NEMA Distributes Relief Materials To 146 Fire Victims In Rivers

As the world celebrated the World Water Day on Tuesday, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reiterated its determination to award contracts for the 14 additional water projects it is embarking on in Ogoniland to only competent companies. It said it would follow due process in a transparent manner to award the contracts.

The Central Representatives Advisory Committee (CRAC) of HYPREP, which gave this indication in a statement signed by its spokesman, Gbenemene Suanu Baridam, said the Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor had made it a matter of policy that the process to get competent companies for the contracts would be transparent and in line with due diligence, assuring all parties that have indicated interest of her commitment to upholding the highest standards in the contract award.

Baridam said the Minister had also committed herself to ensuring that competent indigenous contractors get a fair share of the contracts as a way of promoting local content and transfer of technology in the implementation of the Ogoni clean-up project.

“It is, therefore, not proper, for anyone to think that the Federal Ministry of Environment which is the supervising Ministry over HYPREP will go outside the provisions in the Procurement Act on contract award, “ he said.

The monarch noted that HYPREP, in its quest to reach more Ogoni communities with potable water is in the process of procuring the services of competent companies for the provision of potable water, adding that the bid for this second batch of 14 water contracts was opened on March 3, 2022, while the evaluation process is still ongoing.

According to him, the Procurement Unit of HYPREP is at the financial evaluation stage of the bid and about to issue the report on its findings, meaning that the process has not been concluded for the contracts to be awarded.

Baridam, therefore, assured that HYPREP would not be involved in any arbitrary award of contracts to cronies and allies, not under the watch of the Ministry, who had made it sufficiently clear that she would not lower the bar for any contractor.

He said the list of qualified contractors would be out at the right time and only competent companies would make it.

Baridam further indicated that apart from engaging competent contractors, the Minister had at a town hall meeting with Ogoni stakeholders on November 29, 2021, promised that due process would be followed in the advertisement of contracts even as she had directed that all outstanding invoices to contractors be cleared while reiterating the Federal Government’s commitment to the clean-up project.

The traditional ruler said the theme for this year’s World Water Day, which is “Groundwater, Making the Invisible Visible,” could not have been more apt, as it portrays in clear terms the efforts of HYPREP in bringing this treasured and essential resource to the doorsteps of the Ogoni people whose water sources have been impacted by oil pollution.

Baridam averred that provision of potable water was a key deliverable recommended in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on the clean-up of Ogoniland, stressing that before today, HYPREP had on March 22, 2021, upon the approval of the Federal Executive Council awarded six contracts in batch one for the provision of potable water in the four local government areas that make up Ogoniland at the total cost of N6 billion.

He further disclosed that five of the water projects which were inaugurated in May, 2021 in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, are over 90 per cent completed while the one for Alesa Community in Eleme Local Government Area has been completed and water being supplied to it and the adjoining communities.

By: Donatus Ebi