NPC Plans Digital Census In 2023 Seeks Army’s Support

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that it was ready to deploy digital equipment for the conduct of the 2023 National Population and Housing Census.

The Federal Commissioner in charge of Bayelsa State, Mrs. Izonfuo Gloria disclosed this at the opening ceremony of second level management training workshop for staff of the commission in the South-South zone in Port Harcourt.

Gloria, who represented the Zonal Director of the commission, Dr Ipalibo Harry said the commission was determined to ensure that the results of the exercise was credible and accepted by Nigerians and the international community.

She said a good knowledge of the processes as well as the census document was key to the success of the exercise.

Also speaking, the Director, Data Administration and Zonal Coordinator, Prince Abubeka Afegbua, said the use of digital technology in the conduct of the exercise would reduce human errors.

He said the commission expects its staff to key into the drive and the processes.

According to him, the commission was using hybrid technology in the conduct of the exercise.

Earlier, Rivers State Director of the exercise, Madam Barika Nwineh, said it was important that management staff of the commission be adequately trained and acquainted with the activities and having good knowledge of the census document, the techniques and the organisation of the census materials.

According to her, “The objective of the training is to ensure that the state directors, comptrollers and other senior management staff are exposed to detailed principles and methodologies for a successful census in the country”.

She also said that the training would provide a platform to train key personnel at the state and local government levels.

“During the training, areas of concentration will be on management rules, regulation and procedures that are necessary for the implementation of census taking”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Mr Nasir Isa-Kwarra, yesterday, solicited the support of the Nigerian Army to conduct the pre-census exercise and the main census in 2023.

Isa-Kwarra made the call when he led the management team of the commission on courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

He said that NPC required the collaboration of the Nigerian Army to carry out its assignment considering the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

NPC boss said the Nigerian Army had continued to play important role in providing security for its officers on the field bearing in mind the volatile nature of some parts of the country.

“We are here to solicit your continued support as we continue to carry out other sensors exercises that will lead to the national census in April, 2023.

“We want to also engage with you to make sure that we deliver to Nigerians an accurate and generally acceptable census come 2023.

“Our job entails a lot of fieldwork and because of the current security challenge, we cannot go anywhere without the support of your men,” he said.

Isa-Kwarra said the delineation exercise had been completed in 774 local government areas remaining Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State and Abadem in Borno because of security challenge.

He also called on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya to direct commanders of the various formations to grant access to census officials to count Army structures during census.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya, pledged to ensure adequate support for the commission in carrying out its assignments, adding that army had always supported all government agencies towards national objectives.

He said that both army and NPC were partners in progress in pursuing national agenda, especially the responsibilities for the population census.

Yahaya said that population census remained an important ingredient in national development, saying the data generated from the census would also be useful in the efforts to ensure national security.

“Be rest assured that the Nigerian army will continue to support you any time because this is a national call. So, anytime you come calling, we are ready willing to provide security and support for your job,” he said.

By: John Bibor