Entertainment
AMAA Partners StarTimes To Reward Filmmakers
The African Movie Academy Awards, (AMAA) has partnered with one of Nigeria’s leading pay-tv companies, StarTimes, to hold a unique film festival for short films.
AMAA’s founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, made the announcement in Lagos, saying, “I am happy to announce a new venture in the long-term partnership between AMAA and StarTimes. The two media and television companies have partnered to grow the Nigerian and African film industry through a film festival solely for short films.”
On his part, StarTimes CEO, Alex Jian, said the collaboration with AMAA is very crucial and strategic with the growing demand for quality local content by Nigerian and African film practitioners. Jian further noted that StarTimes is glad to strengthen its partnership with AMAA to bring significant impact to the Nigerian and African film industry by ensuring the growth of filmmakers and getting value for their productions.
Ms Anyiam-Osigwe further shed more light on the film festival saying, “Our partnership will see short films airing from Mondays to Fridays on StarTimes leading channels like ST Nollywood plus, ST Nollywood, and ST Yoruba between 4pm and 6pm amongst other offerings.
“This partnership is big to us because it enables us to grow the short film industry in Nigeria and across Africa. We are happy that StarTimes keyed into this journey with us to give opportunities to young and existing filmmakers.”
Anyiam-Osigwe also noted that the festival will also include a competition of some of the best short films registered and winners will be rewarded with cash prizes of up to six thousand Dollars.
“Already, we have begun a massive call for submission of entries from filmmakers, who specialise in or have short films. Entries can be submitted between March 20, 2022, and April 14, 2022.
Entertainment
2022 AMVCA: Larry Gaaga, Others Battle For N1m Prize, Best Soundtrack Share
Popular recording artist and music producer, Larry Gaaga has entered the battle for one of the categories at the 2022 AMVCAs.
Larry Gaaga was revealed as one of the nominees in the category for his work on the soundtrack of Ramsey Nouah’s ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story.’
This has put the hitmaker on the same platform to win a sum of N1 million, which has been tied to the award category.
Pepsi, the tactical sponsor to 2022 AMVCAs, announced that it will be celebrating the winner of the Best Soundtrack category with a special prize of N1 million amidst other gifts.
Entertainment
The Voice Nigeria Season 4 Set To Kick Off With A live audition, Voice train
In the surprise twist, producers of the talent show, just days after closing online registrations, have announced The Voice Train – a physical activation that comprises live auditions of shortlisted talents and funfair activities for their friends, family and fans. The Voice Train is set to hit 3 cities across Nigeria starting from the 22nd of March, 2022. The newly added direction of events on the show is the first of its kind in the show’s history and would run across 3 cities (Abuja, Port Harcourt & Lagos) with its first initial stop at Abuja.
The physical audition is an opportunity to meet the talents and shortlist them for the signature blind audition.
Without a doubt, the new turn of events on the show can be said to be one out of many ways by which the international talent show would be delivering its promise on quality and better entertainment this season, as The Voice Train is focused on increasing excitement and driving interactions with their audience and fans, physically and offline.
The Voice Nigeria season 4 continues to exceed previous seasons with the additional and exciting activities introduced to the show. There is definitely a lot to look forward to this season as promised by the organizers and producers of the show as there is still much exciting and thrilling news to be shared.
Entertainment
Netflix Debuts Official Trailer For The Man Of God
Netflix has released an official first-look at its newest Nigerian original feature film, ‘The Man of God’ produced by Bolanle Austen Peters’ BAP Production. Starring Akah Nnani in the lead role, the film follows the story of a young man torn between accepting his torturous religious background and living his own life.
‘The Man of God’ trailer teases the character’s whirlwind life from music to ministry before his well built life crashes. There are also hints of murder and intense drama. According to the director, Austen Peters, the film promises to finally give subscribers a praiseworthy film.
Nnani stars alongside Osas Ighodaro, Atlanta Bridget, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Patrick Doyle and Jude Chkwuka in the Shola Dada scripted film.
Watch the trailer:
