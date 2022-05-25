The Technical Manager of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has attributed his 1-0 victory against Remo Stars to the character of his players.

He stated that the character displayed in the field of play gave them edge over their opponents, saying that the game was one of the difficult matches he had played because to penetrate the defence of Remo Stars was a big task.

Eguma made said this on Sunday in his post match interview with sports journalists shortly after the Pride of Rivers pip Remo Stars FC 1-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day 29 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium in Port Harcourt.

He explained that the visitors employed a very difficult tactics to penetrate they defence, hence he noticed that he brought in players that can commit in their 18 yard box and that is how they were able to get the free kick that brought the goal.

The only goal of the encourter was scored in the 76th minute by Kazie Enyinnaya, which has helped the pride of Rivers to lead the NPFL table with seven points.

“ Right from the beginning of the game our opponents keep defending.

They employed a very difficult tactics.

The game was hard and tough.

It was very difficult to penetrate their defence so we have to change tacties to open their defence.

It was a great game for us, but today my players showed character and we won,” Eguma said.

Also speaking the head coach of Remo Stars FC Gbenga Ogunbote, said the memory is taking home is that he lost a game he would have ordinarily won.

However, he hailed the pride of Rivers for been at their best to take the three maximum points.

“The game has come and gone we just have to take the positive out of it.

My take home memory is losing a game that I supposed to have won.

Rivers United were just thirsty to score and they were lucky to have gotten one,” Ogunbote said.

By: Kiadum Edookor