‘Wike’s Presidency, End To Leadership Inequality’

The offer to increase the hazard allowance of health workers in all government establishments across the country by the Federal Government would be brought to fruition by the end of this month.

Outgone President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Otobo Ujah, revealed this at the 62nd Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting of the association in PortHarcourt, at the Weekend.

Ujah noted that the increase in the allowance was successfully negotiated during the outgone tenure, stating that the payment would become operational by the end of this month.

He recounted that the NMA within the tenure witnessed a high level of interest and commitment by not just members of the association, but also elders in positions of authority in the medical profession, an act which, he said, had made the association more visible in recent times.

According to him, the visibility was further highlighted by the act of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, when he involved the NMA in the Foundation Laying of the College of Medical Sciences, Rivers State University.

Describing it as a historic moment and of no mean feat, Ujah commended the State Governor for his show of confidence and regard for the association.

In his words, “the association’s renewed relevance was further highlighted when Governor Nyesom Wike invited the NMA leadership to lay the foundation stone of the College of Medical Sciences, Rivers State University, on Saturday, June 5, 2021”.

He continued that “it was indeed a historic moment and of no mean feat as it was a demonstration of the confidence and regard for integrity His Excellency has for my person and our dear association”.

While noting that the tenure came at the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic with the inauguration of the National Officers’ Committee (NOC) in May, 2020, the Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology recounted that the association pulled through following its intensed advocacy and constructive engagements within and outside the country.

In his reaction, a member of the association told TheTide under anonymity that the hazard allowance when paid would “boost the financial power of the health workers in meeting up with the biting economic situation faced by citizens of the nation”.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu