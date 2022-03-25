Arts/Literary
African Music: Whither Nigeria, Ghana?
Sharing a common culture under British colonial rule, Nigerian and Ghanaian highlife as played in the 1950s by Victor Olaiya and Emmanuel Tetteh Mensah, competed favourably with the Congolese music of Franco Laumbo Makiadi and Joseph Kabasele. In the 1960s, Miriam Makeba’s Pata Pata and Click Song stood on the same musical rating with Rex Lawson’s Love Adure, Ibinabo and Roy Chicago’s Yoyo gbe and Maria.
But innovators like Zaiko Langa and Papa Wemba introduced new elements into Congo Zairean music with a bolder fusion of rhymba and folklore that have attracted western pop attitudes to indigenous music. The South African Xhosa musical tradition of Makeba and Hugh Masekela has been extended by the likes of Dudu Pukwanda, a most expressive voice who maintained the kwela groove with gusto until 1990. And like a dynamite, Yvonne Chaka and Brenda Fassie have taken on Africa and the West on a music trip that is still moving on wagon wheels.
And of course, of all the artistes bringing the manding sound out of the Sahel region, the first international success came to Salif Keita, the albino singer from Mali whose success story has set the pace for the musical culture of Mali. His image and that of his country was boosted by a 1991 collaboration with United States of America artistes. And needless to say that the world is now a stage for Senegal’s Yousou Ndour, a grammy award winner.
Steeped in traditional culture and given Western appeal, Youssou’s music is very popular in Europe and America; and has set the pace for the music of the entire Sahel Region.
On the other hand, since the Uhuru Professional Dance Band and the Ramblers in the late 1960s, Ghanaian highlife has been in limbo. Attempts at extending its evolution to the future were made by George Dako, an alto saxophonists based in Germany in the 1970s. His approach was rock-oriented, but it lacked depth in terms of arrangement and melodic structuring. The Benglos Dance Band made a bold effort to revolutionise highlife in Ghana, but the group disbanded after the release of its first album in 1983 due to lack of support and encouragement.
Also, in Nigeria, not much has happened in the evolution of highlife since Rex Lawson! Except that Fela Anikulapo-Kuti revolutionised it in 1965 and later transformed it to Afrobeat where only Femi and Seun Kuti are the only performers.
If there is any evidence of performance of highlife in Ghana today, it is not because the exponents are professionally committed to it. It is because of the monolithic musical culture of the country, which has highlife as the only idiom, unlike Nigeria where there are various other forms.
In Ghana, highlife is crying for professional treatment without which it cannot receive international acceptance. The situation is not different in Nigeria where there is now a tendency towards Afrobeat music. And yet in all of Africa, including Nigeria and Ghana, indigenous musical culture is profound enough to inspire musicians. There is no excuse.
To say that music is a part of life in Africa is an understatement. In many African cultures, music seems to have a greater significance than human life. It is often believed to have predated the existence of man and remains the main conduit for communication with the gods.
In its traditional forms, music accompanies almost every activity. While in contemporary popular guise, it has proved to be a lively form of cultural expression. No African popular music exists in a vacuum; it is always related in one way or another to the cultural background of the performers. For the African, music truly is the expression of culture. The African expresses it through dance, body movement, clapping the instruments identified with his cultural environment and vocal expression. And an important vocal construction is call-and-response singing, a pattern common to many types of African music.
The difference between contemporary popular music and traditional idioms is often vast, but there must be a continuity of purpose. Traditional musicians are human like every other person. They live in the modern world where culture has become dynamic.
Traditional music is bound to be affected by modern influences because the same people who play modern and traditional listen to both. The traditional will always be there, and the ability to fuse it with modern elements, such as jazz or rock without losing its African value is the hallmark of the contemporary African music, which can break through the international scene. And the artiste must be musically educated to be able to develop an individual style, something that manages to remain constant despite changing contexts.
Almost all the incursions into Afrobeat, highlife, and other forms of music today are lacking in basic professional requirements like composition, arrangements and song writing. These roles need to be performed by trained people to be able to fully complement the efforts of performers. Otherwise, the cacophony of sounds would continue to prevail.
A great number of musical videos are now telecast everyday, an indication that efforts are, more than ever before, being made by our young musicians to identify with Afrocentric music. But what does it benefit an artiste in concrete terms, if all he gets from a whole recording effort is desirable in that it could stimulate people’s interest, but it is like a double-edged sword. It could also be disastrous.
As the frequency of an airplay daily registers an impression on the subconscious, the inadequacies of the video become emphasised. Mediocrity is promoted; and this can eventually destroy the artiste, preventing the discerning public from giving his next recording effort a chance.
However, what can be done to improve the quality of music and its general standard among our youths is for the education ministry to make music compulsory in secondary schools. The implication of this move is that by the time a young chap leaves secondary school, he would be well grounded in the rudiments of music. If he is so inclined, he could pursue music at the polytechnic or university. But even if he terminates his study at the secondary school level and wants to take up music, he already has an idea about melody, harmony, arrangement and form. He has already acquired a foundation on which he would continue to build.
By: Benson Idonije
Idonije writes from Lagos.
Social/Kiddies
RSG Honours Youth Champions …As State Marks International Adolescent Health Week
Rivers State Government- has honoured young persons in the state whom they described as “Youth Champions”.Those honoured are Ezekiel Okuwa and Catherine Dansi. The youths were trained by the Ministry of Health and they distinguished themselves by engaging their peers within their locality and making referral where necessary.
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr(Mrs) Ndidi Chikanele Utchay who decorated the “Youth Champions” charged them to always work towards maintaining good example that the younger generation would emulate.
“I urge you two as “Youth Champions” to continually be a glowing example to the younger generation”,she said.
The decoration of the “Youth Champions” which took place at the Rivers State Ministry of Health,Secretariat Complex,Port Harcourt last Monday was part of activities to mark this year’s International Adolescent Health Week celebrations in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s (UNICEF) in the state.
The International Adolescent Health Week which is celebrated globally every third week in March has its 2022 week from 20th to 26th March and its theme as,”Transition”: from childhood to adulthood physically and mentally from pre-pandemic life into a life shaped by pandemic”.The overall goal is to increase awareness and visibility of the health and wellness issues of adolescents globally.
After the decoration,the train of adolescent mentors,officials of the Ministry and media team stopped at the Government Girls Secondary School, Rumueme to sensitise students on the theme for the year.
It was an interactive session and was very engaging as the students were given insights that would help them cope as adolescents.The ministry shared a help line -09025764565 number to further enlighten and assist the children in case of any form of violence so that quick response can come.Over 500 students from the Universal Basic Education(UBE) and Senior Secondary sections of the school were present at the sensitisation campaign.
Still on the week,last Tuesday,there was a live phone-in programme at one of the popular radio stations in Port Harcourt aimed at widening the senstisation of adolescents and parents.The programme was on the theme:”Changes and Challenges associated with transition,how best to care for our adolescents and make them visible in society “
The discussants on radio were Jennifer Amadi, Vice Chairman, Adolescent and Young People Technical Working Group; Wendy Wokoma,Global co-lead,International Adolescent Health Week and a member of the Adolescent and Young People Technical Working Group.
Also,in view of this year’s celebration, the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board trained 23 focal persons across the 23 local government areas of the state to also create sensitisation among adolescents in schools at the local government level.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Social/Kiddies
‘Increase In Pre-Adolescent Children’s Suicide Rate Frightening’
A new research has warned that children in the past two decades, growing number of preteens have taken medicines or other chemicals as a way to end their lives.
The findings were published recently in March, 2022 in an online journal, JAMA Pediatrics by a team of researchers who used data collected in the National Poison Data System for Children aged 6 to 18.
The study co-author, Dr David Sheridan, a pediatic emergency room doctor, at Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, said mental health concerns are growing issues in emergency department patients.
“We have just seen rapidly escalating numbers of adolescents coming in with sucidal thoughts. And it seems like we have been seeing younger patients as well”, Sheridan said.
During the study period, there were more than 1.2 million cases, about two-thirds in girls.
Nearly 29% of the cases resulted in serious outcomes, including over 1,000 deaths.
While recreational ingestion stayed constant, suicidal ingestions increased dramatically. In adolescents, the increase was 2.4 -fold higher, compared to a 4.5-fold increase in those aged 10 to12.
“It is a good thing recreational use is not increasing but is very concerning that the sucidal ones are significantly increasing “ Sheridan noted, Despite the dramatic increase, the actual number of teens with sucidal ingestion continues to be much higher than preteens, Sheridan said.
He added that, it is important for parents to know that the drugs children are consuming are sometimes those that are the most common place in households, including acetaminophen (Tylenol), ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) and allergy medications like Benadryl.
“Unfortunately, there are kids who are suicidal and they are impulsive and so, they just take whatever is at home” said Sheridan, who suggested locking up even these common medications, if there are kids in this age range at home.
Though the study authors noted that sucidal thinking can be fueled by many factors and is not well understood, they also said that many social media platforms were launched in 2013, which happened to dovetail with the rise in cases.
Though Sheridan urged caution about connecting the two, he said that, the goal of the research was to highlight that this is happening.
A clinical director for the society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, Susan Tellone said, it is important to open the conversation about mental health so that people are able to talk about it as openly as they talk about their physical health. A positive side effect of the pandemic is that it is happening more.
“I’m very hopeful that we can reduce the stigma and shame attached to mental health and have it start to look like we talk about our physical health, because our brain is an organ, just like our heart , our lungs and every other part of our body” Tellone said.
Parents can do that with their own children by asking, “Are you Ok?” Tellone added.
“And if you are not OK, what’s going on in your life right now that’s making you feel sad”, Tellone suggested. “And to ask the question. “Has it gotten so bad that you are actually thinking about not wanting to live?”.
It is important to be able to have that conversation with your kids, Tellone said, and to help them when they are just starting to feel out of sorts . Three important words to keep the conversation going are, “Tell me more, she said.
“And just listen without advice or judgement , just I am here for you. Tell me more”. Tellone said.
During the pandemic, children have experienced isolation and uncertainty along with everyone and they have had an enomous amount of loss, Tellone noted. Many kids were being raised by parents who were under a lot of pressure and stress.
“For our children, there are many factors that come into the rise in suicidal Ideation, but I think the pandemic and the chronic level of uncertainty has taken it’s toll on families”.
Tellone finally said.
Stories By Ibinabo Ogolo
