Court Remands Fake Reverend Sister In Custody

Members of the public, especially passport applicants have been warned to stop patronizing road-side passport operators which is tantamount to sabotage.

A top Immigration Officer in Port Harcourt, who pleaded anonymity, said those doing such, was trying to sabotage the efforts of the Command, vis-avis that of the Controller, Bala Dangana.

The Officer made this known when he spoke in an exclusive chat with this Publication in Port Harcourt during the week and noted that such act was against the wheels of the laws that established the agency and may project it in a bad light in the eye of the public.

The pointed out that the Passport process do not require a third party in that its processes are easy and pocket friendly.

The Officer expressed regrets that the saboteurs charge the unsuspecting members of the public seeking passport exorbitantly thereby making the process cumbersome.

He boasted how the Passport personnel have all it takes to deliver tasks on schedule with zero complain.

According to him, those in the act of the alleged sabotage risk imprisonment, if caught, in that it is viewed as economic sabotage on the part of the federal government.

“Passport racketeering is a against the law and abuse of process. Things must be done in order and indecency. We are an agency established by law. So, anything we are doing must follow due process”, he.

He has also called on members of the public to be wary of patronizing road-side passport operators to avoid double payment.

If due process will be followed, according to him, the issue of passport racketeering will belong to history.

“The problem is the some members of the public seeking passport assistance are not patience. Some of them come when time for the purpose of the Passport is due. That is part of the reasons the run into wrong hands at times”, he said.

It was learnt that surveillance has been place around the Immigration Offices in the state in an attempt to arrest and bring to book those involved in passport racketeering to book.

By: King Onunwor