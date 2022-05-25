News
FG Activates Passport Tracking System
The Federal Government has activated a passport tracking system that allows applicants to monitor and know the status of their application online.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said this during the passing out parade of the 47th Basic Superintendent Course, 2021/2022 at Nigerian Immigration Service training school, Kano, yesterday.
“One of the challenges of the NIS in recent past is in the issuance of the Nigerian passport. I am however, happy that we have overcome this and have now put in place a seamless passport administration system.
“We have also activated a tracking system that allows applicants to monitor and know the status of their application online,” he explained.
Represented by Commissioner, Civil Defense, Customs, Fire Service and Immigration Board, Emmanuel Bassey said before the end of the year, the service would have a fully digital application system that would remove any stress in the process.
“Let me reiterate my appeal to Nigerians to follow laid down regulations on passport application by going through the NIS online portal.
“Those who go through touts and unscrupulous NIS officials are undermining our effort to eliminate corruption and institute a stress-free application system.
“It is, therefore, your patriotic duty to go through the official channel and avoid any practice that subverts the due process,” he noted.
The minister said that their engagement into the Nigeria Immigration Service reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening internal security of which our borders were an integral part of.
According to him, without secure borders, no security measure can work, external criminally minded persons can infiltrate the country and escape at will, if the borders are not well secured.
He said that diseases spread also from one country to the other through cross border movements.
Aregbesola urged the personnel to put the training and indoctrination to use in manning the boarder.
“You need to know what the organisation you have joined, the NIS, is all about.
As you have been taught, your main mission is to man the nation’s borders,” he added
He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the ministry and by extension the Nigeria Immigration Service.
The minister also commended the Acting Comptroller General of the NIS for his professionalism, diligence, patriotism and the sterling way he had handled the affairs of the Service since his assumption of duty.
Earlier, the acting Comptroller General of the service, Idris Jere, advised the officers to always be guided by the rules governing the operations of the service premised on honesty and professionalism.
Jere thanked the minister of interior and the Federal Government for the continuous support accorded the service in its operations and manpower development activities.
Speaking also, the Commandant of the school, Comptroller Ado Rano, stated that the 548 cadets were taken through modern Border Security and Migration Management trainings, including physical drills to make them fit for the tasks ahead.
He stressed that members of the directing staff of the school demonstrated uncommon commitment during the course and thanked the CGI for the opportunity.
Hheads of security agencies, traditional rulers and members of the public graced the occasion.
Nigeria’s GDP Grew By 3.11% In Q1 2022, NBS Affirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.11per cent in the first quarter of 2022.
The NBS made this known via its Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report Q1 2022 released, last Monday.
According to the report, Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.11per cent year-on-year in real terms in the first quarter of 2022.
The NBS noted that the development showed a sustained positive growth for six consecutive quarters since the recession witnessed in 2020 when negative growth rates were recorded in quarter two and three of 2020.
It added that the first quarter 2022 growth rate further represents an improvement in economic performance.
The NBS stated: “The observed trend since Q4 of 2020 is an indication of a gradual economic stability.
“The Q1 of 2022 growth rate was higher than the 0.51per cent growth rate recorded in Q1 of 2021 by 2.60per cent points and lower than 3.98per cent recorded in Q4 of 2021 by 0.88per cent points.
“Nevertheless, quarter-on-quarter, real GDP grew at -14.66per cent in Q1 of 2022, compared to Q4 of 2021, reflecting a lower economic activity than the preceding quarter.
“In the period under review, aggregate GDP stood at about N45.317million in nominal terms.
“This performance is higher when compared to the first quarter of 2021 which recorded aggregate GDP of about N40.014million, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth rate of 13.25per cent.
“The nominal GDP growth rate in Q1 2022 was higher relative to the 12.25per cent growth recorded in Q1 2021, and higher compared to the 13.11per cent growth recorded in the preceding quarter,” the report read.
RSG Launches RIV-CARES Programme …World Bank Rates Rivers High
The Rivers State Government has launched the state COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (RIV-CARES) Programme.
The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike performed the launching at the NBA Secretariat in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Speaking through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said the programme was to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the poor and vulnerable households and support micro and small-scale enterprises as a means of stimulating economic growth post-COVID.
According to the State Chief Executive, “the state government had signed in for the programme, made provisions in the 2022 Budget for Result Areas and signed Funds Release Policy, which is an assurance to the World Bank that funds shall be released for the implementation of the programme”.
Wike said the launching of the RIV-CARES Programme would create awareness for the people of the state and engender expression of interest by beneficiary households, communities and operators of micro and small businesses (SMEs).
The governor, who encouraged the Rivers people to take advantage of the opportunities provided by RIV-CARES to enhance their means of livelihood and reduce the spate of poverty in the communities, commended the World Bank and the Federal CARES for their support to the state.
In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Titilola Kuna Cline, said in a bid to check the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic on livelihoods, food security and micro and small businesses, the World Bank in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria and the state governments, introduced the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme.
She said the state scaled through rigorous preparatory stages and qualified to participate in the programme whose objective was “to expand access to livelihood support and food security services, and grants for poor and vulnerable households and firms”.
According to her, the stages include, signing of subsidiary loan agreement and fund release policy by the government.
Others include the establishment of the RIV-CARES Steering Committee, establishment of State- CARES Coordination Unit domiciled in the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and preparation of work plan.
“The NG-CARES, after domestication of programme implementation manual now known as RIV-CARES programme has the State Coordination Unit (SCU) saddled with coordinating implementation of RIV-CARES programme in the state and reporting to Federal-CARES supporting unit and the World Bank in Abuja.
“It is also a bridge between the delivery platforms and the State-CARES Steering Committee and for delivery platform under three Results Areas (RA1-3).
Cline listed the three areas to include cash transfer unit, labour intensive public works and community-driven development social (CDD-S) Plus.
The rest are, FADAMA and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
Also speaking, the representative of the World Bank, Mr. Aso Vakporaye, said the programme must succeed in order to kick out poverty from the state in view of the fact that failure to kick out poverty would make life difficult for the entire citizenry.
He, therefore, thanked the governor for making it possible for Rivers State to participate in the programme.
Similarly, the World Bank and the Federal Government have rated Rivers State high in the implementation of the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus scheme by the state government.
Representative of the World Bank Task Team Leader, Mr.Aso Vakporaye said this, yesterday, in Port Harcourt at the official flag offand implementation of the Rivers State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (RIV-CARES) Programme in the state.
Vakporaye, who is also the chairman of the Federal Government’sFederal-CARES Technician Committee,confirmed that Rivers State has met the requirements for the implementation of the programme.
He said alot still remains to be done,adding that the state needs to release more money for the implementation of the programme.
Also speaking, theTechnical Head of State CARESCoordinating Unitand Secretary,RIV-CARESSteering Committee,Mrs Imaonyeni Ephraim, said the programme would improve the livelihood of the poor and vulnerable people in the state.
She said the programme, which runs for two years,was open to many beneficiaries.
The flag off was performed by the state Deputy Governor,Dr.Ipalibo Harry Banigo, onbehalf of Governor Nyesom Wike.
By: John Bibor
