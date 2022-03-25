Capital Importation Rises By 26%, Hits $2.19bn In Q4 -DMO …Says Govt Borrowings Not Bad

The value of capital importation into Nigeria increased by 26.35per cent to hit $2.19billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to new data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In its ‘Nigerian Capital Importation’ report released, yesterday, the NBS disclosed that capital importation increased from $1.73billion in the third quarter of 2021 to $2.19billion in Q4, 2021.

It said, “The total value of capital importation into Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2021 stood at $2.19billion from $1.73billion in the preceding quarter showing an increase of 26.35per cent.

“When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020, capital importation increased by 109.28per cent from $1.05billion. The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through other investment, which accounted for 54.24per cent ($1.19billion).

“This was followed by Portfolio Investment with 29.39per cent ($642.87million) and Foreign Direct Investment amounted to 16.38per cent ($358.23million) of total capital imported in Q4 2021.”

The NBS added that the tanning sector attracted the highest inflow with $645.59million, 29.51per cent of total inflow.

Lagos attracted the most investment, with 90.66per cent ($1.98billion) of total investment flowing to the state.

It said, “Disaggregated by Sectors, capital importation into tanning had the highest inflow of $645.59million amounting to 29.51per cent of total capital imported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“This was followed by capital imported into the production sector, valued at $360.06million (16.46per cent) and the electrical sector with $325.55million (14.88per cent). Capital Importation by country of origin reveals that Mauritius ranked top as source of capital imported into Nigeria in Q4 of 2021 with a value of $611.45million, accounting for 27.95per cent.

“This was followed by the United States of America and the Republic of South Africa valued at $321.03million (14.67per cent) and $285.83million (13.07per cent) respectively. By destination of investment, Lagos State remained the top destination in Q4 2021 with $1.98billion accounting for 90.66per cent of total capital investment in Nigeria.

“This was followed by investment into Abuja, valued at $170.55million (7.80per cent). Categorisation of total capital investment by the bank shows that Eco Bank Plc ranked highest in Q4 2021 with $708.58million (32.39per cent). This was followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank with $453.82million (20.74per cent) and Union Bank of Nigeria Plc with 284.60million (13.01per cent).”

Similarly, the Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, has said borrowings by countries to finance budget deficits and critical infrastructure is not necessarily a bad idea.

The DG disclosed this in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Lagos, while speaking during an awareness programme on security issuance organised by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

According to her, government borrowings were done by all countries across the world, mostly to finance critical infrastructure, the multiplier effects of which could not be overemphasised.

Oniha reckoned that successive Nigerian governments have had to recourse to borrowing to fund budget deficits, adding that annual budgets would be affected if funds were not raised to support them.

“The issue of debt has become topical in Nigeria that sometimes it almost looks as if borrowing is an offence or a crime. The first thing we must understand is that countries across the world borrow, be it poor countries, advanced countries, developed countries, emerging markets, they all borrow.

“We usually hear complaints that debt levels are rising in Nigeria. Globally, debt levels are rising – not just in Nigeria,” she remarked, stressing that the advent of COVID-19 had also made borrowing imperative for many countries, regardless of size, population, or economic growth.

“What has happened with COVID-19 is that countries needed to spend more, not only on health needs but on social needs as well, because we need to take care of the people who are losing their jobs. We need to create incentives for the private sector to continue operating in order to avoid a big recession because most countries experienced (recession).

“We did as well, but we came out of it after two quarters. Government spending is one of the tools you can use properly to exit a recession,” she affirmed.

The DMO boss clearly made a case for the Federal Republic of Nigeria with regards to financing budget deficits, financing specific projects and services like railways, roads, airports, et al., opining that infrastructural financing is in “itself an economy”, capable of creating enormous jobs across all sectors in the country.

“We also borrow to finance maturing loan obligations like the Federal Government of Nigeria bonds and Nigeria Treasury Bills,” Oniha said, observing, however, certain statutory norms regulating government’s borrowings at various levels and guarding against fiscal impropriety arising from the process.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act states that borrowing should be for capital purposes and for human capital development.

“The DMO Act is also clear, especially on external borrowings. No arm of government can borrow on its own. It has to conform with those provisions and pass through the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly,” the DG spotted.

Recently, some stakeholders in Nigeria have raised a stink over the country’s rising debt profile, with some sending strong notes of an ‘impending storm’, as food prices soar even annoyingly higher to the chagrin of the masses, whilst the nation keeps lumbering to meet its local demand for food, staggered by inadequacies, insecurities and most recently the Russia-Ukraine global crisis, which had led to a surge in food prices in most parts of the world.

The DMO had earlier revealed that the country’s total debt stock as of December, 2021, was pegged at a whopping N39.55trillion, ratiocinated to hit N45trillion 2022, just as the government planned to borrow an additional N6.39trillion to finance the 2022 budget deficit.

Oniha had explained that the overall deficit in the 2022 budget was N6.30trillion, representing 3.46per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

She observed that the budget deficit was to be financed mainly by borrowings from both domestic and foreign sources including privatisation proceeds.

“About N2.57trillion will come from domestic sources; N2.57trillion from foreign sources; N1.16trillion from multilateral and bilateral loan drawdowns, and N90.7billion from privatisation proceeds,’’ she revealed.