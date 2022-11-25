Kanu, Amokachi Preach Grassroots Sports Dev 

Reactions have started to trail the performances of African teams at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, which started on Sunday.

The african continent has five representatives in the World biggest Football tournament, with the African Champions being Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Cameroon.

So far, no African country has gone beyond the quarter final stage in the tournament but only Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana had secured the quarter final ticket but crashed out at that stage.

In recent times, many countries have improved in football as no country can be described as total underdogs.

Consequently, some upsets have already been recorded at the ongoing World Cup, where you see Saudi Arabia beat number one Football nation Argentina, while Japan beat another Football giants Germany.

In the continent, football enthusiasts have tipped any of the African teams to go beyond quarter finals and probably win the World Cup.

Former Super Eagles Captain, Sunday Oliseh, has earlier expressed confidence in Senegal and Ghana, saying that they will make Africa proud in the tournament.

According to him, their commitment, pattern of play and the quality of players have convinced him that they will go far.

“ I have confidence in Senegal and Ghana, they are committed and play good football, so I tip them to go beyond quarter finals and perhaps win the trophy,” Oliseh said.

Former African Footballer of the Year, Samuel E’to, has also said that his country Cameroon, will lift the World Cup.

According to him, his country has the potentials to win the tournament following the quality of players in their team.

“ We are going to this World Cup with the intention to win the trophy, because we have good players and determined to win all our games”, E’to said.

Former defunct Sharks FC player, Ibe Orlu, said despite the fact Senegal lost 2-0 in their opening game against Netherlands he is still optimistic that they will surprise the World.

“I believe that African teams at the ongoing World cup will perform better than they did in the previous editions. For me, Senegal and Morocco will be exceptional in their second games,” he said.

In his reaction, Manager of a popular viewing Centre, at Hospital Road, Old Port Harcourt township, Ibiba Harry, said looking at North African teams’ performance in Qatar 2022, he believed that they will give good account of themselves in the competition.

“ The North African teams will surprise people in this World cup.

“I watched Senegal and Morocco teams and saw them going beyond quater finals of the competition,” Harry said.

A strong football fanatic, Prince Emmanuel, also said that African teams will dominate as the tournament progresses.

He said in spite of the fact that the Super Eagles did not qualify for the World Cup, he has so much confidence in the five countries that are representing the continent.

“Even though my country (Nigeria) did not qualify for the competition, I will support the other Africa teams in the tournament,” Emmanuel said.

Head coach Shining Stars Football Club in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Rivers State, Gift John, said he did not expect any good performance from the african teams.

“I do not really see any African team putting up an impressive performance at the World Cup.

“We can see that most African players are representing various countries in Europe instead of their countries in Africa, take the likes of Bakayoko Saka, Tammy Abraham and many others. These players are expected to make impact in their countries, so I do not really see any African team going beyond the knock out stage “, John said.

A sports enthusiast, Ekene Nwachukwu, disagreed with Gift John. He said, African teams will do well in the 2022 edition of World Cup, holding in Qatar.

He noted that from the recent friendly matches played between African teams and European teams, it is apparent that they will perform impressively in the tournament.

“I believe that the African teams will reach the finals or even become the World Champions, because they have quality players that will win the world Cup,”Nwachukwu said.

By: Tonye Orabere with reports from Kiadum Edooko & Ogolo Alali