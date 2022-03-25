NPFL: Rivers United’s First Round Impressive Performance Excites Eguma

The technical manager of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has said that the first round of the Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL), and 2021/2022 season was a very huge success for his team.

He stated that the first round was very successful because of numbers of matches won, drawn, lost one match was a thing of joy for the team. It shows that the players, the technical crew and the management are really doing well for the club.

Eguma, said this last Sunday in his post-match interview with sports journalists shortly after the Pride of Rivers defeated Akwa United 4-1 in the day 19 of the NPFL at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

He said that there was still work to be done for the team in the second round of the league because it is not over until it is over.

“This is the end of the first round in the second round, anything can happen.

So we need to tighten up for the second round to be more successful because the league is a very tough one and every club wants to win the league.

So we are working harder to ensure that we did not drop out of the top position on the log,” Eguma said.

He disclosed that the two week break of the NPFL is an interim and if you did not manage it well it will backfire or become counter productive on your team, adding that the zeal will also drop.

“The two-week break is good for the players for them to get some rest and come back to reorganise but the players are not going to be given the entire two week break.

We are going to give them some days and the rest days for work because it is better to work harder and it will make the work easy for us.

There are one or two departments that we might want to beef up and that is eminent, very important to do that, because we do not want to see any loopholes in the second round,” he explained.

He further explained that the competitiveness of Nigeria league can be described as the toughest in Africa.

“Nigeria league is one of the toughest Leagues in Africa, you can see the rivalry, you can see the competition is very tight as for us to maintain that first position, we need to be at our best all the times” he stated.

The Nigeria Professional Football League will now proceed on a two-week mid-season break and resume action in April.

By: Kiadum Edookor