PDP And Reward For The South- South
Some of the delicate issues that the main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will have to wisely resolve as it makes efforts to dethrone the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 general election came to the fore earlier this week.
The first one came on Monday from Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State, where the South-South stakeholders of the PDP held their meeting.
Addressing the august gathering, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, was reported to have demanded a just, fair and equitable treatment that is commensurate with the South-South geo-political zone’s contributions to the survival, sustenance, stability and considerable success of the party as it distributes positions, and dispenses favours in the run-up to the 2023 election season.
“ The South-South is the pillar of the PDP. If the South-South is the pillar of the PDP, they must be treated with fairness, justice and equity. It is not only when it comes to work, it is not only when it comes to giving votes that we will all remember that the South-South is the pillar. When it also comes to sharing dividends of democracy, they should remember that this is the pillar of the party, ’ ’Governor Wike was quoted to have said.
To this end, the report said Governor Wike charged his counterpart governors, national and state legislators and other critical stakeholders in the zone to close ranks and be united in purpose towards achieving success for the party in the coming polls.
Just the following day, Tuesday, March 21, 2022, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, in what some have interpreted as a direct reaction to the demand by Governor Wike, was quoted to have said that the South-South is not in a position to win the Presidency for the PDP.
According to reports, Tambuwal made the assertion when he met with former presiding officrs of state Houses of Assembly and the House of Representatives in Abuja in the course of his consultation with stakeholder groups ahead of his official declaration to run for the office of President in 2023.
When emphasising the need for the party to work towards winning the elections, especially the presidency, Tambuwal is reported to have said that’ ‘‘Yes, we can share tickets and everybody can take his piece and go to his zone but you must plan to win the election. That’s the reality of it.
“ So, we must accept these realities as a party and work with these realities to win the election. After that, we can now say okay, let’s share power. Win the election first. Don’t win zoning! Win the election and then we’ll come and share power.’’
He is quoted to have requested the PDP to be strategic in its quest for upstaging the APC at the centre by jettisoning its zoning arrangement, especially as it affects the number one political office of the land, expressing the view that because the APC has ceded its presidential ticket to the southern part of the country, the PDP should go the opposite direction to stand a strong chance.
Reacting to the development, some members of the PDP in Port Harcourt told The Tide that the stance of the Sokoto State governor was not only insensitive but selfish and self-servicing and does not encourage sacrifice, loyalty, faithfulness and commitment to the party. “The statement of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is completely out of place,” Barr. Chimenem Wodi said, adding that the position of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives was aimed at furthering his personal interest as an aspirant for the ticket of the party.
He said in the history of elections in the country, the South-South had never been undermined and the North could not win any election in Nigeria without support from the South-South, pointing out that even in 2015, the APC had substantial assistance from South-South to emerge victorious.
While dismissing Tambuwal as one that is only testing the water, the PDP stalwart in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State said he could not be taken in by Tambuwal’s argument even viewed against the background that since former President Goodluck Jonathan only just left the office in 2015, it may be difficult to make Nigeria accept another person from the region so soon.
He said the fact that Jonathan spent only six years in office should make other regions concede the position to the South-South for it to be considered as having fully taken his share.
More than this, the party faithful emphasised that the only fitting position for the South-South region of the PDP, going into the 2023 general elections is the presidential ticket of the party, insisting that nothing short of that would adequately compensate the region for what it has given to keep the party alive and well.
“ After they lost power in 2015, the PDP was headed towards oblivion and we saw a lot of discordant and discomfiting rumblings at the national level.
“ In fact, at that time, we never heard about some of the “mighty men’ that are now parading themselves as presidential aspirants.
The likes of Atiku Abubakar, at some point, were not in the picture. However, one person stood out and became the rallying point towards the resuscitation of the party. The South-South region became a Mecca of sort and all the mighty men’ were trooping here for strength.
“ For instance, we saw the Governor of Rivers State taking it upon himself the burden to resolve all the major rifts in the party. The South-South clearly took the lead and the initiative to give the party a change to live.
“ I think it is on the strength of this that Governor Wike is saying that we should be rewarded according to what we have done for the party and you can not fault him on that,’’ he said.
“What would be a fair deal is for the South-South to be compensated with the presidential ticket of the party while other offices should be shared in a way that will give every other region a sense of belonging and inclusion so that the PDP can return to power and rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the misrule of the APC,’’ he submitted.
In his reaction, Mr Reuben Izu (Jnr) said Tambuwal’s statement should not be taken seriously because any credible Nigerian from any part of the country can be President if he or she enjoys the overwhelming support of a political party that has the spread, presence and confidence of the majority of the voting population.
“ If he says that no one from the South-South can win, I can tell him as well that no one from any other part of the country can win.
Irrespective of where a candidate comes from, with support from other regions, he can win,’’ he said, adding that he will agree with the Sokoto State chief executive if his argument is that zoning the slot to any particular region may hamper the chances of the party to win without proper planning.
“ It is unfortunate that he had to single out the South-South for mention but there is no denying the fact that majority opinion within the party is that the presidential ticket of the PDP should be ceded to the Southern part of the country. And in the light of that, I will strongly advise that the party heeds the majority view while the choice of which part of the South the candidate should emerge from be left for the Southern caucuso determine based on where they could get the most credible, capable and acceptable candidate,’’ he argued.
According to the Ahoada West Local Government Area-born politician, Governor Wike did not exaggerate when he intoned that the power base of the PDP is the South and the strength of the party in the South is the South-South. Zoning the presidential ticket to the South- South therefore will not be a bad idea’’.
He expressed the confidence that the current seemingly divergent positions being canvassed by chieftains of the PDP on the subject matter is not sufficient to shift their focus on the ultimate goal of winning the presidential election next year, adding that ‘‘the fact Nigerians want the PDP back in power is obvious for the blind to see and loud enough for the deaf to hear.’’
He said, “A man who chased away his wife and took another in but realised soon after that the second is not as good as the first would readily and hurriedly go and take back his first wife with apologies. That is the situation in Nigeria,’’ stressing that all that is needed for the PDP to climb back to power is ‘‘to make Nigerians understand that we are coming with sincerity and determination to effect a positive change in their currently deplorable socio-economic conditions. Right now, we are asking Nigerians to give us a second chance so that we can correct the mistakes of the past.’’
With heavyweights like Atiku Abubakar already bought their interest and nomination forms and officially and publicly posted their ambitions, the PDP does not appear likely to come out with an effective zoning arrangement.
However, it will not be too difficult for the party to avoid an implosion and forge a commiment for the most coveted political seat in the country in 2023.
By: Opaka Dokubo
APC Convention: Govs Back Buhari’s Chairmanship
President Muhammadu Buhari has held a meeting with governors of All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the party’s National Convention.
The governors pledged to align with any candidate of Buhari’s choice, especially for the chairmanship position which will be keenly contested this weekend.
Despite initial scepticism that greeted plans for the convention, the party stakeholders said they were finalising logistic arrangements for the convention which holds on March 26.
The governors were led to the meeting by the Chairman of the Interim Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala Buni on Wednesday.
The chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said they would support any process that would lead to a consensus.
Recall Buhari had last month said he was in favour of the consensus model for selecting candidates for the party’s national positions.
He had urged the governors to explore the option of consensus.
Obiano Left Debt Of N100bn – Soludo
The newly sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has raised an alarm over the state of the economy of Anambra, State which he said was in a “bad shape”
Speaking on Arise News television interview, Soludo said that from the audited account of the state ending December 31, 2021, there is about N300 million to N400 million cash in various banks and over N100 billion debt.
He said: “In terms of finances, there is the detailed audited account which is a public document and anybody can assess it. The audited account up to 31st December 2021 has been published. It contains our assets and liabilities as of the end of the year.
“Everybody knows that the state finances are not robust. We have a debt of N100 and something billion and about 300 million cash. But we will still have reconciliation to make for the period between January and the day we were handed over. There is also contractor debt contingent liabilities. That is the baseline.
“We intend to be publishing our accounts for everybody to see and what our money is used for.”
Soludo also spoke on his embattled predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, describing him as an honourable man.
According to him, what is rare in Nigeria today is that people do not keep their words, but Obiano kept his.
He added: “We met in August, September, October and November of 2016 and I accepted his proposal for us to work together politically in 2017. Many people did not expect the partnership to work but it did after five years.
“For me, that is historic. It is easy for people to make promises and walk away, but Obiano did not.
“He loves Anambra; he loves his people and he did his best to the best of his ability. We are on continuity and we will continue from where he stopped. This is the APGA government and we will continue on the foundation he laid.
“Our job is to make amendments where he did not do quite well and continue the trajectory.
“I do not expect him to pose any problems for us in terms of interference. He is not that kind of fellow who, after leaving office, would still want to impose himself and want to be the one calling the shots.
“So, I do not envisage that kind of friction and I am eternally grateful to him.
C:River: PDP Hails Court For Sacking 20 Lawmakers
The Cross River State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the High Court for the sacking of 20 lawmakers that left the party recently.
The Chairman in the state, Venatius Ikem, on Tuesday said members of the party were ecstatic about the judgment that sacked the lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
According to him, they decided to challenge the arbitrary acts of politicians following the defection of some of their members.
Ikem was reacting to the judgment of a High Court in Abuja that sacked the legislators over their defection.
In a judgment delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on March 21, the court held that the lawmakers needed to vacate their seats since they abandoned the party which brought them to power.
The judgment followed a suit filed by the PDP with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021.
The chairman said they were in an ecstatic mood having reclaimed their victory.
“We have left no one in doubt that we had confidence in the judiciary and we believed that we would reclaim our mandate.
“The difference between this case and the others in the past is that we challenged it, the courts do not just give judgments, but adjudicate on matters brought before it.
“We decided that one way or the other, we would correct certain things in our politics and the judgment today is the beginning of this,” he said.
On his part, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Mike Ojisi, said they were ready to field their candidates for the vacant positions, adding that the judgment is a welcomed development.
“We are conscious of the fact that they may want to go for appeal, but that will not make any difference.
“If these lawmakers that were sacked today were wise, they would have learned a lesson from the judgment involving the Ebonyi governor.
“Even if they had returned to the party a day before this judgment, we would have received them with open arms.
“Our umbrella is so large that it can accommodate as many people as possible,” he said.
The Tide source reports that the affected members were the lawmakers who defected with Governor. Ben Ayade in 2021 from the PDP to the APC.
