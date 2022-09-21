Rangers International Get New Skipper

Big tackling and dependable defender, Uche Akubueze John, has been appointed the new captain of the coal city side, Rangers International FC after management and technical crew of the club approved his selection by teammates.

At a very brief ceremony after the team’s training session yesterday, the Administrative Secretary of the Flying Antelopes, Barrister Ferdinand Ugwuarua, charged the new skipper to lead by example as much was being expected of him both on and off the pitch stressing, “As captain of a team like ours, much is expected from you in leading the team to achieve its set target for the soon to start the season. The trust put on your shoulders is big but we have implicit confidence that you will deliver both on the pitch and out of it. Leadership by example is what we expect from you.”

The hard-as-nail defender will be ably assisted by midfield maestro, Ugochukwu Ugwuoke while Ebuka Anthony was appointed as the second assistant skipper of the coach Abdul Maikaba tutored side.

Technical adviser of the side, Coach Abdul Maikaba, called on the players’ leadership to show leadership by example, stressing, “It is my humble belief that you all will lead by example as much is expected from all of you, especially, the new skipper, Uche John, and I expect him to use his wealth of experience in the league to guide others to ensure we get our set target for the season.”