOkolo, said the MiCS has strengthenednational statistics and provided reliable data on immunisation coverage.
While saying that the survey covers the 36 states,she called for multi-stakeholders’ involvement to promote the value of the MiCS.
Rivers State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Mr Job Stanley Job, urged journalists not to only report political events but other areas that can benefit the society.
A communique made available to newsmen at the end of the event called for more media sensitisation on the importance of policies that would promote the well-being of children and mothers.
By: John Bibor & Tiete Preye Uroupa
Former EDU President Set For Traditional Elders Outing
All the roads would on Tuesday, December 27,2022 and Wednesday, December 28, 2022 lead to Elu Ohafia Community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, as members of Akajiaku Age Grade will roll out the drums to perform the Traditional Elders Outing ceremony (Igba Otaomu) in the community.
The colourful ceremony,which holds every two years,is celebrated with aplomb,pomp and pageantry.This year’s celebration, holding on Tuesday, December 27, and Wednesday, December 28, 2022, promises to be special, as Akajiaku Age Grade takes the centre stage, with prominent sons and daughters of the community lining up for the great event.
Among the illustrious personalities to perform the traditional biennial ritual is a renowned Chartered Accountant and professional par excellence, Mr David Awa Emetu, who has put all machinery in place for the ceremony.
Enyiebi,as he is fondly called by loved ones, friends and well-wishers, currently resides in Rivers State,Oyigbo town to be specific, and was the immediate past President of Elu Development Union (EDU),Port Harcourt Branch, and has a highly flourishing accounting firm in Port Harcourt.
As President of EDU, Mr. Emetu brought his vast accounting prowess to bear in the discharge of his duties, and left the organisation better than he met it with a hefty balance sheet to show for it, among other endearing legacies.
If for nothing else, the former President did not allow EDU to collapse on his laps,as the body has continued to wax stronger up till this day.
Mr. Emetu is happily married to Lady Akalua Awa Emetu and the union is blessed with five wonderful children including Chinenye, Favour, Chuka, Ugochi and Chioma.
Obviously, the Igba Otaomu ceremony this year, holds quite a lot of significance for this distinguished accountant,as he has already rolled out invitation cards for the ceremony, beckoning on friends, associates and well-wishers to join him in the celebration.
In a way, it is a celebration of life of sorts,as the celebrants are literally initiated into the pantheon of extraordinary maturity, uncommon wisdom and of course, unprecedented accomplishments, that go with community service.
This is why only Age Grade members who attain a certain age in life after fulfilling all other requirements and obligations, are permitted and allowed to participate in this ritual, with distinguished certificates of honour presented to them at the end of the day.
And of course,Mr. Emetu has acquitted himself creditably in this wise. That is why he is not only grateful to God for keeping him alive to be part of the celebration but also providing him the good health, and wherewithal to carry on.
His is also different because in a sense, his beloved mother, Madam Nwanna Emetu Awa,who recently marked her 90th birthday, would be around him,as he rolls out the drums and the red carpet come December.
The first day of the event which commences from 7am,is the outing ceremony proper at Achi Achi Ohafia, to showcase the project Akajiaku Age Grade has executed for the community, while the day two is the grand reception and visitation for the individual members.
Mr.David Awa Emetu, cerebral, kind, loving and hospitable, is indeed, a jolly good fellow. Expectedly, the cannons would sound and the music would blare for him,at Chief Emetu Awa Compound. The day two is expected to serve as the icing on the cake for the celebrants to receive gifts,wine,dine and dance with their friends and loved ones right in their homes.
By: Donatus Ebi
The Role Of Women In Girl-Child Dev
The world over, the Girl-Child is being celebrated annually not just because of their importance, but I think because of their peculiar nature. A female specie in the family that is faced with many life challenges.
They need care and should be celebrated even on a daily basis. Every good parent should not wait until the recommended date to commemorate the “International Day of the Girl-Child” in a year before the girl is celebrated.
Every good parenting rests solely on the mother. The mother is the female parent in a family. Good parenting practices must be showcased by women in homes.
Bringing up the girl-child in the right way requires understanding the girl’s developmental stages. Choice of best styles of parenting tips is very important and effective use of the tips are also important.
Women should not be very authoritative when dealing with the girl-child. Deal with her in a manner that you allow her express herself.
Permitting her to attend programmes that are not just religious but programmes that will assist her in other life endeavours.
A mother should be in involved in the activities of the girl. Find out what she does on the computer and hand phones (pinging).
A mother can never neglect her girl-child due to misunderstanding no matter how serious that issue may be. She is still your child. That mother/child bond must be maintained.
We are talking about the adolescent age, where the girl has started realizing what life is about. At this stage, self-esteem comes in. If the parent does not provide most of the needs of the girl-child, she may be tempted to start looking outside for assistance. That ego that she is getting mature is definitely going to be there.
There are pretty things she needs for upkeep. The choice of perfumery/toiletries comes in here. It is important that her undies are made available especially when the “monthly visitor” arrives. A mother must move a step further to ensure that her girl is clean.
At this stage, she may be a student without purchasing power. This is one of the greatest problems she has which the opposite sex does not. If it is a family that finds it difficult to have 3-square meal per day, it exposes her to danger.
Disciplining the girl-child should be consistent, don’t skip days and weeks and must be limited. Excess of it may not work well in her life.
As women, don’t spend all the time on work and business and get the best result from them.
According to a child psychologist, the greatest problem in good parenting is time factor. If women give more time to their female children, they will be free from STDs, HIV/AIDs unwanted pregnancy.
At the adolescent stage, communication must be prioritised. A mother should be able to identify the problems associated with the age, sit her down and teach the dos and don’ts of the game. There must be effective communication between the mother and daughter since they are of the same sex. This is very important because there is a limit to a discussion between a father and daughter.
The girl-child deserves to be listened to and every mother must be a good listener. If you don’t listen carefully to your child, it can lead to communication breakdown.
Flexibility in the kind of decisions taken as a mother is important. In nurturing the adolescent girl, a mother should be willing to adjust her parenting styles.
Mothers should bear in mind that female-child has the right to be born well and wants to have a wholesome family life. She wants to be raised well to become a contributing member of the home and the society at large.
When you interact with them sometimes, you hear the kind of beautiful lives they want to live and achievements in future. These can only manifest when the girl is put on the right path. They dream big when foundation is strongly built.
Basic needs of food, clothing and in fact basic education are very important if our girls have to be comfortable. Sometimes you hear them grumbling if their needs are not available.
It we must get it right, the female children must play when necessary and enjoy their youth. We must protect them from danger because they are endangered species. When she falls into prey, unwanted pregnancy can occur, so that is the reason why they must live in a peaceful and productive environment.
They must be cared for. Freedom is very important but to an extent.
A mother must continue to nurture the girl-child till she becomes a woman. Nurturing should not be at the adolescent stage we are celebrating annually but should start from birth through infancy, pre-school age to the adolescent stage.
At the crucial age of 11-18, even upto 20 years, the girl needs to be under parental authority as against her own wish.
In this era of higher need of academic pursuit and technology, the girl must excel. The girl-child must be moulded so as to be able to represent parents well wherever she may find herself.
There are certain traits mothers need to know which manifest at the adolescent age. Some call it tempting age. In a family where everyone goes to church together or in a family car, but the adolescents in the house will like to go alone to church. A child who gets ready for school at 7am, suddenly stays in the bedroom till 7:30am and stands at the mirror for a couple of minutes and gets ready by 8am. That shows that maturity is setting in with a lot of changes.
A good mother has to be calm, loving and caring considering that it is a stage of contradiction of likes and dislikes, hate, love, fear and trust. If the foundation laid by mothers at the zero stage is solid, there will be mutual understanding.
Mothers must be careful at this stage because their reactions to changes may stop or hinder the girl or cause withdrawal. The girl-child may also decide to run out of home. In this case, mothers should use love to bring them back to reasoning because they become irrational sometimes.
When they begin to keep peers, mother must know whom their friends are.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
