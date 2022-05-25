Rivers
NMA Assures On Health Workers’ Hazard Allowance Payment
The offer to increase the hazard allowance of health workers in all government establishments across the country by the Federal Government would be brought to fruition by the end of this month.
Outgone President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Otobo Ujah, revealed this at the 62nd Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting of the association in PortHarcourt, at the Weekend.
Ujah noted that the increase in the allowance was successfully negotiated during the outgone tenure, stating that the payment would become operational by the end of this month.
He recounted that the NMA within the tenure witnessed a high level of interest and commitment by not just members of the association, but also elders in positions of authority in the medical profession, an act which, he said, had made the association more visible in recent times.
According to him, the visibility was further highlighted by the act of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, when he involved the NMA in the Foundation Laying of the College of Medical Sciences, Rivers State University.
Describing it as a historic moment and of no mean feat, Ujah commended the State Governor for his show of confidence and regard for the association.
In his words, “the association’s renewed relevance was further highlighted when Governor Nyesom Wike invited the NMA leadership to lay the foundation stone of the College of Medical Sciences, Rivers State University, on Saturday, June 5, 2021”.
He continued that “it was indeed a historic moment and of no mean feat as it was a demonstration of the confidence and regard for integrity His Excellency has for my person and our dear association”.
While noting that the tenure came at the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic with the inauguration of the National Officers’ Committee (NOC) in May, 2020, the Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology recounted that the association pulled through following its intensed advocacy and constructive engagements within and outside the country.
In his reaction, a member of the association told TheTide under anonymity that the hazard allowance when paid would “boost the financial power of the health workers in meeting up with the biting economic situation faced by citizens of the nation”.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Rivers
NLNG Train 7: Stakeholders Re-Negotiate Workers’ Salaries
Stakeholders in the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 project are renegotiating salaries of workers of the company in Bonny.
This is sequel to a high-powered meeting held at the instance of the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Dame Anengi Barasua Dagogo-Wilcox, to address the situation.
The meeting, which ended on a positive note with a resolution by all stakeholders to renegotiate the salary structure of workers in the NLNG Train 7 project, was the basis for the May 7, 2022 protest by workers in Bonny.
The meeting, presided over by Dame Dagogo-Wilcox, at the Government Lodge, was attended by representatives of the Nigeria LNG Ltd, Train 7 contract handlers, Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo (SCD’JV), Bonny Chiefs Council, and Bonny Kingdom Local Content Compliance Committee (BKLCCC).
Other attendees are Bonny Integrated Recruitment Centre (BIRC), Bonny Youth Federation (BYF), Bonny Professionals Union and Staff Trade Unions of the contracting firms.
According to a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary of Bonny Local Government Council, Boma Waribor, the stakeholders reviewed the existing Memorandum of Understanding that was relied upon by the contracting firms, and found that the processes that culminated in its drafting were not exhaustive.
Moreover, he said, “being a document that was produced in 2015, it cannot be relevant in 2022, making it defective and deserving of review as a way of preventing further disagreements and other social unrests”.
On her part, the Local Government Chairman advised that the company’s workers in Bonny be accorded what is due them following the rising cost of living and the need for them to measure up accordingly, with a promise to “follow up closely until there is a common ground for all parties concerned in the shortest possible time”.
She aligned with the general view on the need for renegotiation and advised that the trade unions, BKLCCC and SCD’JV, “go back, renegotiate and ensure that all parties are favourably disposed with regard to an improved workers salary and welfare packages”.
Chairman of the Workers Union, Charles Edward Hart, assured the stakeholders that his team would work collaboratively towards achieving the right salary baseline for workers and a document to buttress this was presented to the SCD-JV representatives.
By: Wokoma Emmanuel
Rivers
FG Seeks Support Over N6bn Water Project In Ogoniland
The Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP) has called on residents of Ogoniland in Rivers State to support the ongoing execution of six water projects in the area.
HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Ferdinand Giadom, made the call in Alesa, Eleme, Rivers State, during his inspection tour of the water project sites.
The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, had in March 2021 flagged-off phase one of the project in four Local Government Areas in Ogoniland – Eleme, Gokana, Khana and Tai.
Giadom said the Federal Government had come up with a sustainable plan to ensure the ongoing water project served Ogoni people for decades to come.
“The reason for the project’s sustainability is that it is one thing to provide water and another for the water to subsist.
“The essence of these is to look at a sustainability plan that would serve both the needs of the present generation and future generations of the Ogoni people.
“So, all hands must be on deck to install a system that will sustain the standard of portable drinking water”, he said.
The project coordinator gave the assurance that all water facilities across the four LGAs would be of the same standard.
“We will ensure that the quality of water is up to the standard of the World Health Organisation (WHO) drinking water limit, and that will be consistent in the future.
“The future we are talking about is not five years or ten years, but maybe 20 years and far beyond that,” he added.
Also speaking, a water governance expert in the inspection team, Prof. Johnson Otu, lauded the speed of the project and called for its sustenance.
He said the team, however, noticed some technical issues that needed adjustment to ensure the water scheme met its desired target.
“We will discuss the technical issues with the contractors so that things can be put rightly in shape for the future sustainability of the project.
“Overall, HYPREP is on the right path of delivering the project for the good of the Ogoni people,” he said.
Rivers
Special Education Intervention Fund Implementation Impresses UBEC
The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has said he is well pleased with a new paradigm shift in the implementation of the Special Education Intervention Funds in the basic education institutions in Nigeria.
He disclosed this during a two-day interactive meeting of UBEC with UBEB Special Education Desk Officers (SEDOs), State Chairmen, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), State Delegates, Nigeria Association of Special Education Teachers ( NASETS), and the expected 2020/2021 Special Education Intervention Fund beneficiaries of basic education institutions in Nigeria held at the Board Headquarters in Port Harcourt recently.
Bobboyi, who was represented by the UBEC representative in Rivers State, Mr Isaac Ichenwo, noted that the Federal Government introduced the Special Education Programme and donated 2% of the UBE’s 2% Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) annually for the establishment of Special Education in the country, stated that the overall aim was to equalise educational opportunities for all children, irrespective of their physical, sensory, mental, psychological or emotional disabilities and socio-economic backgrounds.
According to the UBEC scribe, this action by the Federal Government was due to the records which showed that Nigerian children with different categories of disabilities in the basic education was very high.
“We must make deliberate sacrifices and take systematic actions to at least provide basic education individually to these children, especially those within school-going age in both public and private basic institutions”, he said.
He noted that in the last five years that implementation on the Education Intervention Funds was conducted, reports have indicated that efforts are being made to provide education for children with special needs in public and private basic education institutions.
This, he said, includes providing support funds for new constructions, renovation of classrooms, purchase of facilities and equipment amounting to billions of naira.
While noting that the information gathered on the implementation were not in line with the inclusive education implementation framework to justify the resources, he said much more was needed to lead these actions into the attainment of inclusive education objective as envisioned in the National Policy on Education (NPE) “because funding and changes in policies cannot be proficient unless properly directed by the right implementation guidelines”.
The UBEC Scribe expressed optimism that with the experts presented to guide them in the presentation, they “would no doubt demonstrate maximum cooperation in ensuring that the objectives of organising the interactive meeting was well achieved.
“I am convinced that effective inclusive educational system would bring about the implementation of individualized education opportunities for categories of children with disabilities, as well as provide a common learning environment for all learners.
“It will present a clear vision and a well stated mission geared towards achieving exceptional learning performance, including high productivity and innovation among all categories of learners”, he stated.
In her address on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the Board, Ven. Fyneface Akah, at the interactive meeting, the Director, Special Programme, Mrs Flora Timon, welcomed the participants to the “Train the Trainer” workshop and enjoined them to take the training seriously.
“This is the first time in the history of UBEC that beneficiaries of Intervention Funds are being trained”, she noted, and urged them to go back and impact same knowledge to the teachers.
