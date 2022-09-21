Govt Should Encourage Grassroots Football – Coach

The Director of Rivers Blue FC of Port Harcourt, Reward Amadi, has appealed to the Rivers State Government to encourage and show more support to grassroots football for the development youths in the game.

He said that it is very discouraging when youths are not given enough encouragement in the round leather game, adding that if given adequate encouragement, youths would be pulled off the streets.

Amadi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the club, made the appeal in a telephone interview with Tidesports on Monday when asked why his team failed to honour the playoffs of the Nationwide League 2 match in Yenagoa zone.

He explained that they failed to attend the playoffs in Yenagoa due to lack of sponsorship, adding that it was quite unfortunate that the Champions of this year’s Rivers State Super League could not attend the playoffs in their backyard.

The Director of Rivers Blue FC said he was told by the Rivers State Football Association (RSFA) that winning the Super League will automatically qualify for the playoffs of the NWL adding that he was surprised that after winning the tournament, even a sachet of pure water was not given to them for winning competition.

“ It is quite unfortunate that we failed to attend because of lack of sponsorships.

“ I was surprised that after winning the Super League, nothing came out in form of encouragement from the State Football Association.

“ We approached the State FA for help but they said they were running the State Football Association from their pockets.

“ We are just a new team, we do not have a sponsor.

“ The team is being run by one man who is willing to encourage the youth, steer them away from the streets and get them involved in the round leather game.

“ I am begging the Rivers State Government and the Football Association to encourage grassroots football teams in the state because what happened to us was very discouraging,” Amadi said.

He revealed that failure to attend the playoff will not stop his team from playing the game, explaining that maybe next time by the grace of God they will attend if they have the opportunity.

It is worthy to note that teams from Enugu, Cross River, Abia and Edo also failed to honour the playoffs, leaving the slot for Benel Insurance FC Feeders, who were the only team available for the playoff matches.