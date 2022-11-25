Sports
Matchmakers Vows To Hold Credible Pitch Awards …As Voting Begins, Dec 1
Matchmakers Consult President, Shina Phillips, whose outfit organises the yearly Nigeria Pitch Awards, has pledged that the 2023 edition will live up to its billing as the country’s number one football awards.
Voting for the 2023 edition will start on December 1 and end on January 16, while the awards will hold in March, next year. At an event organised to unveil the voting process and other features of the awards in Lagos last Tuesday, Phillips said the organisers share a common goal with every Nigerian, which is working towards making the country a great footballing nation.
“As organisers of this prestigious football award, we remain committed to our core principles of credibility, transparency and integrity. From inception, we set out by adopting a voting system that is transparent.
“Our voters, who are sports editors and journalists across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, our partners, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and SIAO Partners, have remained committed to the success of the Nigeria Pitch Awards,” he said.
Philips, who took time to appreciate the media for their support in the last eighth editions of the awards, also congratulated the newly elected NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, saying, “over the years, he has been a passionate supporter of football in Nigeria and his contributions to the growth of our football, especially at the grassroots level, have not been in doubt
“He is a consummate administrator and team-player. We, therefore, unreservedly express our confidence in his ability to deliver on his mandate and move our football forward.”
Sports
Qatar 2022: Stakeholders, Fans Tip African Teams For Glory
Reactions have started to trail the performances of African teams at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, which started on Sunday.
The african continent has five representatives in the World biggest Football tournament, with the African Champions being Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Cameroon.
So far, no African country has gone beyond the quarter final stage in the tournament but only Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana had secured the quarter final ticket but crashed out at that stage.
In recent times, many countries have improved in football as no country can be described as total underdogs.
Consequently, some upsets have already been recorded at the ongoing World Cup, where you see Saudi Arabia beat number one Football nation Argentina, while Japan beat another Football giants Germany.
In the continent, football enthusiasts have tipped any of the African teams to go beyond quarter finals and probably win the World Cup.
Former Super Eagles Captain, Sunday Oliseh, has earlier expressed confidence in Senegal and Ghana, saying that they will make Africa proud in the tournament.
According to him, their commitment, pattern of play and the quality of players have convinced him that they will go far.
“ I have confidence in Senegal and Ghana, they are committed and play good football, so I tip them to go beyond quarter finals and perhaps win the trophy,” Oliseh said.
Former African Footballer of the Year, Samuel E’to, has also said that his country Cameroon, will lift the World Cup.
According to him, his country has the potentials to win the tournament following the quality of players in their team.
“ We are going to this World Cup with the intention to win the trophy, because we have good players and determined to win all our games”, E’to said.
Former defunct Sharks FC player, Ibe Orlu, said despite the fact Senegal lost 2-0 in their opening game against Netherlands he is still optimistic that they will surprise the World.
“I believe that African teams at the ongoing World cup will perform better than they did in the previous editions. For me, Senegal and Morocco will be exceptional in their second games,” he said.
In his reaction, Manager of a popular viewing Centre, at Hospital Road, Old Port Harcourt township, Ibiba Harry, said looking at North African teams’ performance in Qatar 2022, he believed that they will give good account of themselves in the competition.
“ The North African teams will surprise people in this World cup.
“I watched Senegal and Morocco teams and saw them going beyond quater finals of the competition,” Harry said.
A strong football fanatic, Prince Emmanuel, also said that African teams will dominate as the tournament progresses.
He said in spite of the fact that the Super Eagles did not qualify for the World Cup, he has so much confidence in the five countries that are representing the continent.
“Even though my country (Nigeria) did not qualify for the competition, I will support the other Africa teams in the tournament,” Emmanuel said.
Head coach Shining Stars Football Club in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Rivers State, Gift John, said he did not expect any good performance from the african teams.
“I do not really see any African team putting up an impressive performance at the World Cup.
“We can see that most African players are representing various countries in Europe instead of their countries in Africa, take the likes of Bakayoko Saka, Tammy Abraham and many others. These players are expected to make impact in their countries, so I do not really see any African team going beyond the knock out stage “, John said.
A sports enthusiast, Ekene Nwachukwu, disagreed with Gift John. He said, African teams will do well in the 2022 edition of World Cup, holding in Qatar.
He noted that from the recent friendly matches played between African teams and European teams, it is apparent that they will perform impressively in the tournament.
“I believe that the African teams will reach the finals or even become the World Champions, because they have quality players that will win the world Cup,”Nwachukwu said.
By: Tonye Orabere with reports from Kiadum Edooko & Ogolo Alali
Sports
Kanu, Amokachi Preach Grassroots Sports Dev
Refrigeration and Air-condition Dealers Association (RADA), at the weekend, defeated Adams International Market 6-5 on penalty shoot out to win the maiden Ndigboamaka All Markets Football Championship held at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Lagos.
The championship, which was organised to unify traders in Lagos State and also unearth talents from the grassroots, ended 1-1 in regular time and had to be settled via a penalty shoot.
Speaking at the end of the final game, grand patron and sponsor of the championship, Obiora Okonkwo, commended the players and coaches for making the event a success.
Okonkwo said that the now yearly Igboamaka Championship will, from 2023, be organised as a football league to lift its standard.
“The 2022 Igboamaka Championship was successful and we give thanks to God for a successful tourney.
“In the game of football, everybody is a winner. The final of the championship was so competitive that the ex Super Eagles stars, who graced the occasion, Kanu Nwankwo and Daniel Amokachi have discovered talents that they would help to expose their skills in their football career. “
“We thank the Lagos State government for their support and assure that the Igboamaka Football Championship will continue to progress. More teams will participate in the championship next year,” he said.
Sports
UNICEF Advocates Sport Opportunities For Kids
Nigeria, at the weekend, joined the rest of the world to celebrate Children’s Day with the United Nation’s International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), urging governments, at all levels, and parents to create an enabling environment for children to participate in sports and other activities.
Speaking after a five-a-side football championship held at AstroTurf 2000, Ikoyi, Lagos, to mark the day, Nigeria’s UNICEF representative, Christian Monduate, said the theme of this year’s World Children’s Day, which is inclusiveness of children in every activity, was projected to enlighten people that the country’s children should be given equal opportunities with their counterparts round the world to aspire for quality education and engage in sports to become better citizens in the future.
“UNICEF is celebrating World Children’s Day with the vision of giving hope to every Nigerian child.
“Our goal is to ensure every child is given equal opportunity to get to any level they can attain. Making children express themselves by taking part in this football activity is another platform to educate government at all levels and parents to allow children play and hone their skills.
Trending
-
News5 days ago
MOSIEND Hails NDDC Forensic Reports Implementation On Award Of Contracts
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Fuel: Black Marketers Make Brisk Business …As Fuel Stations Remain Shut
-
Nation3 days ago
Court Summons Nation Newspaper Over Publication
-
News3 days ago
Buhari Inaugurates Commercial Oil Production In North
-
Crime/Justice3 days ago
Court Begins Rivers TUC Election Suit Hearing
-
Featured20 hours ago
2023: Vote Where Okezie Votes, Wike Tells Abia People
-
Politics18 hours ago
Zamfara PDP Guber Candidate Loses At A’Court
-
News5 days ago
UK Envoy Justifies Rising Nigerian Visa Applications