NGO Tasks Nigerians On Regular TB Test

AIDS Healthcare Foundation has advised Nigerians to regularly go for Tuberculosis (TB) test to ascertain their status in order to reduce mortality.

Dr. Abater Aondohemba, the Antiritroviral Therapy Physician and Coordinator of AHF in Benue, said this on Thursday during a walk organised to celebrate the World Tuberculosis Day in Makurdi.

Abater said that TB is a highly infectious disease that largely affects low and middle income countries of Africa.

He disclosed that about eight to nine million cases of TB and about 1.5 million deaths especially in children are recorded yearly worldwide.

“TB is preventable and curable but we have to avoid the stigma and call on all patients and people who have a symptom of cough for more than two weeks to get tested.

“Advocacy for people to increase their health-seeking behaviour and get tested and treated would help reduce the rate of transmission.” Abater said.

He explained that those who were not infected were placed on TB prevention therapy, hence reducing the rate of mortality.

Also speaking, Taofeek Adeleye, the Prevention Manager of AHF said that the organisation was trying to raise awareness to let people understand that TB was curable, preventable and treatable.

He said that though AHF focuses on HIV services, HIV/TB are co-infections, which makes TB more deadlier.

“Coming from the background that we have more than 500 cases in Nigeria every year, it is important to encourage our clients to be weary of TB.

“When we have people infected with HIV we initiate them to preventive therapy for TB to help them reduce their chances of contacting the disease,” he said

He also said that when an HIV positive person is infected with TB, it becomes quiet challenging for them and puts the client at a severe clinical stage.

He added that TB was one of the leading cause of deaths of people living with HIV, hence the need for regular checks.

Ruth Atabo the State Nursing Coordinator said the symptoms of Tuberculosis include severe cough, fever, night sweat and weight loss.

She advised anyone with such symptoms to visit any recognised health facility and get tested free of charge.

Atabo said that there are latent and active phases of TB, adding that when an HIV person is infected with TB it becomes active and very infectious requiring contact tracing on the patient.

“ Early diagnosis and early treatment helps prevent the disease. The treatment takes 6-12 months to be cured.” She said

The walk to create on the danger of TB was held from AHF office to High level roundabout in Makurdi.