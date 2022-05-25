CCC League: Lekki Emerged Champions

Ibeju Lekki, at the weekend, emerged champions of the 2021/2022 Club Cricket Committee (CCC) League Division One, while Ibadan Metropolitan Cricket Club (IMCC) clinched the Division Two trophy.

Government College Ibadan Cricket Club (GCICC) came second in the Division One category, while Island Titans Cricket Club took Division Two’s silver medal.

Ibeju Lekki also dominated the individual awards with Sesan Adedeji winning the player for the month of April, while Rafiq Muhammad of LACC won for May.

For the Division One League, Sulaimon Runsewe and Mustapha Yussuff of Ibeju-Lekki won best batter and best bowler, Ashmit Shrestha of Rising Stars Cricket Club (RSCC) won the best wicket keeper, Chimezie Onwuzulike of RSCC won the best outfielder and season’s MVP, Ridwan Abdulkareem of Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club 1 won the best young player, while 1004 Stars won best behaved team of the season. In the Division Two awards, Zain Awan of Island Titans won best batter and season’s MVP, Austen Areghan of Pioneers won the best bowler award, Gbenga Babale of Ibadan Metropolitan Cricket Club (IMCC) won the best wicket keeper gong, Salim Akorede of Pioneers was the best outfielder, Dimeji Ayinde of Ibeju 2 won the best young player title, while IMCC won best behaved team of the season.

Speaking at the closing ceremony at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, the league’s sponsor, who is also a member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Representing Eti-Osa Constituency 02, Gbolahan Yishawu, commended Ibeju-Lekki for being this year’s champions and urged them to work harder to retain the title next season.

He described his investment in sports as a way of creating a platform for youths to sharpen their minds, take them off the streets and keep them busy.

Also speaking at the event, Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) President, Uyi Akpata, said the sport cannot succeed without sponsors.

“It is really an exciting time… we have just witnessed the end of the biggest cricket event for associate countries in Africa after a very long season with over 160 matches played and very well organised event.

“The CCC League is assured of sustained partnership with the NCF… we are looking at how we can support this particular event so that it can be an international event. Hopefully, we will get some foreign nationals, who have shown a lot of interest participating in this event. That will give us the glamour and the necessary ratings that is expected to position, not only the league, but Lagos State, in the sporting map as if relates to cricket,” he said.