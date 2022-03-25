Nancy Isime Debunks Istanbul Trip Report

Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, has in a lengthy series of posts reacted to claims that she went on an Istanbul trip with a married man The TV host advised women most especially actresses who aspire to be successful in life to be ready for name-calling.

She then reintroduced herself and the many things she does for a living while shutting down the unfounded allegation.

Actress Nancy Isime expressed her displeasure over a recent report on a blog about her romance with a married man. She took to her Instagram story channel to address the report and angrily frowned at the allegations by mentioning the number of amazing things she has engaged in. According to the beautiful actress, “If you’re a Nigerian woman with plans to be successful, please, add these names to your plans so it doesn’t surprise you when it happens, Ashawo, Olosho especially if you decide to be an actress, it is an automatic naming ceremony if you like be a virgin. They now date wealthy married men.

Nancy said she was expecting such a report because there have been a reasonable number of positive news about her online and regarded it as mere propaganda. The bias towards women will be broken.

The actress explained why she did not ignore the report: “Literally, mentally and physically exhausted from trying to make something out of your life only to check your notifications and it is flooded with comments calling you out of your name. I’m talking thousands of comments.” She referred to the blog that carried the report as faceless that cannot be sued. Nancy further said she was glad that it happened during the month of International Women’s Day. “The bias towards women will one day be broken, until then, we stay grinding.” The beautiful actress then reintroduced herself: “My name is Nancy Isime, actor, multiple award winning host, CEO, NIP Studios, executive producer, Nancy Isime Show and other names and titles are is yours not mine.”