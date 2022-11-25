Health Experts Urge Parents To Vaccinate Children Against Rotavirus

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Engr. Mark Daso Derefaka, has called on staff of the Authority to brace-up for the challenges of repositioning the Authority on the path of increased productivity.

Derefaka said this in a welcome address at the opening ceremony of the 56th FMWR/All River Basin Trade Group meeting in Port Harcourt.

He said the Authority has braved the odds and established No.1 Songhai farm in each of the senatorial districts, making eight so far established within the Authority’s catchment areas.

“We have started PPP arrangements with external bodies to implement our projects in various states of the region .

“As a partially commercialised RBDA, we need to think outside the box to meet-up the task ahead”, he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Federal Ministry of Water Resources/River Basin Development Authority’s Trade Group, Comrade Mudi Olayinka Raji, said “the union will not antagonise any management, and we have not positioned ourselves as a pressure group, but rather as a partner in progress”.

According to him, in most cases, their intentions are misunderstood.

“Our congress strongly believe that our progress and wellbeing is in the development of our various River Basin Authorities. This has left us with no other choice than to give our maximum support to the managing directors and the management as a whole”, he said.

He said further that the union is determined to achieve a better salary for its members..

Earlier in her welcome adress, the Niger Basin Development Authority Chairman, National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees, Mrs Ifiemi Ikpaikpa, said the event provides the union another opportunity to re-evaluate the progress the agency has made in the actualisation of goverment’s set objectives, project the way foreward, and further equip staff with the necessary tools to promote industrial harmony .

She also said the union has grown in leaps and bounds as the leadership strongly believe that dialogue, negotiation, and collective bargaining are the hallmarks of a labour Union in a present day industrial relations compliant environment.

“The Union leadership under my watch has surpassed the benchmarks we set for ourselves as excellent.

“Our results speaks volumes for us, such that even in the eyes of the storm, we have kept our peace and so our focus did not shift”, she said.

Mrs Ikpaikpa also charged the management of Various River Basin Development Authorities to undertake critical assesment of the needs of their catchment areas during planning.

“Funds earmarked for projects and other development initiatives should be judiciously used for massive turnaround of facilities in our host communities”she said.

She commended members for their support so far, and also solicited their sustained cooperation to management to enable it achieve set objectives.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to some distinguish personalities .

By: John Bibor