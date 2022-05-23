RSUBEB Synergise With ICPC On Basic  School Management 

As part of initiatives to enhance corporate institutional management across basic schools in the State ,the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB )says it is collaborating with various government agencies to ensure effective basic education management in the state

The Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven. Fyneface Akah stated this when he received in aduience , the new state resident commissioner for Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mrs Ukere Usiere and her team in his office ,over the weekend .

. Akah who thanked the commissioner for the visit ,however promised that the Board would continue to work with them to ensure proper management of basic schools in the state, noting that the commission has helped the Board to strengthen its operations.

According to Akah, ‘‘we need the ICPC to be part of our process, we need you on our side to do things right .”

While wishing the commissioner well in her new assignment, the RSUBEB boss averred the Board has enjoyed a robust and harmonious relationship with the commission and assured to maintain the existing relationship.

Earlier in her speech, the new ICPC boss said they were at the Board headquarters to introduce themselves to the chairman as well as seek his support and collaboration: she thanked the Board Chairman for the warm reception accorded her and the team .

In another development ,the chairman of the RSUBEB Ven , Fyneface Akah has assured the Woji Council of Chiefs and Elders led by His Royal Highness Eze Emeka Ihunwo JP, of his administration commitment to ensure that every communities in the state have access to basic education for the educational development of their children and wards .

Akah expressed happiness for the visit and described their request as part of the mandate given to the Board by His Excellency the governor to go and build schools in the rural communities.

Akah further maintained that the request was their right promised and promised to send a team from the Board next week to access the land which has been reserved for the school and informed them that Woji had already been captured in the 2021 Intervention fund describing the visit as an advantage.

Ealier ,speaking on behalf of his people, eze Ihunwo congratulated the chairman on his appointment vis-a-vis the good work he is doing in the subsector thanking the state governor Chief Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike for the choice of Fyneface Akah as Executive Chairman of the Board.

He used the opportunity to request for a public school in Woji community as they do not have both public primary and junior secondary school in the area describing the situation as hectic and hydra headed especially for parents who cannot afford to put their children in private schools.Our correspondent ,reports that those present at the meetings include the Board commissioner in charge of Administration Chief Faith Amaso and directors among others.

By: Akujobi Amadi