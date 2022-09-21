Fayose, Others To Ensure Victory For PDP Candidates In Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and other notable stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have declared that they will work together for the party Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, National Assembly and State House of Assembly candidates to win in the 2023 general elections.

Fayose, who declared that the party will rise again in Nigeria and in particular, Ekiti State, said even though he will remain in the camp of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, nothing will make him join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said; “A lot have been said, but like I have said many times, let me state it here expressly again that I will never join APC for whatever reason.

“In all the issues we are having as a party, no one has said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not our presidential candidate. No one has said too that Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is not our party’s vice presidential candidate.

“Also, we have Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates here. Among them is my biological son, Joju and others who are my political sons and daughters. My interest is that all these candidates should win elections.

“Therefore, I am appealing to those who are angry to stop being angry. Those who are fighting should stop fighting. Let us face the 2023 elections together and win first. After that, we can resume the fight.”

Also speaking, the party’s candidate in the last governorship election, Hon Bisi Kolawole, thanked the party members for their support during the election. He said; “even though we lost, I am still grateful to the party for the opportunity and I wish to urge all the party stakeholders to close ranks so that together, we will rise again.”

The State Acting Chairman, Hon Lanre Omolase, who spoke on behalf of the State Working Committee members, affirmed their belief in Fayose’s leadership, saying that those plotting against him should sheath their sword in the interest of the party candidates who are standing for elections next year.

Others who spoke at the meeting were former Acting Governor, Hon Tunji Odeyemi; Secretary of the Elders Council, Chief Idowu Odeyemi; PDP leader in Ado Ekiti, Alhaji Lamidi Alaketu; Alhaji Lateef Ajijola, who spoke for the National Assembly candidates; Hon. Anjorin Olarewaju, who spoke on behalf of the House of Assembly candidates; Elder Olufemi Babatunde, who spoke for Local Government party Chairmen and Hon. Bukola Oyewusi.

At the meeting were Alhaji Lateef Ajijola and Hon Funso Ayeni, Senatorial candidates for Ekiti Central and North respectively as well as Lere Olayinka, Otunba Yinka Akerele, Joju Fayose and Engr Adenike Jennifer, House of Representatives candidates for Ekiti Central 2, Ekiti North 1, Ekiti Central 2 and Ekiti South 2. Hon Tunde Ajayi, the House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti North 1 was unavoidably absent.

Others who attended the meeting were Secretary of the Elders Council, Chief Idowu Odeyemi; former Acting Governor, Tunji Odeyemi; former National Financial Secretary, Ambassador Toye Olofintuyi; former State Chairman, Chief Idowu Faleye; State Chairman Designate, Engr Alaba Agboola; Member of Board of Trustees, Hon Tunji Akinyele, Leader of the party in Ado Ekiti, Alhaji Lamidi Alaketu and others.

At the meeting too were 10 out of the 16 Local Government party Chairmen and over 150 Ward Chairmen among other party stakeholders.