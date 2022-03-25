Editorial
End Tuberculosis, Now
The soaring prevalence of tuberculosis-related deaths declared in Nigeria annually makes it mandatory for exigent and unyielding response by the government to contain the spread of the disease. There is barely anyone who venerates human life that would not cringe at the news that more than 250,000 Nigerians are extirpated every year by the deadly disease. Yet, it is preventable and, with the right medical intervention, curable.
While joining the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Tuberculosis (TB) Day yesterday, March 24, 2022, the disease has been rightly described as an epidemic, not only because of the deaths it causes in Nigeria but the peril it constitutes to the entire world. Nigeria is positioned seventh among the 30 high TB burden nations and second in Africa. The quandary of tuberculosis in the country has been worsened by drug-resistant TB and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
As usual, the root of Nigeria’s poor showing is the lack of dedication by the government to fund the programme of detection and treatment of the ailment. The same attitude of nonchalance that has encumbered the fight against other lethal diseases has also been transposed to the TB containment, allowing the illness to take advantage of the apathy to burgeon in Nigeria even when the incidence has witnessed a global drastic reduction over the past 20 years.
Despite calls for enhanced funding for TB control, Nigeria has recorded a 69 per cent ($257.4 million) funding gap in 2020. Of the $373 million required for TB control in the nation in 2020, only 31 per cent was available to all the implementers of TB control undertakings in the country and only seven per cent of the 31 per cent was dispensed by the Nigerian government while 24 per cent of the funds came from donors.
This was divulged by the Stop TB partnership and the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) at the 2022 pre-World TB Day press conference in Abuja. The partners called on world leaders, including governments at the national and sub-national levels to step up and triple or quadruple the funding to save lives and end TB by 2030.
Tuberculosis and HIV are strongly linked. Whereas people with healthy immune systems may not fall ill from latent TB infection (when a person has TB but does not have any symptoms), those living with HIV are much more impressionable to active TB (when TB infection leads to illness). The risk of developing active TB is estimated to be 20 times greater in people living with HIV than in persons who are HIV negative.
Worldwide, TB is the 13th principal cause of death and the second primary infectious killer after COVID-19. In 2020, approximately 10 million people fell ill with tuberculosis globally — 5.6 million men, 3.3 million women and 1.1 million children. The baneful ailment is present in all countries and age groups.
Tuberculosis is effectuated by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that most often affect the lungs. It stretches from person to person through the air. When people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit, they impel the TB germs into the air. A person needs to inhale only a few of these germs to become infected. About one-quarter of the world’s population has a TB infection, which means people have been infected by TB bacteria but are not ill with the disease and cannot transmit it.
The Millennium Development Goal for tuberculosis is to discontinue the increase in incidence and halve the mortality of the disease between 1990 and 2015. This goal has now been reached on a global scale, although not in the most affected region of Africa. The new target is TB elimination, defined as one case of active TB per one million population per year, which is to be reached before 2050.
Tuberculosis is a malady that affects mostly the poor and low economic population in Nigeria, leaving the patient and households with pestilential financial loss. Many patients are unable to pay for treatment from their income alone but have to rely on loans or dispose of their assets to have sufficient means for treatment. We prompt the government and development partners to demonstrate strong support to the patients.
Following stigmatisation in Nigeria, many people with TB fail to come out candidly to seek treatment. It is for this reason that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends the directly observed treatment, short course (DOTS) strategy. The technique combines five elements of commitment with increased and sustained funding; case detection through quality-assured bacteriology; standardised treatment with supervision and patient support; effective drug supply and management system; and monitoring and evaluation system and impact measurement.
The DOTS strategy was expanded to all the states of the federation in 1993. About 969 TB microscopy centres were established in 494 local government areas, according to the National Strategy Plan for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control. Sadly, these centres have largely remained moribund. They must be made to work to reduce infection and death.
WHO, in its World TB observation this year, chose “Invest To End TB. Save Lives”. This communicates the crucial necessity to invest resources to ramp up the fight against the menace and achieve the commitments to end it. Nigeria has to key into the global vision of ending TB by 2030, which is also a component of the Global Goals of Sustainable Development. Early detection and treatment are paramount to prevent spread.
Editorial
Making Water Available
Every year on the 22nd of March, World Water Day is celebrated to focus on the value of water and the need to preserve it. Water is critical for a healthy body. This is why the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated this day in 1993 to call attention to the water-related challenges we face.
The United Nations has chosen the theme: “Groundwater: Making The Invisible, Visible” for the 2022 World Water Day celebrations. Each day, a specific theme is decided with a focus on relevant topics to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), which is in line with the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.
Groundwater is water found underground in aquifers, which are geological formations of rocks, sands, and gravels that hold substantial quantities of water. It feeds springs, rivers, lakes and wetlands, and seeps into oceans. Groundwater is recharged mainly from rain and snowfall infiltrating the ground and can be extracted to the surface by pumps and wells. Life would not be possible without it as it supplies a large proportion of the water we use for drinking, sanitation, food production and industrial processes.
The quantity and quality of water available for human consumption today have been affected by damaged ecosystems. Now, about 2.1 billion people live without safe drinking water at home; it impacts their health, education and general livelihood. Water safety and quality are fundamental to human development and well-being. Providing access to safe water is one of the most effective instruments in promoting health and reducing poverty.
As we mark this all-important day, we should recognise the vital role water plays in our lives and reflect on how significant it is. Water carries nutrients and oxygen to cells and lubricates joints. It lessens the burden on kidneys and liver by flushing out waste products, dissolving minerals and nutrients to make them accessible to the body.
More than 1.42 billion people, including 450 million children, are living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability. This means that 1 in 5 children worldwide does not have enough water to meet their everyday needs. The figures in Nigeria are particularly worrying, with more than 26.5 million or 29 per cent of Nigerian children experiencing high or extremely high water vulnerability.
About 116 million people in Nigeria do not have basic sanitation, as 37.8 million practise open defecation across the country, while 55 million are without clean water, with 110 million not having basic hygiene facilities, and around 60,000 children under the age of five in Nigeria die from diseases caused by the nation’s poor levels of access to water, sanitation, and hygiene.
Nigeria is at a critical juncture in the fight to get clean water, decent sanitation and good hygiene to the people of the country and across the world. If everyone, everywhere can access clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene, then we could end the scourge of extreme poverty and create a more sustainable future.
There is a need for the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to act on the conservation of groundwater resources. This has also been corroborated by the Institution of Water Engineers, which called for an end to the indiscriminate drilling of boreholes. This is in line with the theme that draws attention to the protection of groundwater and its recognition in sustainable development policy-making.
Though water provision and supply are capital intensive, they are a basic necessity for the well-being of the citizenry. Government at all levels can venture into water supply through public-private-partnership to ensure adequate production and distribution. Accordingly, the Rivers State Government, through the Port Harcourt Water Corporation (PHWC) is implementing the Urban Water Sector Reform and Port Harcourt Water Supply and Sanitation Project, and the Third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project.
The project is to provide improved water and sanitation services for the entire population of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas. Beneficiaries of the project will include over 1.5 million inhabitants of the Port Harcourt metropolitan city. The project is co-financed by the state government, African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank. Water projects are ongoing at Trans-Amadi, Abuloma, Woji and Elelenwo. Opobo/Nkoro, Akuku Toru, among other rural communities, are equally having their share of the state government’s water scheme.
To further reposition water supply services across the state, the Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development has taken steps to clamp down on table water producers, whose products fall short of the four categories of water established in the state. The ministry, in its categorisation, has four classes of water graded as A, B, C, and D, with grade A, being suitable for drinking, while B, C, especially D are not potable. We think that there should be an aggressive public awareness campaign on what water is recommended for drinking.
The move by the Rivers State Government to eliminate quacks in the water production industry is highly commendable. This will ensure quality production of water. We strongly advocate the full implementation of the Water Sector Reform Law No. 7 of 2012 to minimise undesirable activities in the water industry. The 30-metre gap between a borehole and suck-away provided for in the law should be enforced to stem pollution of borehole water in the state.
The water situation in Nigeria is a time bomb and there is an urgent need to look critically into many issues affecting this resource. As long as drilling is done indiscriminately, water cannot be regarded as a source and the government must rescue this situation. Poor planning of water schemes by state governments is one of the primary reasons for the inadequate supply of potable water across the country. However, the Rivers State Government’s action in certifying boreholes and table water production is a model quite worthy of emulation.
Editorial
Down Syndrome: Addressing The Plight Of Patients
Today, March 21, 2022, is World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD). The day is marked each year on March 21, beginning in 2006. WDSD is observed to create awareness about Down syndrome, standing up for those suffering from this genetic and bodily disorder. Still on this day, people globally celebrate the lives and achievements of Down syndrome victims.
Every year, the United Nations determines the theme of the commemoration of WDSD. This year’s theme is: “Inclusion Means…” The theme illustrates that we should make efforts to include the people affected with Down syndrome or other disabilities in all matters of life. People suffering from Down syndrome should not be discriminated against or regarded as “ugly” because of their physical appearance.
To identify with the day, the UN advises everyone to wear blue and yellow colours representing sensitivity to Down syndrome. Wristbands, ribbons, or lapel pins of blue or yellow colours can be used to show support or fund-raising for WDSD. Moreover, blue and yellow colour paintings, candles, bulbs, and nail polish of these colours can be utilised on this special day.
Down syndrome is a genetic and physical disorder that is caused by an additional chromosome 21 within the human body of 46 chromosomes (23 pairs). Individuals with the disease can be seen with stunted growth. It takes the form of diminished muscles, a short neck with excess skin, a flattened face and nose and little ears, eyes, mouth, among others.
During the process of cell division and production of sperm and egg, an instructive alteration occurs in the 21st chromosome that causes the likelihood of Down syndrome. It is one of the most commonly occurring chromosomal abnormalities in humans. Statistical analysis, however, shows that the chances of Down syndrome are greater in infants whose parents are either under the age of 20 or over the age of 35.
The goal of WDSD is to demonstrate awareness among people of this disorder and to stand alongside the victims of the illness. The occasion illustrates that a good diet and lifestyle without depression of an expectant mother are necessary. Another purpose that determines the observance of the day is to let people set a suitable age for marriage (between 25 and 34) to decrease the probability of this disorder through these precautionary steps.
The syndrome occurs in all parts of the world without any prior reason. It is estimated that every year 3,000 to 6,000 children are born with this type of chromosomal disorder which threatens the world community regarding the mental and physical health of people at a larger scale and worldwide range. The disease has no remedy. There is evidence that education and appropriate care improve quality of life.
As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the WDSD, there is a need to strongly condemn discrimination of all forms against children and young adults living with Down syndrome in the country as it affects their welfare and well-being. Segregation is unwarranted since the condition does not limit, but the bias does.
In line with the global theme, the Nigerian government should undertake activities to raise public awareness, promote inclusion, encourage advocacy and support the well-being of people living with Down syndrome. One of the things we must hope to achieve is to get Nigerians to understand what Down syndrome means and what life can be for people who live with the condition.
Studies on Down syndrome spanning nine years revealed an incidence of one in 865 live births in a Nigerian hospital. Cytogenetic analysis in 386 patients showed 369 (95.5%) cases to be the result of regular trisomy 21, and translocation trisomy 21 was found in nine (2.5%) patients. Six (1.5%) patients were mosaics, and the remaining two (0.5%) cases were classified as miscellaneous. A high incidence rate among young mothers was observed.
This is why there should be massive information campaigns. Media, government, non-governmental organisations, and faith-based groups should be involved in raising public awareness about Down syndrome. Parents must recognise this destructive disease. Limiting campaigns to social media platforms may not be enough, because many parents are not educated enough to participate in social media.
The Federal Government, especially, must play an active role in ensuring the safe education of children suffering from this disease and providing adequate health care systems to improve them. It has to sponsor children with Down syndrome, build and implement diagnostic centres that will help detect kids who may be born with the syndrome to begin early intervention.
Since the challenges in training children who experience the syndrome are enormous for caregivers and parents lacking adequate resources to cater for their needs, the various tiers of government should be committed by enabling patients to be taken to public hospitals for proper care with all expenses paid by the authorities. Wealthy individuals can establish Down syndrome resource foundations to support educational programmes and therapy services for children, youth and young adults with the ailment.
With an average life expectancy of about 50 to 60 years, particularly in the developed world with adequate health care, those with the syndrome demand to be shown passionate love. Children should not be isolated from their peers. Parents or guardians should never abandon victims, as this may worsen the situation. Early identification of this syndrome is helpful. The good news is that Down syndrome can be found as early as pregnancy.
