Ex-Minister, Senator Emerge PDP Senatorial Candidates In Kwara
Former Minister of Sports, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, has emerged the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for Kwara central senatorial district.
Abdullahi was elected through affirmation by delegates at the PDP’s senatorial primary at Mariam Event Centre, Ilorin.
The national officer that conducted the primary, Hashim Jimoh, announced Abdullahi as the winner, having been returned unopposed.
Also a former Senator, Rafiu Ibrahim was elected as the PDP’s candidate for Kwara south senatorial district.
Ibrahim also emerged through affirmation at the primary in Omu- Aran in Irepodun local government area of the state.
Chairman of PDP in Kwara south, Comrade Bisi Fakayode raised up Ibrahim’s hand after his unanimous election.
Speaking with reporters after his emergence, Abdullahi thanked the PDP stakeholders and delegates for confirming him as Kwara central’s candidate.
He also thanked journalists for their support, adding that :” I do not take your support and that of the PDP’s stakeholders for granted.
Abdullahi assured the people of his constituency of quality representation at the Senate.
PDP Primary: Two Ondo Senators Fail To Secure Return Tickets
Two sitting senators from Ondo State, Ayo Akinyelure, and Nicholas Tofowomo, have lost their bid to return to the upper chamber of the National Assembly.
They lost in the primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held on Monday in the state.
Akinyelure is representing Ondo Central Senatorial District while Tofowomo represents Ondo South Senatorial District.
In the primary held in Akure, the state capital, Akinyelure came second, polling 58 votes behind Mr Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, who scored 82 votes.
On the other hand, Tofowomo scored 74 votes behind a former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who polled 78 votes in the exercise that held in Okitipupa, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.
In the Ondo North Senatorial District, Mr Adetokunbo Modupe, defeated his opponent, Mr Foluso Adefemi, with 124 votes as against 93 votes.
Speaking with journalists after the election, Akinyelure attributed his loss to the influence of the former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, who did not support him.
Akinyelure said, “As a ranking Senator and with all I have done for them in Ondo Central Senatorial District, the three ad- hoc delegates that favour Olusegun Mimiko, they gave instructions for them to vote me out. I am happy about this but I know my God will never fail.
“I know what I am talking about. We have six local governments in the central, by the grace of God I am still a sitting Senator. The election was so transparent but I know that with the volume of what I have done for the Ondo Central Senatorial District, I did not expect to be paid this way. But I have a destiny that nobody can stop.”
The winner of the Ondo Central primary, Adedipe, said it was the first time he would be contesting for elective office, calling all members of the party to support him to win the main election in 2023.
He said, “The exercise has been peaceful and very free. It is the PDP that has won and not Ifedayo. It is the party that conducts a free and fair election. My fellow aspirants should see this as a vote for all of us.”
Rivers Dep Gov, Others Win Senatorial Tickets
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Mrs Ipallibo Harry Banigo, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Rivers West Senatorial District election.
Ipalibo, who hails from Degema Local Government Area, scored 264 votes to clinch the party’s ticket for Rivers West.
The senatorial primaries, which held across the three senatorial districts, also produced Allwell Onyesoh as the candidate of the PDP for Rivers East.
Onyesoh, who hails from Etche Local Government Area, was said to have scored 270 votes to earn him the senatorial flag of the party.
The party also gave its ticket for the Rivers Southeast Senatorial District to a former House of Representatives member, incumbent senator Barinada Mpigi.
The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Sydney Tambari Gbara, who described the exercise as peaceful, said consensus method was used in some areas to elect the candidates.
I Stand For A Kalabari Gov But… – GDI Coordinator
Disciple Peter Abbey, the Degema Local Government Area Coordinator of the Grassroots Development Initiative, GDI, a political pressure group founded by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared his desire to see a Rivers State Governor of Kalabari extraction on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Abbey, who was also, until recently, the chairman of the Degema LGA chapter of the PDP said that while he would love to see a Kalabari man emerge as the party’s candidate for the governorship contest in next year’s general elections, and also emerge as successor to Governor Wike, the ultimate decision of who flies the party’s flag was beyond his personal wishes and aspiration.
Speaking exclusively with The Tide in Port Harcourt, he said that the final and binding governorship candidate decision was that of the party and he as a loyal party man will abide wholeheartedly by the resolution of the party and work with the choice of the party, irrespective of where the person comes from.
He said that the process of choosing a suitable candidate for the party will be a collective one and as soon as the decision is taken, all members of the party will be expected to sink their differences and work together for the overall success of the party, adding that the interest of the party is bigger than any individual or sectional interest.
According to Disciple Abbey, who just got elected as the PDP’s standard bearer for the Degema State Constituency seat in the Rivers State House of Assembly, “the party’s decision is final”.
“On the issue of riverine governor, there is nothing like a riverine governor. Let me say it emphatically, I stand with a Rivers State Governor of Kalabari extraction. That is what I, Peter Abbey, would pray it should be.
“But this is a party issue and Degema is not the only local government that make up Rivers State, and Degema PDP people are not the only PDP people in Rivers State.
“The family (PDP) will sit down, when the family sits down, and they look at it and they say we all agree that it should be here, we will all fall in line as we have always done.
“So, if the system (that is all of us) says let us go like this or like that, we all will queue up. If the system says it should go to the Kalabari area, so be it; if the system says it should not go to the Kalabari area, so be it”, he said.
The Degema PDP House of Assembly hopeful said the party’s primaries do not produce winners and losers but choices that would represent the party with members standing a chance to benefit from the success of the party in the general polls.
“We go for primaries, they vote. You win me? No, you don’t win me because we’re the same party. So, you can not come and say ‘ I don win you’. The issue is that the party has only said you represent us and as a member of the party, I will still benefit.
“So, all we have to do is to come behind you to see how we will work together for the greater good of the party”, he said.
By: Opaka Dokubo
