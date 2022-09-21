Politics
NNPP Accuses APC Of Plot To Disenfranchise Electorate In Kano
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State has allegedly uncovered plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to reduce the number of people having Permanent Voter Cards in the state by luring and seizing the cards from their original owners with the purpose of disenfranchising the owners.
This is just as the party noted that, for the very first time in the history of governance in Kano State, the incumbent has turned government affairs into a family affair, as, according to the NNPP, evidently seen in government policies and appointments.
The party alleged that it is more worrisome, sad and disastrous that the “anointed APC governorship candidate’’ has sworn by the Holy Qur’an to continue with these uninterrupted destruction of Kano State.
The party made these allegations in a communiqué issued at the end of a sensitisation workshop organised by the party for its governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, state House of Assemblies’ candidates and party executives held on September 15 in Kano.
The communiqué said it was a pointer to the state government’s abandonment of its primary responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of the citizens by being myopic and driven by sentiments, emotions, vendetta, and self-enrichment.
According to the communiqué jointly signed by the workshop chairman, Garba Diso, and secretary, Hamisu Ali, the workshop called for quick solutions to the threat of disenfranchisement and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to, as a matter of urgency, publish and paste the names of all uncollected PVCs in order to create awareness for the rightful owners to claim them.
“Among other issues highlighted by the workshop were the destruction of the educational system following the closure and de-boarding of Unity Schools; non-payment of all examination fees by the state government to WAEC, NECO, and NBAIS; delayed and non-payment of scholarship allowances to foreign and local students; and the creation of non-educationally friendly environment within school premises through the construction of corner shops in schools like the Northwest University, Kano,’’ the communique said.
The communique noted that Kano State is now one of the leading states in terms of drug abuse and thuggery under the watch of Governor Umar Ganduje and his administration, adding that the Kiru Rehabilitation Centre, which was established by the Kwankwaso’s administration for drug abuse, has since been closed down by Ganduje’s administration.
Another disturbing issue raised by the workshop is that of land-grabbing and dubious allocations and selling of land to intentionally deface Kano State. It stated that despite the mechanisms put in place by the previous administrations to control illegal and sub-standard buildings, the government of Governor Ganduje intentionally allowed these illegal practices with government approval, which have resulted in flooding, building collapse and even death.
It, therefore, expressed utmost concern over the flooding and collapse of buildings that occurred recently at Kantin Kwari and Civic Centre markets respectively which led to loss of lives and properties, among others, just as it extended its profound condolences and sympathy to all those affected by the disaster “on behalf of the national leader/presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the state executives, the party governorship (candidate) and his running mate, Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly candidates.’’
The workshop declared total support of the NNPP’s position in the state, reiterating that the 2023 elections must be completely different from previous ones, adding that the party will do all it can within the ambit of law to ensure that the 2023 elections are free, fair and credible.
Politics
2023: Vote Candidates Who’ll Protect Your Interest, CAC Advises Christians
The President of the Christ Apostolic Church, Pastor Samuel Oladele, has charged Christians in the country to vote for a presidential candidate that would protect their interests.
The cleric who condemned the same faith presidential ticket said it was improper in a pluralistic country like Nigeria.
Oladele gave this advice in his address at the annual 2022 Pastors Conference of the CAC, held at the camp of the church in Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State on Wednesday.
He said, “Throughout the course of human history, God has always sought men and women to stand for Him in the place of leadership – like Joseph in Egypt, David before Goliath the Philistine, Esther in Shushan and Daniel in Babylon.
“The forthcoming general election is one that we must be interested in, as we cannot afford to remain complacent while decisions that affect our faith are being made. We shall be guided by the criteria provided by the Christian Association of Nigeria for the election of our next set of political leaders in Nigeria.
“ I urge you to vote for candidates who will protect the cause and interest of Christianity in Nigeria. I make bold to declare loud and clear that the interest of the kingdom of God and of His Christ is more important than all other interests. Hence, the interest of God’s kingdom must guide our consideration of who to vote for in the forthcoming general election in Nigeria.”
Expressing concern about the present situation of the country, the cleric admonished Nigerians not to despair but to be more prayerful for better days to come and also to walk on the way of righteousness.
He said, “It is an undeniable fact that we are in dire strait as a nation. The continued decline of socio-economic infrastructures as well as the nonchalance of those who are entrusted to provide the desired solution to these problems, calls for concern.
“However, we are not without hope because we have a God who rules in the affairs of men. Let us continue to call upon Him while we play our roles as responsible citizens of Nigeria. Righteousness remains the panacea to the reproach of our nation, Nigeria. Let us not only preach it, but practice righteousness.”
Politics
2023: NSCDC Tasks Politicians On Peaceful Campaigns
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps , (NSCDC), has stressed the need for politicians to eschew all forms of hate speech and violence ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Commandant of the Corps in Cross River State Mr Samuel Fadeyi, stated this in Calabar on Wednesday during the commemoration of the 2022 International Day of Peace.
Mr Fadeyi who led personnel of the command in the state on a peace walk along major routes in Calabar metropolis to create awareness on the benefits of peace building for nation’s growth emphasised that peaceful co-existence is a sine-qua-none for development.
He noted that as the campaigns for the 2023 general elections commence on September. 28, it was important for politicians to eschew all forms of hate speech and promote unity.
“All campaigns should be issue based, it shouldn’t be based on discrimination, racism or gender. People should shun hate speeches and embrace peace because we need unity to grow as a nation.
“Today has been designated by the United Nations as International Peace Day. It was established in 1981.
“By 2001, because of the conflicts all over the world, the day was designated as non violence and cease fire day as an addition to it been an International Peace Day.
“As we go out for this peace walk today, we are creating the awareness that peace must continue to reign in the country,” he said.
The theme for the 2022 International Peace Day is “End Racism, Build Peace”.
He said the command has commenced sensitisation of the public to imbibe the need for unity and peace.
Politics
Ayu Must Resign, S’West PDP Group Insists
A group, South-West Forum of PDP Stakeholders for Justice, on Wednesday, reiterated its support for Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and others sympathetic to his cause, that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu should resign.
In a statement by former Publicity Secretaries of Ondo and Lagos states, Messrs Banji Okunomo and Taofik Gani, the forum said Ayu’s resignation will bring about confidence, inclusiveness and oneness in the party.
The statement reads: “We, the above-named Forum of the Party, wish to affirm our support for the position being canvassed by Governor Seyi Makinde, corroborated by the doggedness of the ‘Wikes’ and the wisdom of the ‘Bode Georges’, as a lasting panacea for peace and eventual victory of our party at the 2023 Presidential election.
“We wish to justify our position on the following premise: “Assuming Dr. Ayu, in his wisdom, genuinely chose and believed in the emergence of a Northern Presidential Candidate for the PDP and went further to acknowledge Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the hero of democracy following his withdrawal from the Presidential race to pave way for Atiku Abubakar at the Party’s national convention, it is our take, that Dr Ayu should indeed go further to logically and wisely conclude the process that would guarantee the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria by making other possible sacrifices necessary to achieve that goal.
“Indeed, this is why and when Dr. Ayu himself will be more celebrated as PDP’s Hero of Democracy rather than clogging the Party’s wheel of Progress and creating avoidable crisis for the Party.
“We will not forget to admonish our candidate, the next president of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be wary of the ill and reactionary advice of some traditional moles, who are insistent on offering opinions capable of jeopardizing the chance God has opened for the PDP in the emerging dispensation.
“Nigerians are indeed awaiting the PDP as the actual potent alternative government, and God forbids, if this opportunity skips us, Nigerians may never again associate with the PDP.
“We call for immediate restoration of sanity, confidence, inclusiveness and oneness in the Party as a stitch in time saves nine.”
