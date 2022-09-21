Sports
I’ll Restructure Football Administration In Nigeria –Presidential Candidate
Renowned sports administrator, Abba Yola, who is currently the Chief of Staff to Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has promised to give the round leather game a lift in the country if elected president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
The former chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, who led the team to a back-to-back win of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), said his mission is to reposition the country’s football from the grassroots to the national teams.
Speaking in Abuja, on Monday, Yola, who for eight years, served as desk officer on Nigeria football matters in both the Federal Ministry of Sports and National Sports Commission, promised to bring discipline, orderliness and honesty to the Federation if given the mandate.
He said: “I have seen and experienced so much while serving football in several capacities.
“I have watched with fascinated disbelief how many wrong steps have been made while trying to better the lots of our football. Even though I am not pitching blames on anyone’s doorstep, I know for sure, which right steps I will take to revive our football.
“The revival of our league, using previous successful templates is also a task that I intend to drive vigorously.
“I will also bring back the confidence of the corporate world by ensuring that the products owned by Nigeria Football Association are encouraged in all ramifications to be the golden goose that will give sponsors value for their investment.”
Yola said he that he has the character and face to assure all that the country’s football, in his control, will reach new heights that Nigerians within and in the Diaspora will be proud of.
Sports
NFF Yet To Offer Finidi, Shorunmu Contract
Four months after the Nigeria Football Federation announced ex-internationals George Finidi and Ike Shorunmu assistant coaches to Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, both are yet to be offered a contract by the federation, Tidesports source has learnt.
On May 15, the NFF appointed Peseiro as the new Eagles head coach, with Finidi named the Portuguese first assistant. Salisu Yusuf serves as the second assistant as well as head coach of the CHAN and U-23 National Teams.
Shorunmu was named the goalkeepers trainer, with Usman Abdallah third assistant, while Eboboritse Uwejamomere is the match analyst.
While Peseiro, 62, was offered a performance-based one-year contract and will reportedly earn $70,000 (N30m) monthly, Finidi and Shorunmu don’t know how much they will be paid, four months after they were ‘employed.’
It was gathered that the duo will not be on the bench when Nigeria take on Algeria for the 22nd time at the 40,000 Stade Olympique in Oran next Tuesday in an international friendly if they are not offered a contract and repaid their outstanding flight fares.
“The team traveled out of Nigeria for the game against Algeria last Sunday without Finidi and Shorunmu,” a top NFF official told only the Tidesports source.
“They have not been offered contracts by the NFF since they were appointed in May. It has been a while that the duo has been demanding their contract papers from the NFF but they are yet to get one.
Sports
Ndidi, Blow For Nigeria’s S’Eagles
Nigeria has suffered further blow ahead of the Super Eagles international friendly match with Algeria as Wilfred Ndidi joins the list of injury hit Nigerian players. The tough-tackling star is on his way back to England as confirmed by the Nigerian Foootball Federation
Ndidi was part of the Super Eagles squad that is preparing to play an international friendly game against Algeria on September 27 in Oran. The 25-year-old was named in Jose Peseiro’s midfield alongside Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, and Richard Onyedika.
Peseiro’s plan will have to be changed with the latest development as confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation. “Wilfred Ndidi is injured and out of the game against Algeria. He has left the team’s camp and returned to England. Get well soon Wilfred,” the NFF posted on their Twitter handle on Thursday.”
Ndidi is just one of a number of key players who have pulled out of the build-up owing to injuries. Notable absentees are Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen who is set to return in a couple of weeks while Real Sociedad forward Umar Sadiq might be out for the rest of the season. The Super Eagles are also missing Leon Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Emmanuel Dennis, Henry Onyekuru, and Samuel Chukwueze.
After his latest setback, the midfielder will potentially miss out on Leicester City’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest and the chance to help his club side climb off the bottom of the table. Despite not knowing the precise nature of the injury, Ndidi must be hopeful he will be match fit in time for Nigeria’s friendly game against Ronaldo’s Portugal on November 17.
Sports
Invitation To National Team, An Added Motivation – Duru
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt left back Ebube Duru has expressed delight over his call-up to the Nigeria National team, Super Eagles, saying that it would motivate him to greater things.
He said that it is a thing of joy for every Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL) player to be invited to the National team, the Super Eagles, adding that is not just the home based players but every Nigerian player.
Duru made the assertion on Tuesday in a chat with the national team’s media officer, which was made available to Tidesports.
He was included in Super Eagles manager José Santos Peseiro’s’s squad for their forthcoming International friendly against Algeria slated for next week Tuesday.
“ it is a thing of joy for me as a person to be invited to play in the main team of my Country.
“It’s a thing of joy playing with the main Super Eagles.
“ It’s the main desire of every NPFL players to play for Super Eagles not just the home based players but every Nigeria players.
”So I’m very excited and so happy that I have the opportunity to play with the foreign based players.
“ I will now know most of them and interact with them.
“ This is a big morale booster for me as a player and am so excited” Duru said.
The left back has featured for the Super Eagles B (CHAN) team and has impressed while playing for the Pride of Rivers.
Three-time African Champions Nigeria trade tackles with the 2019 AFCON kings in Oran on Tuesday, next week.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
Pro-Obi Rally: Police Acted To Maintain Law, Order – Ebonyi PPRO
-
Environment5 days ago
Activist Decries Pollution Of N’Delta Environment
-
Sports5 days ago
Insurance FC Feeders Pick Promotion Ticket
-
SMEs3 days ago
Buhari To Launch $100bn SDG Financing Framework
-
Sports3 days ago
De Kings International Academy Wins GSDI Competition
-
Social/Kiddies14 hours ago
My Advice To Other Children
-
News12 hours ago
PDP Crisis: Wike, Makinde, Others Ditch Atiku’s Campaign Train …Insist On Ayu’s Resignation, National Chairman From South
-
Rivers5 days ago
Oba Projects Omoku For City Status