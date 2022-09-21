Sports
Govt Should Encourage Grassroots Football – Coach
The Director of Rivers Blue FC of Port Harcourt, Reward Amadi, has appealed to the Rivers State Government to encourage and show more support to grassroots football for the development youths in the game.
He said that it is very discouraging when youths are not given enough encouragement in the round leather game, adding that if given adequate encouragement, youths would be pulled off the streets.
Amadi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the club, made the appeal in a telephone interview with Tidesports on Monday when asked why his team failed to honour the playoffs of the Nationwide League 2 match in Yenagoa zone.
He explained that they failed to attend the playoffs in Yenagoa due to lack of sponsorship, adding that it was quite unfortunate that the Champions of this year’s Rivers State Super League could not attend the playoffs in their backyard.
The Director of Rivers Blue FC said he was told by the Rivers State Football Association (RSFA) that winning the Super League will automatically qualify for the playoffs of the NWL adding that he was surprised that after winning the tournament, even a sachet of pure water was not given to them for winning competition.
“ It is quite unfortunate that we failed to attend because of lack of sponsorships.
“ I was surprised that after winning the Super League, nothing came out in form of encouragement from the State Football Association.
“ We approached the State FA for help but they said they were running the State Football Association from their pockets.
“ We are just a new team, we do not have a sponsor.
“ The team is being run by one man who is willing to encourage the youth, steer them away from the streets and get them involved in the round leather game.
“ I am begging the Rivers State Government and the Football Association to encourage grassroots football teams in the state because what happened to us was very discouraging,” Amadi said.
He revealed that failure to attend the playoff will not stop his team from playing the game, explaining that maybe next time by the grace of God they will attend if they have the opportunity.
It is worthy to note that teams from Enugu, Cross River, Abia and Edo also failed to honour the playoffs, leaving the slot for Benel Insurance FC Feeders, who were the only team available for the playoff matches.
Sports
NFF Yet To Offer Finidi, Shorunmu Contract
Four months after the Nigeria Football Federation announced ex-internationals George Finidi and Ike Shorunmu assistant coaches to Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, both are yet to be offered a contract by the federation, Tidesports source has learnt.
On May 15, the NFF appointed Peseiro as the new Eagles head coach, with Finidi named the Portuguese first assistant. Salisu Yusuf serves as the second assistant as well as head coach of the CHAN and U-23 National Teams.
Shorunmu was named the goalkeepers trainer, with Usman Abdallah third assistant, while Eboboritse Uwejamomere is the match analyst.
While Peseiro, 62, was offered a performance-based one-year contract and will reportedly earn $70,000 (N30m) monthly, Finidi and Shorunmu don’t know how much they will be paid, four months after they were ‘employed.’
It was gathered that the duo will not be on the bench when Nigeria take on Algeria for the 22nd time at the 40,000 Stade Olympique in Oran next Tuesday in an international friendly if they are not offered a contract and repaid their outstanding flight fares.
“The team traveled out of Nigeria for the game against Algeria last Sunday without Finidi and Shorunmu,” a top NFF official told only the Tidesports source.
“They have not been offered contracts by the NFF since they were appointed in May. It has been a while that the duo has been demanding their contract papers from the NFF but they are yet to get one.
Sports
Ndidi, Blow For Nigeria’s S’Eagles
Nigeria has suffered further blow ahead of the Super Eagles international friendly match with Algeria as Wilfred Ndidi joins the list of injury hit Nigerian players. The tough-tackling star is on his way back to England as confirmed by the Nigerian Foootball Federation
Ndidi was part of the Super Eagles squad that is preparing to play an international friendly game against Algeria on September 27 in Oran. The 25-year-old was named in Jose Peseiro’s midfield alongside Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, and Richard Onyedika.
Peseiro’s plan will have to be changed with the latest development as confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation. “Wilfred Ndidi is injured and out of the game against Algeria. He has left the team’s camp and returned to England. Get well soon Wilfred,” the NFF posted on their Twitter handle on Thursday.”
Ndidi is just one of a number of key players who have pulled out of the build-up owing to injuries. Notable absentees are Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen who is set to return in a couple of weeks while Real Sociedad forward Umar Sadiq might be out for the rest of the season. The Super Eagles are also missing Leon Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Emmanuel Dennis, Henry Onyekuru, and Samuel Chukwueze.
After his latest setback, the midfielder will potentially miss out on Leicester City’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest and the chance to help his club side climb off the bottom of the table. Despite not knowing the precise nature of the injury, Ndidi must be hopeful he will be match fit in time for Nigeria’s friendly game against Ronaldo’s Portugal on November 17.
Sports
Invitation To National Team, An Added Motivation – Duru
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt left back Ebube Duru has expressed delight over his call-up to the Nigeria National team, Super Eagles, saying that it would motivate him to greater things.
He said that it is a thing of joy for every Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL) player to be invited to the National team, the Super Eagles, adding that is not just the home based players but every Nigerian player.
Duru made the assertion on Tuesday in a chat with the national team’s media officer, which was made available to Tidesports.
He was included in Super Eagles manager José Santos Peseiro’s’s squad for their forthcoming International friendly against Algeria slated for next week Tuesday.
“ it is a thing of joy for me as a person to be invited to play in the main team of my Country.
“It’s a thing of joy playing with the main Super Eagles.
“ It’s the main desire of every NPFL players to play for Super Eagles not just the home based players but every Nigeria players.
”So I’m very excited and so happy that I have the opportunity to play with the foreign based players.
“ I will now know most of them and interact with them.
“ This is a big morale booster for me as a player and am so excited” Duru said.
The left back has featured for the Super Eagles B (CHAN) team and has impressed while playing for the Pride of Rivers.
Three-time African Champions Nigeria trade tackles with the 2019 AFCON kings in Oran on Tuesday, next week.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Trending
-
Rivers5 days ago
PHRC Honours LG Boss With Leadership Award
-
Opinion5 days ago
Faith And Modern Christianity In Nigeria
-
Featured4 days ago
Be Courageous In Delivering Justice, Wike Tells Judges
-
Rivers3 days ago
NDBDA Chairman Tasks Engineers On Quality Services
-
Sports2 days ago
I’ll Restructure Football Administration In Nigeria –Presidential Candidate
-
News13 hours ago
RSUBEB Suspends Two Principals Over Collection Of Illegal Admission Fees … Set To Conduct Promotion Exams For Teachers, Oct 3
-
Sports5 days ago
FIFA Bans Nigeria’s U-17 W/Cup Winner
-
Business5 days ago
Petrol Retail Price Stood At N189.46 In August 2022 – NBS