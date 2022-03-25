Featured
Again, FG Scores Rivers High On BESDA Implementation … RSG Recommits To Equitable Access To Education
Again, the Federal Government has scored the Rivers State Government high on its commitment towards the implementation of the Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA) programme across the state.
This commendation is coming as the state Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) is set to graduate another 60,000 second batch pupils of the programme.
The Deputy Executive Secretary in charge of Services at the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abuja, Dr Isiaka Olajinka Kolawole, made the commendation when he led a team of UBEC officials from Abuja to monitor the implementation of the BESDA programme across the three senatorial districts of the state.
Kolawole told journalists after the monitoring exercise at the State Primary School, Choba in Obio/Airport Local Government Area, yesterday, that the essence of the visit was predicated on three cardinal areas: ascertain the status of implementation; identify challenges and provide solutions; and provide technical support to the state government to enable it access the $600million World Bank Basic Education Support Fund.
He said the basic objectives of the World Bank’s BESDA support programme was designed to enhance equitable access to education by the out-of-school children, enhance literacy in basic education as well as strengthen accountability in basic education.
“BESDA programme is doing very fantastically well in the state;RSUBEB has done well in its implementation. I must commend the state government and the executive chairman of the board for their excellent performance.
“With what we have seen on ground across the three senatorial districts, the state is doing well”, he stated.
According to him, the $611million World Bank grant was designed to help drive the development of basic education across states so that average Nigerian child will be a better person in future, and the future of the country will become secure.
Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), Ven Fyneface Akah, said the visit was a routine inspection by the UBEC officials to ascertain the level of implementation of BESDA programme in the state, adding that Rivers was among the 17 benefiting states of the programme.
Akah disclosed that thestate SUBEB would soon graduate 60,000 pupils for the second batch, adding that the board graduated 36,000 pupils from the programme, last year.
According to him, about 1,823 BESDA centres have been established across the entire states, adding that the visit was to ascertain the claims of the board in line with the programme.
“We have challenges in terms of our spread; we have the oceanic and upland areas. Some of these border the oceanic areas, each time they visit; they hardly reach to the oceanic communities. We are succeeding because Governor Nyesom Wike is maintaining and affirming what we are doing here. He is education-friendly governor, and he is not interfering with the fund we are getting from the World Bank”, he stated.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Buhari’s Headship Of Petroleum Ministry, Reason For Revenue Leakages -PDP Govs
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s headship of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources was responsible for revenue leakages in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).
Consequently, the PDP governors have called for the immediate separation of the office of the president from that of the minister of petroleum resources.
The forum, in a communiqué read by its Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, after its meeting in Aba, Abia State, last Wednesday, also called for an audit of daily Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) consumption, so as to determine the actual cost incurred on fuel subsidy.
The governors vowed to resist any further attempt by NNPC to ascribe unsubstantiated subsidy claims to other tiers of government.
“NNPC deducts N8.33billion monthly for the rehabilitation of the refineries. Till date, no refinery is working.
“On priority projects of the nation’s oil industry, NNPC deducted N788.78billion for various investments between 2018 and 2021 without recourse to Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).
“NNPC in 2021 alone claimed to have paid over N1trillion as petroleum subsidy. Indeed, in March, 2022, N220billion was deducted as oil subsidy with a promise that N328billion will be deducted in April, 2022. This is unacceptable.
“NNPC and Federal Inland Revenue Service as well as other remitting agencies continue to apply an exchange rate of N389/$1 as against the import and export window of N416/$1. The extent of this leakage can be better felt, if this rate is compared to the current N570/$1.
“From available records, about N7.6trillion is withheld between 2012 and 2021, by NNPC from the federation account. All these are said to be payments for oil subsidy.
“Conclusively, we believe all these leakages in NNPC have been made possible because the president is also the minister of petroleum. The urgent separation of these two portfolios has become necessary.”
Similarly, they expressed concerns over reported incidence of theft of crude oil “ranging from 80per cent to 95per cent of production made by industry practitioners”, and called on the Federal Government to take appropriate measures to reverse the trend and bring perpetrators to book.
Furthermore, the PDP governors noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not deserve to be on the ballot for the 2023 general election.
According to them, a comparative analysis of data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that Nigerians were better off in 2015 under the PDP administration than in the present APC-led government.
The said, “The PDP Governors’ Forum comprising all elected Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party held its regular meeting on Wednesday, 23rd March, 2022, at Aba, Abia State.
“The meeting reviewed the excruciating hardship and suffering being meted out to Nigerians by a failed APC-led Federal Government; the near collapse of the APC as a viable political party, the readiness of the PDP to take over and offer qualitative leadership options to rescue th
Wike Justifies S’South’s Primacy To PDP …Says Party Must Treat Zone With Fairness, Justice
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has tasked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to treat the South-South geopolitical zone with fairness, justice and equity.
The governor noted that having consistently voted for the PDP since 1999, the party cannot at this crucial moment ignore the South-South’s contributions to its success.
Wike gave the admonition during the zonal meeting of PDP stakeholders in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, last Monday.
“The South-South is the pillar of the PDP. If the South-South is the pillar of the PDP, they must be treated with fairness, justice and equity. It is not only when it comes to work, it is not only when it comes to giving votes, that we will all remember that the South-South is the pillar. When it also comes to sharing dividends of democracy, they should remember that this is the pillar of the party.”
Ahead of the 2023 general election, Wike charged his colleagues, National Assembly members and other stakeholders from the South-South zone to set aside their differences in the overall interest of the PDP.
“We have all said that Nigerians are waiting for PDP to takeover in 2023. That is true. But we cannot takeover if we are not united. We cannot takeover if we don’t work together.”
The Rivers State governor stressed that the only way PDP could wrest political power from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government in 2023 was for it to remain united.
He said Nigerians were already disenchanted with the APC-led Federal Government that has through its anti-people economic policies, inflicted hardship on the masses.
According to the governor, APC’s poor governance was clearly manifest in the widespread poverty in Nigeria, insecurity, poor electricity supply, and scarcity of petroleum products.
“It is for us to put our house together and make Nigerians proud; because if we don’t takeover in 2023, Nigerians will never forgive PDP. All the opportunity abounds, and so, we must take this opportunity and make Nigerians happy.”
The governor said PDP has realised its past mistakes, and when given another opportunity will not take Nigerians for granted as the ruling APC was doing today.
“Now that Nigerians have opened the door for us, we must make Nigerians happy. This (APC) government is a government of excuses. Every morning, one excuse;every afternoon, one excuse; and in the night, one excuse. I’ve never seen a party that makes promise without fulfilling the promise.”
Wike said the Federal Government’s declaration that it has deleted Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act smacks of corruption.
In his remarks, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri called for the urgent constitution of the NDDC Board, saying that what was going on in the commission was an aberration.
Diri said, “I want to join my colleagues to welcome all of us to this maiden meeting of our South-South zone stakeholders’ summit.
“Our zone needs this very regularly.We need to come together like this, unite as a people and take our destiny in our hands. I am sure that this summit will not end today.We will continue to meet to look at the issues challenging and confronting this zone.
“I like to join again the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum on the issues of the Niger Delta Development Commission, while we are still calling for the real constitution of the NDDC Board. It has never happened in the history of that commission that the board will be taken over by a single administrator.
“The NDDC today is more like a private property to some persons in government, and as governors, we have made this call over and over, and we will not stop. I am sure that in our meeting today, we will look at that because it affects us.
“Beyond that, we were told about the forensic audit of NDDC. Where is the report of the forensic audit? Today is another good opportunity for us to call for the report of the forensic audit of the NDDC.
“A lot of billions have been involved in that, and even as we speak, we still hear a lot of stories about the corruption that is on wholesome scale in NDDC.
“We are the ones directly affected, and we cannot continue to keep quiet.Beyond that, I like to draw our attention to the issue of NNPC.
“Recently, the NNPC was privatised, and NNPC is advertising for construction of roads in Nigeria. But it failed to include any South-South state. This is unacceptable”, Diri added.
Present at the meeting were Governors, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.
Other dignitaries in attendance included PDP national vice chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih; Senator George Sekibo; House of Reps Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu; former Deputy Speaker House of Reps, Hon Austin Opara; former governors of Cross River and Rivers states, Senator Liyel Imoke and Sir Celestine Omehia.
Members of the State Working Committee of Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers State Chapter led by the Chairman, Amb. Desmond Akawor and other delegates from Rivers State, including Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo; Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Sen. Olaka Nwogu; Bro. Felix Obuah; and Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison, among others, attended the summit.
A communique issue at the end of the South-South Stakeholders’ Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, March 21, 2022, read in full: “On this 21st day of March, 2022, stakeholders of the South-South zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and resolved as follows:That the zone is committed to the enthronement of true federalism in all ramifications, both in principle and practice.
“That the zone is worried over the prevailing state of insecurity across the country and calls for more concerted effort to enhance the operational efficiency of the security architecture. It therefore resolved that the zone reiterates its demand for creation of state police.
“The zone frowns at the continuous and unlawful violation of the Niger Delta Development Commission Act by the use of Sole Administrator in the management and running of the agency and calls on federal government asa matter of urgency to immediately constitute a Governing Board.
“The zone also demands that the forensic audit of the NDDC be made public and implemented without further delay.
“The zone is also fully in support of the provision of the Southern Governors Forum that the next President of Nigeria comes from the Southern part of Nigeria.
“That the zone commends the PDP governors of the South-South for putting the region on the world map through the development projects being initiated and commissioned regularly.
“The zone also resolved that NNPC should recognize the region in siting infrastructural projects as being implemented in other regions.
“The zone also frowned that despite the contributions of the zone to the economy of the nation, stakeholders are worried and frowns at the fact that there is no existent of federal presence by way of projects in the region, including the non-completion of the East-West Road.
“The zone commends the government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel for making the hosting of the summit amemorable one.We so submit”, the communiqué added.
