Rivers
OPM Plans Free University In Nigeria …As 15 Scholarship Beneficiaries Depart For Cyprus
The Omega Power Ministries (OPM) will soon have its own university in Nigeria which would be free for all Nigerians.
This is even as the General Overseer of the church, Apostle Chinyere Gift Chibuzor, has offered scholarship to 15 more young people to study at the prestigious Final University in Cyprus, as part of his 49th birthday celebration.
The beneficiaries, who were visibly elated, departed the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in company of the General Overseer on Monday.
Speaking to newsmen at the airport before the departure of the beneficiaries, Chibuzor said it has become necessary for OPM to have its own free university due to the high cost of sponsoring scholarship beneficiaries of the church in foreign countries.
He said as soon as the new university comes on stream, OPM will no longer send young people abroad to study, lamenting that sponsoring people abroad on scholarship today was taking a heavy financial toll on the church due to the high exchange rate of the naira, amid other global challenges.
Chibuzor disclosed that the flight ticket for one of the scholarship beneficiaries which was a little above N500,000 six months ago, has now risen to N1.7million, contending that in spite of the seeming setback, the church has sustained its foreign university scholarship programme for over 10 years now.
He noted that taking the 15 scholqarship beneficiaries to Cyprus this time around, was his birthday gift to the world, and urged the beneficiaries to always concentrate on their studies and not be distracted by the beautiful things and worldly pleasures abroad in order to assist others on their graduation.
The General Overseer further hinted that the church has, through tithes and offerings, already paid the school fees and accommodation of 80 beneficiaries, adding that the 15 were the first batch, as other batches would soon follow suit, and recalled that 84 OPM scholarship beneficiaries were already studying in Cyrus.
Among the beneficiaries were three damsels who had earlier been sent to Dubai by the church to train as nurses for a brief spell, but had some challenges due to the seeming frosty relationship between the Federal Government and the United Arab Emirates.
The trio, who narrated their ordeal said they were brought back to Nigeria by the General Overseer who offered them another opportunity to complete their Nursing programmes in Cyprus for a duration of four years like the other beneficiaries.
More pathetic is the story of another beneficiary, Mr Godswill Chibuzor Uchendu, who had an accident some years back which left one of his legs broken.
Uchendu said he was rescued by OPM when he had been abandoned by the society, and was only ekeing a living by carrying blocks.
The young man said in an interview that Apostle Chibuzor did not only provide him with an artificial leg and a walking aid, but also gifted him a parcel of land in Port Harcourt as well as considered him worthy to be among those travelling to Cyprus to upgrade his education. For all these, Uchendu thanked God and the cleric.
His father, Mr. David Uchendu, who is a carpenter, spoke to newsmen amid tears, and thanked the man of God for his good deeds.
Miss Emmanuella Assimita from Cross River State; Mr. Lucky Emmanuel Wonaemi from Bayelsa State; and Miss Covenant Kelechi Onyenze from Imo State, said in separate interviews that Apostle Chibuzor was God-sent and prayed God to grant him long life.
Another beneficiary, Miss Mmesoma Favour Obasi, who hails from Abia State told The Tide that she was living in Lagos with her parents but could not cope with her education because of poverty.
She, however, expressed delight that she was discovered by OPM to be among those travelling to Cyprus to further her education.
By: Donatus Ebi
Rivers
NGO Seeks Media Collaboration On Climate Change
A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in the Niger Delta under the auspices of Kebetkache Women Development And Resource Centre has called for media collaboration on climate change.
The organisation made the call in during a media strategy meeting with journalists in Port Harcourt.
The meeting, which centred on “Community Media Collaboration for Climate Justice”, was held in collaboration with Oxfam Nigeria.
Media practitioners drawn from Rivers and Akwa Ibom states were urged to focus on how to enhance media reportage on climate change issues in the Niger Delta region.
They were also charged to come up with campaign on how to mitigate the effect of climate change in host communities, especially as it negatively affects women in the Niger Delta region.
Speaking during the meeting, the Kebetkache Executive Director, Emem Okon, appealed for synergy among government agencies with a view to providing workable framework that would address climate change challenges in rural areas.
Okon noted that the absence of coordination by government agencies had led to environmental challenges in the Niger Delta, adding that many residents of oil bearing communities are victims of the effects of climate change caused by oil exploration activities by multinationals.
She said, “If we really look at climate change manifestations in the Niger Delta, it is mainly people in rural communities, particularly the women that are impacted.
“We are looking at situations where oil extraction activities have resulted in the emission of green house gas that has caused global warming and has also resulted in climate change.
“So, we are having this situation in the Niger Delta, particularly in Rivers State, where community members are faced with the challenge of flooding every year, particularly since 2012 when we had that major flooding.
“Climate change is affecting food security, and causing crisis. The issue of farmers and herders crisis, people assume, is only experienced in the northern part of Nigeria, but it is also experienced in the Niger Delta region.
“But these challenges at the community level are not really out there because the community women that are directly impacted would not readily have that access to the media.”
She recalled that two years ago, one of the Ogoni women community groups that Kebetkache Women Development Centre worked with, under the auspices of Gbobia Fefeloo, planted 2,000 trees across the four local government areas in Ogoniland.
She, however, expressed dismay that the group’s effort was not reported by the media, hence the reason Oxfam and Kebetkache have decided to improve media relations so that community women would feel free to discuss with the media on climate change.
She emphasised that in collaborating with the media, the public would appreciate more the challenges that rural communities are experiencing.
The Executive Director appealed to delegates to the forthcoming 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt to project issues of climate change and the people of the Niger Delta region during the conference.
Highlights of the event was the inauguration of a group known as ‘Niger Delta Journalists For Environmental Justice,’ chaired by Chief Constance Mefor, with Pius Dukor as Secretary.
Mefor, in her acceptance speech, expressed the group’s commitment towards a better, safer, cleaner and a richer Niger Delta region.
Rivers
PMTCT: RSG Inaugurates 115 Health Workers
As part of efforts to improve prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV/AIDS coverage, the Rivers State Government has inaugurated 115 PMTCT healthcare providers to work in the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the State.
The inauguration, which took place during the week in Port Harcourt, has a 5-man team in each LGA to monitor the availability of testing capacity in various facilities in the State.
The team comprises the Medical Officers of Health (MOH), Deputy Primary Healthcare Coordinators, HIV/AIDS Desk officers, Local Action Committee on AIDS (LACA), as well as Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Officers of the 23 LGAs.
In his goodwill message, the Director, Disease Control, Primary Healthcare Management Board (PHCMB), Dr. Ekanem Nyaranwo, charged the healthcare providers to monitor the quality of Mother-To-Child-Transmission(MTCT) of HIV/AIDS services delivered by antenatal care providers in health facilities, Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs), and other unskilled provider locations in the communities to ensure that all pregnant women in the State are captured.
“I want to say here that only abou two percent of our pregnant women attend antenatal care services. You need to get to the healthcare facilities to ascertain their HIV status.
“The team should ensure that every pregnant woman seen by all service providers are tested, and testing services rendered at unskilled providers’ platforms, when diagnosed positive, should be linked to treatment”, he said.
In her presentation on the “Role of the LGA Team in PMTCT Scale-up”, Dr. Mekele Igwe, the HIV/AIDS Desk Officer, PHCMB, explained that each team at the LGA will support and monitor the utilization of the dual HIV kits at service delivery points.
They are also to develop a schedule to ensure that all antenatal care providers are visited at least once every six months, and to ensure that reporting of data generated from every service delivery point is submitted to the hub facility monthly in order to ensure accurate reporting at the LGA.
While inaugurating the teams, the South-South Coordinator of Journalists Alliance for PMTCT in Nigeria (JAPiN), Sogbeba Dokubo, charged the various teams to improve on PMTCT coverage towards ensuring elimination of MTCT in Rivers State.
She noted that “every single pregnancy is important for us to get to the point that no child in Rivers State is born with HIV”.
In his response, the Obio/Akpor Medica Officer for Health, Dr. Stanley Amadi, who spoke on behalf of members of the team, thanked the organizers of the programme, assuring that they would do everything possible to overcome the challenges facing PMTCT programme in the State.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Rivers
Rotary Club Unveils Peace Bill Board
Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, has marked this year’s International Day of Peace with the unveiling of a bill board in Port Harcourt.
Speaking, to The Tide shortly after the unveiling on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rumuogba Golden, Rtn (Mrs) Ngozi Okwum called on Nigerians to embrace peace saying that if there is peace, the world will be a better place to stay.
She said that the main focus of Rotarians is to preach peace adding that they are advocating for peace and that is why they built a billboard so that everybody will embrace the message on the bill board.
According to her, five clubs are here to commensurate the International Day of Peace together, pointing out that Rotary promotes peace, diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Theme of this year celebration is “End Racism, Build Peace”.
“Today is International Day of Peace being celebrated worldwide. We have come here to mark this year with the unveiling of this bill board.
“We are five clubs that are here to commensurate the International Day of Peace and our focus Rotarians is to preach peace.
“The world should embrace peace. If there is peace the world will be a better place to stay. “Conflicts and war disorganise and destroy people, so when there is peace, the people will be happy,” Okwum said.
Also speaking the President of Rotary Club PH Express, Rtn Chinedu Mbeyi expressed gratitude for the International Day of Peace celebration, adding that the Rotary Club cherishes peace very well.
He said that peace is one of the seven areas of focus of Rotarians, stressing that Rotary believes that if there is peace in the world, a lot of development will come and there will be less hunger in the land. Rotary does not play with peace. That is what we are commensurating today to shun violence, conflict, cultism, drug abuse and to seek and embrace peace, love, unity,” he stated.
The billboard was unveiled by the Assistant Governor, Zone 30, Rtn Jerus Uriegbhara.
The other clubs which partnered with the club are Rotary Port Harcourt Passport; Rotary Port Harcourt Creek View and Port Harcourt Ceapoly.
By: Kiadum Edookor
