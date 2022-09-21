NNPP Accuses APC Of Plot To Disenfranchise Electorate In Kano

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State has allegedly uncovered plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to reduce the number of people having Permanent Voter Cards in the state by luring and seizing the cards from their original owners with the purpose of disenfranchising the owners.

This is just as the party noted that, for the very first time in the history of governance in Kano State, the incumbent has turned government affairs into a family affair, as, according to the NNPP, evidently seen in government policies and appointments.

The party alleged that it is more worrisome, sad and disastrous that the “anointed APC governorship candidate’’ has sworn by the Holy Qur’an to continue with these uninterrupted destruction of Kano State.

The party made these allegations in a communiqué issued at the end of a sensitisation workshop organised by the party for its governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, state House of Assemblies’ candidates and party executives held on September 15 in Kano.

The communiqué said it was a pointer to the state government’s abandonment of its primary responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of the citizens by being myopic and driven by sentiments, emotions, vendetta, and self-enrichment.

According to the communiqué jointly signed by the workshop chairman, Garba Diso, and secretary, Hamisu Ali, the workshop called for quick solutions to the threat of disenfranchisement and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to, as a matter of urgency, publish and paste the names of all uncollected PVCs in order to create awareness for the rightful owners to claim them.

“Among other issues highlighted by the workshop were the destruction of the educational system following the closure and de-boarding of Unity Schools; non-payment of all examination fees by the state government to WAEC, NECO, and NBAIS; delayed and non-payment of scholarship allowances to foreign and local students; and the creation of non-educationally friendly environment within school premises through the construction of corner shops in schools like the Northwest University, Kano,’’ the communique said.

The communique noted that Kano State is now one of the leading states in terms of drug abuse and thuggery under the watch of Governor Umar Ganduje and his administration, adding that the Kiru Rehabilitation Centre, which was established by the Kwankwaso’s administration for drug abuse, has since been closed down by Ganduje’s administration.

Another disturbing issue raised by the workshop is that of land-grabbing and dubious allocations and selling of land to intentionally deface Kano State. It stated that despite the mechanisms put in place by the previous administrations to control illegal and sub-standard buildings, the government of Governor Ganduje intentionally allowed these illegal practices with government approval, which have resulted in flooding, building collapse and even death.

It, therefore, expressed utmost concern over the flooding and collapse of buildings that occurred recently at Kantin Kwari and Civic Centre markets respectively which led to loss of lives and properties, among others, just as it extended its profound condolences and sympathy to all those affected by the disaster “on behalf of the national leader/presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the state executives, the party governorship (candidate) and his running mate, Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly candidates.’’

The workshop declared total support of the NNPP’s position in the state, reiterating that the 2023 elections must be completely different from previous ones, adding that the party will do all it can within the ambit of law to ensure that the 2023 elections are free, fair and credible.