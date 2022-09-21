I’ll Restructure Football Administration In Nigeria –Presidential Candidate

Renowned sports administrator, Abba Yola, who is currently the Chief of Staff to Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has promised to give the round leather game a lift in the country if elected president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The former chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, who led the team to a back-to-back win of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), said his mission is to reposition the country’s football from the grassroots to the national teams.

Speaking in Abuja, on Monday, Yola, who for eight years, served as desk officer on Nigeria football matters in both the Federal Ministry of Sports and National Sports Commission, promised to bring discipline, orderliness and honesty to the Federation if given the mandate.

He said: “I have seen and experienced so much while serving football in several capacities.

“I have watched with fascinated disbelief how many wrong steps have been made while trying to better the lots of our football. Even though I am not pitching blames on anyone’s doorstep, I know for sure, which right steps I will take to revive our football.

“The revival of our league, using previous successful templates is also a task that I intend to drive vigorously.

“I will also bring back the confidence of the corporate world by ensuring that the products owned by Nigeria Football Association are encouraged in all ramifications to be the golden goose that will give sponsors value for their investment.”

Yola said he that he has the character and face to assure all that the country’s football, in his control, will reach new heights that Nigerians within and in the Diaspora will be proud of.