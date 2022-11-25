Oyigbo Gets New Health Fillip From Rotary

Thursday, 24th November, 2022 will remain green in the hearts of residents of Oyigbo urban in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was the day Rotary Club International donated sets of ultrasound scanner, incubator and a fetal doppler.

The Oyigbo Comprehensive Health Centre was filled to the brim with members of Rotary Clubs in Rivers State numbering over 20 who made contributions to the project.

Representative of Oyigbo Traditional Rulers Council and Secretary of Palace Council, Chief Precious Emeruka described it as a dream come true.

He said, “we are immensely glad that today our prayers have been answered because we have been hearing of the good works of Rotary and now we have seen one”.

Chief Emeruka described the donations as a dream come true, as it lauded the State Government for approving the project, as he assured that the community will do all within its powers to maintain and secure the multimillion equipment.

Speaking on why the equipment was donated, Rotarian Henry Eberechi, who is the Chairman of Presidents of Rotary Clubs in Rivers State disclosed that it was conceived few months ago after a thorough needs assessment.

“The incubator, fetal doppler and ultrasound scanner are what the people of Oyigbo need. We did a needs assessment and found out that many of them have to go to Port Harcourt to get these services, and most times they loss their women and children because there is no such equipment.

Eberechi maintained that the equipment will reduce both infant and maternal mortality and save the lives of children adding, “it will help to detect diseases and diagnose emergencies early.”

As far as he was concerned saving premature deaths will raise the status of the health facility in the area.

Therefore he thanked the clubs that have made contributions to make the vision come true.

The same view was expressed by District Governor (DG) of Rotary Club 9141, Mightyman Ayidukuro.

The Rotary DG who is incharge of four states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo and Delta States said he was excited over the project.

“For the past two weeks I have been on the roads unveiling and commissioning projects across the district, and I must tell you that this one is unique” Ayidukuro said.

He stated that the project falls within the Rotary goal of eradicating maternal mortality and improving welfare of children.

“As a community based organisation we have the ideal of service to humanity and this cuts across all vocations, beliefs and race”, he remarked.

He continued,” for the past 117 years Rotary has been existing we have been championing health development around the world. And today Rotary for over a decade has been awarded the most charity club all over the world.”

The District 9141 DG assured that the club is always ready to partner with government, organisations to impact on the society.

Calling on the community to secure and maintain the facilities, the Rotary DG said the host community has a huge task to ensure that the equipment serve the purpose which, it was given.

To ensure that there is sustainability, he hinted that a new Rotary Club of Oyibo has been established and will help drive charity and other humanitarian projects to improve the welfare of residents.

Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Victoria Ewoh, said the state government is not resting on its oars to provide medicare to the area.

She said what Rotary International has done was to collaborate and consolidate on the efforts so far shown by the government and that there is enough personnel to utilise the equipment.

With the equipments on ground, she assured that all kinds of fetal mortality will be cut to the barest minimum,” adding that the effort of Rotary will fill the gap and is commendable”.

Timi Bubagha, President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt West said the project was conceived by majority of the clubs in Port Harcourt after diligent study and assessment.

Bubagha who chaired the project conception stated that what the club had done was to fulfill it major aim and objective in improving health care delivery and community development.

He expressed optimism that the community would utilise the equipment to improve lives and well being of its people.

By: Kevin Nengia