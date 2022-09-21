Don’t Pay Attorney, Committee, Community Heads Urge LG Boss

Elders and principal members of Omuigwe and Obugwor villages in Egbeda have called on the Emohua Council Chairman, Hon. Chidi Lloyd to stop any further payment relating to their Owheshi Land Acquisition by Polo Cico Ltd, to either their attorney or the committee that had represented them in the past.

Leader of Obugwor Village, Elder Clifford Waba, who made the call while speaking with newsmen at his residence in Elele on Monday, noted that the committee set up by the two villages and the attorney

they had given power had swindled a large chunk of the community’s money.

He said the attorney was paid N45, 000,000 (Forty Five Million Naira) only on behalf of the villages but presented N20,000,000 (Twenty Million Naira) only as what the villages were paid.

Elder Waba pointed out that at first they could not ascertain how much was paid as the money was paid into the lawyer’s account.

The community leader said the attorney had admitted the fraud but was still insistent on representing the community, a situation which had incensed the people against him.

He remarked that the fraud was committed in connivance with the committee.

He noted that both the attorney and the committee had been asked to steer away from further transaction in that regard.

Elder Waba explained that the fraud committed by both the committee and the attorney had caused rift in the community which would exacerbate if money is paid through such channel.

He said those who squandered the community’s fund were still insistent on representing it in further transactions.

According to him “both the attorney and the committee members have betrayed the confidence eposed in them and can no longer represent us. As it is now, their culpability is still being investigated.

We have written to the lawyer revoking the power donated to him and the committee has been dissolved.

Also speaking the head of Omuigwe village Elder Friday Umenwor called on the State Government to stop Hon. Lloyd from making any further payment to the disengaged attorney or to the defunct

committee.

He said as a result of the fraud committed by both their attorney and the committee they could no longer be used for further payment.