IDP: Enugu Urges FG To Uphold Justice, Fairness

Enugu State Government has urged the Federal Government to uphold justice, fairness and equity in the distribution of national appointments and resources to ensure peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Bishop Chinedu Nwoye, the Senior Special Adviser to the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on religious Matters, made the call while speaking on International Day of Peace (IDP) with The Tide’s source in Enugu.

Nwoye said no country in the world could enjoy peace where justice, fairness and equity were being denied and others marginalised.

According to him, peace is pivotal for lasting and sustainable development, adding that there was no justice for victims of rape, kidnapping and killing in Nigeria.

“How do you expect a woman who is impregnated while in captive or living with HIV or whose future is being destroyed to be peaceful when government celebrates with the repentant bandits.

“As far as political thieves and those that cause us pains have not been punished, we are not expecting a lasting peace in Nigeria,” he said.

For Nigeria to have peace, he said, there must be respect for constitution and principle of federal character.

He said the agitations by the various groups and nationalities, especially in the South-East region, was due to lack of representation in the security and many sectors of the government.

Nwoye, who is the Bishop at the Christ Ascension Church, Enugu, however, added that violence occured when certain people were being suppressed and treated as if they were not part of the country.

“Allowing youths, especially those at tertiary institutions to stay at home for a year, government is calling for violence which is an enemy to peace,” he said.

While calling on youths to shun violence or taking up arms against government, Nwoye warned that such act against anyone violated law of God.

“What we want is security and welfare but where government failed to protect its citizens, they are calling for violence not peace.

“Until those causing us problem in this country are arrested, there will be no peace,” Nwoye said.