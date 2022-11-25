News
‘Awareness Crucial For Sustainable Mental Health System’
Vanguard’s General Manager/Editor-In-Chief, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, yesterday, stressed the need to create better understanding and awareness to unlock hidden opportunities with which to respond to Nigeria’s crucial need for sustainable mental health support and services.
To buttress his point, he cited a maxim by the World Health Organisation (WHO), that there is no health without mental health.
Adefaye, who made the remarks at the ongoing Vanguard Mental Health Summit 2022 themed: “Mental Health In a Distressed Economy”, said the discourse aims to educate and inform the general public to make informed decisions and commentaries on one hand, and also to strengthen the hope and expectations of those directly affected on the other.
He said, “A year and three months ago, precisely on this same premises, we held our maiden mental health summit, that has been widely acknowledged to be the first of its kind in Nigeria.
“By boldly and effectively bringing the salient issues out from the shadows and into the light, the maiden summit helped to further break the lingering silence around mental health and mental illness.
“We are gathered here today, second time around to continue the conversation.
“This year’s campaign focuses on the impact of the mental health crisis on the National economy. With the theme ‘Mental Health in a Distressed Economy’, and sub-theme ‘Drug Abuse: A new force driving mental health crises in Nigeria’, we are taking the discussion to the next level- a notch up.
“Through the mental health summit series, Vanguard newspaper has given a new orientation and purpose to the discourse, by educating and informing the general public to make informed decisions and commentaries on one hand, and strengthening the hope and expectations of those directly affected on the other.
“I usually tell whoever asks why Vanguard convenes this gathering annually, that we do it for just one thing: to provide information, to give education; to communicate with all.
“It is no secret that in Nigeria, access to quality, affordable mental health care is limited, and where available, inadequate generally. The stigma and discrimination around mental health issues make matters worse.
“Our determination is that things must change and change for the better. We are proud advocates of that change through the Vanguard mental health summit series.
“Last year, when the summit series was launched, it was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although that was a challenge, it also served as an opportunity: a window for us to integrate the mental health agenda into pandemic response and recovery plans.
“We know that in creating better understanding, we are helping to open up the hidden opportunities with which to respond to the nation’s crucial need for sustainable mental health support and services.
“As stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), ultimately, there is no health without mental health. We are not unaware of the importance of a resilient health system which is required to meet the mental and physical health needs of the population.
“By agitating for a sound mental health system, Vanguard is indirectly advocating for a resilient health system. This is just our own way of giving back to society, our own way of supporting the system for the benefit of all; a way of living up to our motto: TOWARDS A BETTER LIFE.
“Our vision for Nigeria is an effective and comprehensive mental health system that is affordable, accessible, and provides at least the minimum required services and psychosocial support for every Nigerian.
“To everyone seated here today- (mention names of persons and institutions), thank you for joining us. As it is in our character, this year, we have again brought the best of experts and the finest of personalities.
“The menu is rich, from the appetiser to the main course, the options are palatable. Sit back as we serve you another round of dazzling round of high-level interactions. It is a full course.
“I welcome you all to the 2nd Vanguard Mental Health Summit,” he ended.
In his remarks, President of the World Medical Association (WMA), Dr Osahon Enabulele, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Mental Health Bill to improve the health of Nigerians.
Enabulele said, “The mental health bill is key to an improved society because like it was mentioned earlier, there is no health without mental health.
“Assenting to the bill will help achieve a stable mental health status for the country. It is very important because there are components of the bill that addresses the core causes of mental health issues.
“There are factors like poverty, depression and general low standard of living that could play a role in determining one’s mental health.
“This is my first official engagement with Vanguard and I want to thank the media organisation for this very important topic that has not gotten adequate engagement in this part of the world.
He further called for the creation of more awareness and for protection for those identified to be having mental health issues.
We Get Petrol At N200 Per Litre From Depots, IPMAN Cries Out
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has decried the ‘unsustainable’ price that the private depot owners sell the premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol in the country.
Speaking, yesterday, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the Deputy National President of IPMAN, Zarama Mustapha, revealed that the private depots get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from the sole importer of the commodity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, however, sell it for as high as N195 to N210 to independent marketers, which is not sustainable.
“Though marketers get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from NNPC depots, the company does not have enough storage facilities to cater to the needs of marketers, hence, the latter resorts to private depot owners. It is more of the issue of private depots collecting the products at the approved price and not selling to the independent marketers at a price approved by the mainstream, downstream regulatory authority.
“You cannot get a product at N195 to N200 and expect to sell it at N175,” he noted.
The IPMAN official said depot owners give excuses such as the cost of transporting the product from the mother vessel to their depots and escalation of the dollar as reasons for the price hike.
Mustapha lamented that most Lagos depots are in a chaotic situation and marketers spend three days to load refined petrol that they are not supposed to spend more than three hours to lift.
He urged the NNPC to engage depot owners to sell the product to marketers at the recommended price, saying the common man is at the receiving end.
For weeks, vehicle owners have had a tough time getting petrol from filling stations, especially in Lagos and Abuja.
Whilst many outlets are closed, the few open ones sell the indispensable commodity for as high as N250 per litre from the uniform price of N169/litre.
The supply shortage has led to long, gruelling snake-like queues at the few open filling stations as motorists and business owners jostle to buy fuel while others resort to the black market.
The situation has also worsened traffic on major roads as vehicle owners block at least one lane to join queues to filling stations.
Make Nigerian Youths Innovative, Buhari Tells Corporate Leaders
President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked leaders of corporate organisations to build the capacity of Nigerian youths to be innovative and embrace technology to make positive contributions to their organisations and the nation.
The president, represented by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, said this at the Institute of Directors (IoD) 2022 Annual Director’s Conference (ADC), yesterday, in Lagos.
The ADC had as its theme: “Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation: Leading Purposefully for Growth and Sustainability.”
Buhari, noting that the challenges associated with corporate governance were multifaceted, stressed the need for heads of organisations to harness technology to achieve effective governance.
He reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing the necessary legal support and framework to support the entrenchment of good corporate governance practices across various sectors of the economy.
Buhari also pledged his commitment to supporting the IoD by giving the institute’s chartered bill the necessary consideration to enable it to achieve its mandate.
Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, Ms Amina Mohammed, said the world was hit by a series of global crises which have affected the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Mohammed said technology and digitalisation would set the era of digital transformation in areas of health, education, agriculture and finance.
Nigeria Does Not Belong To North, Arewa Youths Tell Northern Elders
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said that Nigeria does not belong to the North ahead of the 2023 general election.
Apparently reacting to the recent interview granted by a member of the Northern Elders Forum, Alh Sani Zango Daura, in which he called on the North to support a Northern candidate.
The AYCF, in a statement issued by its National President, Yerima Shettima, noted that supporting a southerner was clearly a demonstration of justice.
He noted that this was because Nigeria does not belong to the North alone, or Muslims and Christians of the North, insisting that “even on moral grounds, the most responsible political action by the North was the decision on powershift in 2023, because the Presidency cannot be hereditary and Nigeria is not a Banana Republic”.
Shettima further said, however, that the elder was expressing his personal opinion and not the stand of the North in general, saying that a “ little balancing was needed in position of our father Zangon Daura, more so when he admitted that the elders are mere escorts for the younger generation today”.
The AYCF noted that when 13 Northern governors led by Kaduna State Governor, Mal Nasirel-Rufai endorsed a Southern candidate for the 2023 presidency, they repeatedly cited political justice.
“Though we are not card-carrying members of the APC, we shared the view that the decision was in line with being fair to the South in 2023.
“We are aware, as well as our father ZangonDaura, that the North is respected for honouring its promises to the South and this one absolutely undeniable character of all Northerners.
“We are not known to break promises and that explains why our son, President MuhammaduBuhari never objected to the idea of a Southern presidential candidate in the ruling party. In the North, like our father ZangonDaura knows, promises are sacred and in fact a culture”.
It would be recalled that in a viral audio of AlhajiZangonDaura while addressing a group of youths, suggested that they should throw their weight behind a fellow Northerner for the presidency in 2023, citing historic and religious instances, something the AYCF said it believed was “overtaken by events, current realities, and the spirit of justice and fairness in the Nigerian project”.
