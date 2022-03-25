Rivers
NEMA Distributes Relief Materials To 146 Fire Victims In Rivers
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday distributed relief materials to 146 fire victims at the Elechi Beach area of Port Harcourt.
NEMA’s South-South Zonal Coordinator, Mr Godwin Tepikor, said during the exercise that the materials were being distributed following a proper assessment of the situation.
“We were informed of the incident on Nov. 27, 2021. We conducted an assessment in partnership with the Rivers Ministry of Special Duties and Port Harcourt City Council.
“The report was duly forwarded to the headquarters and approvals were given by the relevant authorities,” he said.
Tepikor said the gesture was in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s commitment towards effective management of emergency situations.
He commended the Director-General of the agency, Mr Mustapha Habib, for being proactive in handling emergencies.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed to the victims were mainly foodstuff and building materials.
One of the beneficiaries, Mr Philip Ayama, commended NEMA for the gesture, describing it as timely and well-intended.
“When the assessment was being done, we didn’t believe that they would come back to us.
“It is a thing of joy that we are receiving food items and building materials from NEMA today,” he said.
Another beneficiary, Mr Tambari Nubari, commended the Federal Government for showing concern to the victims of the fire incident.
Nubari, a father of three, said that life had been difficult for his family since the fire gutted their residence.
Also speaking to NAN, Mrs Chima Onwukwe said that she had yet to secure another accomodation since the inferno razed her house.
In his reaction, the Chairman, Elechi Beach Land Lord Association, Phase 3, Mr Mormor Otokito, described the relief package as a ‘big surprise.’
He urged corporate organisations and good spirited individuals to support them with items that would cushion the effect of the incident on them.
WWD: HYPREP Assures Transparency In Water Projects’ Contracts Award
As the world celebrated the World Water Day on Tuesday, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reiterated its determination to award contracts for the 14 additional water projects it is embarking on in Ogoniland to only competent companies. It said it would follow due process in a transparent manner to award the contracts.
The Central Representatives Advisory Committee (CRAC) of HYPREP, which gave this indication in a statement signed by its spokesman, Gbenemene Suanu Baridam, said the Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor had made it a matter of policy that the process to get competent companies for the contracts would be transparent and in line with due diligence, assuring all parties that have indicated interest of her commitment to upholding the highest standards in the contract award.
Baridam said the Minister had also committed herself to ensuring that competent indigenous contractors get a fair share of the contracts as a way of promoting local content and transfer of technology in the implementation of the Ogoni clean-up project.
“It is, therefore, not proper, for anyone to think that the Federal Ministry of Environment which is the supervising Ministry over HYPREP will go outside the provisions in the Procurement Act on contract award, “ he said.
The monarch noted that HYPREP, in its quest to reach more Ogoni communities with potable water is in the process of procuring the services of competent companies for the provision of potable water, adding that the bid for this second batch of 14 water contracts was opened on March 3, 2022, while the evaluation process is still ongoing.
According to him, the Procurement Unit of HYPREP is at the financial evaluation stage of the bid and about to issue the report on its findings, meaning that the process has not been concluded for the contracts to be awarded.
Baridam, therefore, assured that HYPREP would not be involved in any arbitrary award of contracts to cronies and allies, not under the watch of the Ministry, who had made it sufficiently clear that she would not lower the bar for any contractor.
He said the list of qualified contractors would be out at the right time and only competent companies would make it.
Baridam further indicated that apart from engaging competent contractors, the Minister had at a town hall meeting with Ogoni stakeholders on November 29, 2021, promised that due process would be followed in the advertisement of contracts even as she had directed that all outstanding invoices to contractors be cleared while reiterating the Federal Government’s commitment to the clean-up project.
The traditional ruler said the theme for this year’s World Water Day, which is “Groundwater, Making the Invisible Visible,” could not have been more apt, as it portrays in clear terms the efforts of HYPREP in bringing this treasured and essential resource to the doorsteps of the Ogoni people whose water sources have been impacted by oil pollution.
Baridam averred that provision of potable water was a key deliverable recommended in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on the clean-up of Ogoniland, stressing that before today, HYPREP had on March 22, 2021, upon the approval of the Federal Executive Council awarded six contracts in batch one for the provision of potable water in the four local government areas that make up Ogoniland at the total cost of N6 billion.
He further disclosed that five of the water projects which were inaugurated in May, 2021 in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, are over 90 per cent completed while the one for Alesa Community in Eleme Local Government Area has been completed and water being supplied to it and the adjoining communities.
By: Donatus Ebi
IAUOE Students Visit RSNC
Students of the Department of English and Communication Arts, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, yesterday paid a study visit to the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspaper.
The lecturer in charge of Principles of Editing and Newspaper Publishing in the department, Dr Onyekosor Andrew, who led the group, said the students, who were said to be in their 4th year, undertook the tour to the media house to have a first-hand information on news editing and newspaper publishing.
Addressing the students, the Group News Editor of The Tide, Mr Victor Tew and his deputy, Mrs Thankgod-Amadi Sylvia, took the students through the intricacies of news gathering, news writing, editing and newspaper publishing.
Conducting the students round the different units of the corporation, Mr Tew highlighted the various beats under the Editorial Department to include; the news desk, sports, politics, entertainment, crime, features, women, etc.
He analysed a journalist as one with the potential to source for news as well as report it within the ambit of the communication law so as to guard against libel, emphasising on the need to have sources of stories authenticated before publication.
The students were conducted to the computer section, the lithographic unit, and the production house where the paper is finally produced.
By: Oribim Ibama
NDBDA Boss Tasks Journalists On Developmental Reporting
The Executive Director of Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Engr Mark Derefaka, has tasked journalists in various media houses , especially the Weekly Watch Newspaper to write developmental stories.
He stated that the primary responsibility for the journalists was to report societal ills and suggest solutions.
Derefaka said this shortly after he received an Award of Excellence from Weekly Watch Newspaper on behalf of the authority in Port Harcourt, yesterday in his office.
According to him, they have just spent one year and some months but their achievements within the period were enormous, adding that the responsibility of the authority is to develop the core Niger Delta regions, that is Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States.
“This present board members of NDBA, have just a year and some months, and our basic responsibility is to develop the core Niger Delta States, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States which they are doing currently.
Other Niger Delta States are Akwa Ibom, Edo, Cross River and Ondo States,” Derefaka said.
He further pledged to partner with Weekly Watch Newspaper, to achieve its goals, saying that as journalists, they are expected to write and publish true stories.
“We will work and partner with you as a newspaper house to achieve your aims and objectives.
I want to say that people of Niger Delta region are rich, in terms of intellect and hardwork. They work harder more than any other region.
Today is World Water Day, there is no good water to drink, that is why I task journalists to say the truth without fear or favour,” he stated.
Earlier, the publisher of Weekly Watch Newspaper, Mr Austin Taneh, said the Managing Director was carefully chosen for the award.
According to him, this was because the newspaper was following his achievements within the period under review.
“As an organisation, we were very careful to choose you for the award, this is because we stand to protect the integrity of our paper,” Taneh said.
