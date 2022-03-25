Social/Kiddies
RSG Honours Youth Champions …As State Marks International Adolescent Health Week
Rivers State Government- has honoured young persons in the state whom they described as “Youth Champions”.Those honoured are Ezekiel Okuwa and Catherine Dansi. The youths were trained by the Ministry of Health and they distinguished themselves by engaging their peers within their locality and making referral where necessary.
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr(Mrs) Ndidi Chikanele Utchay who decorated the “Youth Champions” charged them to always work towards maintaining good example that the younger generation would emulate.
“I urge you two as “Youth Champions” to continually be a glowing example to the younger generation”,she said.
The decoration of the “Youth Champions” which took place at the Rivers State Ministry of Health,Secretariat Complex,Port Harcourt last Monday was part of activities to mark this year’s International Adolescent Health Week celebrations in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s (UNICEF) in the state.
The International Adolescent Health Week which is celebrated globally every third week in March has its 2022 week from 20th to 26th March and its theme as,”Transition”: from childhood to adulthood physically and mentally from pre-pandemic life into a life shaped by pandemic”.The overall goal is to increase awareness and visibility of the health and wellness issues of adolescents globally.
After the decoration,the train of adolescent mentors,officials of the Ministry and media team stopped at the Government Girls Secondary School, Rumueme to sensitise students on the theme for the year.
It was an interactive session and was very engaging as the students were given insights that would help them cope as adolescents.The ministry shared a help line -09025764565 number to further enlighten and assist the children in case of any form of violence so that quick response can come.Over 500 students from the Universal Basic Education(UBE) and Senior Secondary sections of the school were present at the sensitisation campaign.
Still on the week,last Tuesday,there was a live phone-in programme at one of the popular radio stations in Port Harcourt aimed at widening the senstisation of adolescents and parents.The programme was on the theme:”Changes and Challenges associated with transition,how best to care for our adolescents and make them visible in society “
The discussants on radio were Jennifer Amadi, Vice Chairman, Adolescent and Young People Technical Working Group; Wendy Wokoma,Global co-lead,International Adolescent Health Week and a member of the Adolescent and Young People Technical Working Group.
Also,in view of this year’s celebration, the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board trained 23 focal persons across the 23 local government areas of the state to also create sensitisation among adolescents in schools at the local government level.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo

‘Increase In Pre-Adolescent Children’s Suicide Rate Frightening’
A new research has warned that children in the past two decades, growing number of preteens have taken medicines or other chemicals as a way to end their lives.
The findings were published recently in March, 2022 in an online journal, JAMA Pediatrics by a team of researchers who used data collected in the National Poison Data System for Children aged 6 to 18.
The study co-author, Dr David Sheridan, a pediatic emergency room doctor, at Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, said mental health concerns are growing issues in emergency department patients.
“We have just seen rapidly escalating numbers of adolescents coming in with sucidal thoughts. And it seems like we have been seeing younger patients as well”, Sheridan said.
During the study period, there were more than 1.2 million cases, about two-thirds in girls.
Nearly 29% of the cases resulted in serious outcomes, including over 1,000 deaths.
While recreational ingestion stayed constant, suicidal ingestions increased dramatically. In adolescents, the increase was 2.4 -fold higher, compared to a 4.5-fold increase in those aged 10 to12.
“It is a good thing recreational use is not increasing but is very concerning that the sucidal ones are significantly increasing “ Sheridan noted, Despite the dramatic increase, the actual number of teens with sucidal ingestion continues to be much higher than preteens, Sheridan said.
He added that, it is important for parents to know that the drugs children are consuming are sometimes those that are the most common place in households, including acetaminophen (Tylenol), ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) and allergy medications like Benadryl.
“Unfortunately, there are kids who are suicidal and they are impulsive and so, they just take whatever is at home” said Sheridan, who suggested locking up even these common medications, if there are kids in this age range at home.
Though the study authors noted that sucidal thinking can be fueled by many factors and is not well understood, they also said that many social media platforms were launched in 2013, which happened to dovetail with the rise in cases.
Though Sheridan urged caution about connecting the two, he said that, the goal of the research was to highlight that this is happening.
A clinical director for the society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, Susan Tellone said, it is important to open the conversation about mental health so that people are able to talk about it as openly as they talk about their physical health. A positive side effect of the pandemic is that it is happening more.
“I’m very hopeful that we can reduce the stigma and shame attached to mental health and have it start to look like we talk about our physical health, because our brain is an organ, just like our heart , our lungs and every other part of our body” Tellone said.
Parents can do that with their own children by asking, “Are you Ok?” Tellone added.
“And if you are not OK, what’s going on in your life right now that’s making you feel sad”, Tellone suggested. “And to ask the question. “Has it gotten so bad that you are actually thinking about not wanting to live?”.
It is important to be able to have that conversation with your kids, Tellone said, and to help them when they are just starting to feel out of sorts . Three important words to keep the conversation going are, “Tell me more, she said.
“And just listen without advice or judgement , just I am here for you. Tell me more”. Tellone said.
During the pandemic, children have experienced isolation and uncertainty along with everyone and they have had an enomous amount of loss, Tellone noted. Many kids were being raised by parents who were under a lot of pressure and stress.
“For our children, there are many factors that come into the rise in suicidal Ideation, but I think the pandemic and the chronic level of uncertainty has taken it’s toll on families”.
Tellone finally said.
Stories By Ibinabo Ogolo

Tackling High Rate Of Adolescents’ Deaths
The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines an adolescent as any person between ages 10 and 19. This age range falls within WHO’s definition of young people, which refers to individuals between the ages 10 and 24.
Adolescence is an important time for promoting health and preventing disease, one that is sometimes overlooked.
According to reports by WHO for adolescents and young adults health, over 1.5 million adolescents and young adults aged 10 to 24 years died in 2019, nearly 5000 every day. This report highlighted that the highest death was in Sub-Sahara Africa, Central and Southern Asia, Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand). The average global probability of a 10 year old dying before 24 was six times higher in Sub-Sahara Africa than in North America and Europe.
The higher mortality countries are concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa.
Adolescent health is the range of approaches to preventing, detecting or treating young people’s health and well-being. These set of people have specific health problems and developmental needs that differ from those of children or adults. The causes of ill-health in adolescents are mostly psychosocial rather than biological. Young people often engage in health risk behaviours that reflect the processes of adolescent development, experimentation and exploration.
The main health issues of adolescent include unintentional injuries thereby leading to cause of death and disability.
This may be as a result of road traffic accident. Reports had it that in 2019, over 115,000 adolescents died as a result of those that were vulnerable road users including pedestrians, cyclists or users of motorized two wheelers.
Drowning is also among the top causes of death among adolescents. More than 30,000 adolescents, over three quarters of them boys were estimated to drown in 2019. Teaching children and adolescents to swim is an essential intervention to prevent these deaths.
Depression, a mental health condition is one of the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents, Suicide is the third leading cause of death in people aged 15-19 years according to reports. Mental health conditions account for 16% of the global burden of disease and injury in people aged 10-19 years. However, half of all the mental health disorders in adulthood start at the age of 14, but most cases are undetected and untreated.
Factors that have impact on the well-being and mental health of adolescents include violence, poverty, stigma, exclusion and living in humanitarian and fragile settings can increase the risk of developing mental health problems.
The consequences of not addressing adolescent mental health conditions extend to adulthood, impairing both physical and mental health and limiting opportunities to lead fulfilling lives as adults.
Also, drinking alcohol and drug abuse among adolescents is a major concern in many countries. Worldwide, more than a quarter of all people aged 15-19 years are current drinkers, amounting to 155 million adolescents. Prevalence of heavy episodic drinking among adolescents aged 15 to 19 years was 13.6% in 2016, with males most at risk.
Cannabis is the most widely use psychoactive drug among young people with about 4.7 percent of people aged 15 to 16 years using it at least once in 2018. Alcohol and drug abuse in children and adolescents is associated with neurocognitive alterations which can lead to behavioural, emotional, social and academic problems in later life.Subsequently, the vast majority of people using tobacco today began doing so when they were adolescents.
Globally, at least 1 in 10 adolescents aged 13 to 15 years used tobacco, although there are areas where this figure is much higher.
HIV/AIDS is another major health condition among adolescents. An estimated 1.7 million adolescents (age 10 to 19 years) were living with HIV in 2019 with around 90 percent in WHO African Region . Adolescents accounts for about 10% of new adult HIV infections with three -quarters amongst adolescent girls. Adolescents and young people need to know how to protect themselves from HIV infection and must always have means to do so.
Other infectious diseases include diarrhoea and lower respiratory tract infections (pneumonia) There are estimated to be among the top 10 causes of death for adolescents 10 to 14 years. These two diseases, along with meningitis are all among the top five causes of adolescent death in Africa low and middle income countries.
Also infectious diseases like Human Papilloma Virus that normally occurs after onset of sexual activity can lead to both short term disease during adolescence but more importantly also leads to cervical and other cancers several decades later. Early adolescence (9 to 14 years) is the best time for vaccination against HPV infection and it is estimated that if 90 percent of girls globally get the HPV vaccine more than 40 million lives could be saved over the next century.
Also, early pregnancy and child birth among adolescent girls is a leading cause of death for girls aged 15 to 19 years globally from complications in this area . Approximately, 12 million girls in this age bracket and at least 777,000 girls under 15 years give birth each year in developing regions.
Nutrition and micronutrient deficiencies are major health challenges in adolescents. Iron deficiency and anaemia was the second leading cause of years lost by adolescents to death and disability in 2016. Iron and folic acid supplements are a solution that also helps to promote health before adolescents become parents . Regular deworming in areas where intestinal helminths such as hookworm are common is recommended to prevent micronutrient (including iron) deficiencies. Many boys and girls in developing countries enter adolescence undernourished , making them more vulnerable to disease and early death. At the other end of of the line, the number of adolescents who are overweight or obessed is increasing in low, middle and high income countries.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo With Agency Report
