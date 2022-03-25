Again, FG Scores Rivers High On BESDA Implementation … RSG Recommits To Equitable Access To Education

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has tasked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to treat the South-South geopolitical zone with fairness, justice and equity.

The governor noted that having consistently voted for the PDP since 1999, the party cannot at this crucial moment ignore the South-South’s contributions to its success.

Wike gave the admonition during the zonal meeting of PDP stakeholders in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, last Monday.

“The South-South is the pillar of the PDP. If the South-South is the pillar of the PDP, they must be treated with fairness, justice and equity. It is not only when it comes to work, it is not only when it comes to giving votes, that we will all remember that the South-South is the pillar. When it also comes to sharing dividends of democracy, they should remember that this is the pillar of the party.”

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Wike charged his colleagues, National Assembly members and other stakeholders from the South-South zone to set aside their differences in the overall interest of the PDP.

“We have all said that Nigerians are waiting for PDP to takeover in 2023. That is true. But we cannot takeover if we are not united. We cannot takeover if we don’t work together.”

The Rivers State governor stressed that the only way PDP could wrest political power from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government in 2023 was for it to remain united.

He said Nigerians were already disenchanted with the APC-led Federal Government that has through its anti-people economic policies, inflicted hardship on the masses.

According to the governor, APC’s poor governance was clearly manifest in the widespread poverty in Nigeria, insecurity, poor electricity supply, and scarcity of petroleum products.

“It is for us to put our house together and make Nigerians proud; because if we don’t takeover in 2023, Nigerians will never forgive PDP. All the opportunity abounds, and so, we must take this opportunity and make Nigerians happy.”

The governor said PDP has realised its past mistakes, and when given another opportunity will not take Nigerians for granted as the ruling APC was doing today.

“Now that Nigerians have opened the door for us, we must make Nigerians happy. This (APC) government is a government of excuses. Every morning, one excuse;every afternoon, one excuse; and in the night, one excuse. I’ve never seen a party that makes promise without fulfilling the promise.”

Wike said the Federal Government’s declaration that it has deleted Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act smacks of corruption.

In his remarks, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri called for the urgent constitution of the NDDC Board, saying that what was going on in the commission was an aberration.

Diri said, “I want to join my colleagues to welcome all of us to this maiden meeting of our South-South zone stakeholders’ summit.

“Our zone needs this very regularly.We need to come together like this, unite as a people and take our destiny in our hands. I am sure that this summit will not end today.We will continue to meet to look at the issues challenging and confronting this zone.

“I like to join again the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum on the issues of the Niger Delta Development Commission, while we are still calling for the real constitution of the NDDC Board. It has never happened in the history of that commission that the board will be taken over by a single administrator.

“The NDDC today is more like a private property to some persons in government, and as governors, we have made this call over and over, and we will not stop. I am sure that in our meeting today, we will look at that because it affects us.

“Beyond that, we were told about the forensic audit of NDDC. Where is the report of the forensic audit? Today is another good opportunity for us to call for the report of the forensic audit of the NDDC.

“A lot of billions have been involved in that, and even as we speak, we still hear a lot of stories about the corruption that is on wholesome scale in NDDC.

“We are the ones directly affected, and we cannot continue to keep quiet.Beyond that, I like to draw our attention to the issue of NNPC.

“Recently, the NNPC was privatised, and NNPC is advertising for construction of roads in Nigeria. But it failed to include any South-South state. This is unacceptable”, Diri added.

Present at the meeting were Governors, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Other dignitaries in attendance included PDP national vice chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih; Senator George Sekibo; House of Reps Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu; former Deputy Speaker House of Reps, Hon Austin Opara; former governors of Cross River and Rivers states, Senator Liyel Imoke and Sir Celestine Omehia.

Members of the State Working Committee of Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers State Chapter led by the Chairman, Amb. Desmond Akawor and other delegates from Rivers State, including Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo; Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Sen. Olaka Nwogu; Bro. Felix Obuah; and Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison, among others, attended the summit.

A communique issue at the end of the South-South Stakeholders’ Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, March 21, 2022, read in full: “On this 21st day of March, 2022, stakeholders of the South-South zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and resolved as follows:That the zone is committed to the enthronement of true federalism in all ramifications, both in principle and practice.

“That the zone is worried over the prevailing state of insecurity across the country and calls for more concerted effort to enhance the operational efficiency of the security architecture. It therefore resolved that the zone reiterates its demand for creation of state police.

“The zone frowns at the continuous and unlawful violation of the Niger Delta Development Commission Act by the use of Sole Administrator in the management and running of the agency and calls on federal government asa matter of urgency to immediately constitute a Governing Board.

“The zone also demands that the forensic audit of the NDDC be made public and implemented without further delay.

“The zone is also fully in support of the provision of the Southern Governors Forum that the next President of Nigeria comes from the Southern part of Nigeria.

“That the zone commends the PDP governors of the South-South for putting the region on the world map through the development projects being initiated and commissioned regularly.

“The zone also resolved that NNPC should recognize the region in siting infrastructural projects as being implemented in other regions.

“The zone also frowned that despite the contributions of the zone to the economy of the nation, stakeholders are worried and frowns at the fact that there is no existent of federal presence by way of projects in the region, including the non-completion of the East-West Road.

“The zone commends the government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel for making the hosting of the summit amemorable one.We so submit”, the communiqué added.