Politics
2023: INEC To Release Guidelines In April
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, says the regulations and guidelines for the 2023 general elections will be ready 10 months before the election.
The elections will commence in February 2022 which is an indication that INEC plans to release the guidelines before the end of April.
This is contained in the INEC Daily Bulletin issued on Tuesday.
Yakubu gave the hint when he received a delegation from John D and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation in Abuja.
The INEC chairman recalled that In 2019, the commission was constrained by time due to the uncertainty that trailed the electoral legal framework.
He said, that saw the commission signing off on the regulations and guidelines on January 19, 2019, few weeks to the election.
“But we hope that this time around, we will sign off on the regulations and guidelines at least 10 months before the next general election, which is very good progress for us.”
Speaking further on the commission’s source of power to develop the guidelines and regulations, the INEC Chairman said the commission was happy with the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Electoral Act.
“We now have a new electoral law, on the basis of which we commenced work on the regulations and guidelines.
“Electoral Act cannot say everything, so the National Assembly donates part of its power to INEC to make Regulations and guidelines and these regulations and guidelines have forms of subsidiary legislation.”
He further disclosed that INEC had virtually finished the processes.
“Our Election Project Plan (EPP) is ready and about to be published, the Strategic Plan is already completed and published.
“We also publish and gazette the guidelines and send the three documents to the stakeholders and general public next month.”
Earlier in his remarks, the President of John D and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, John Palfrey, congratulated INEC on the successes achieved in areas where it made recommendations after the 2019 general elections.
Politics
APC Convention: Govs Back Buhari’s Chairmanship
President Muhammadu Buhari has held a meeting with governors of All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the party’s National Convention.
The governors pledged to align with any candidate of Buhari’s choice, especially for the chairmanship position which will be keenly contested this weekend.
Despite initial scepticism that greeted plans for the convention, the party stakeholders said they were finalising logistic arrangements for the convention which holds on March 26.
The governors were led to the meeting by the Chairman of the Interim Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala Buni on Wednesday.
The chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said they would support any process that would lead to a consensus.
Recall Buhari had last month said he was in favour of the consensus model for selecting candidates for the party’s national positions.
He had urged the governors to explore the option of consensus.
Politics
Obiano Left Debt Of N100bn – Soludo
The newly sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has raised an alarm over the state of the economy of Anambra, State which he said was in a “bad shape”
Speaking on Arise News television interview, Soludo said that from the audited account of the state ending December 31, 2021, there is about N300 million to N400 million cash in various banks and over N100 billion debt.
He said: “In terms of finances, there is the detailed audited account which is a public document and anybody can assess it. The audited account up to 31st December 2021 has been published. It contains our assets and liabilities as of the end of the year.
“Everybody knows that the state finances are not robust. We have a debt of N100 and something billion and about 300 million cash. But we will still have reconciliation to make for the period between January and the day we were handed over. There is also contractor debt contingent liabilities. That is the baseline.
“We intend to be publishing our accounts for everybody to see and what our money is used for.”
Soludo also spoke on his embattled predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, describing him as an honourable man.
According to him, what is rare in Nigeria today is that people do not keep their words, but Obiano kept his.
He added: “We met in August, September, October and November of 2016 and I accepted his proposal for us to work together politically in 2017. Many people did not expect the partnership to work but it did after five years.
“For me, that is historic. It is easy for people to make promises and walk away, but Obiano did not.
“He loves Anambra; he loves his people and he did his best to the best of his ability. We are on continuity and we will continue from where he stopped. This is the APGA government and we will continue on the foundation he laid.
“Our job is to make amendments where he did not do quite well and continue the trajectory.
“I do not expect him to pose any problems for us in terms of interference. He is not that kind of fellow who, after leaving office, would still want to impose himself and want to be the one calling the shots.
“So, I do not envisage that kind of friction and I am eternally grateful to him.
Politics
C:River: PDP Hails Court For Sacking 20 Lawmakers
The Cross River State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the High Court for the sacking of 20 lawmakers that left the party recently.
The Chairman in the state, Venatius Ikem, on Tuesday said members of the party were ecstatic about the judgment that sacked the lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
According to him, they decided to challenge the arbitrary acts of politicians following the defection of some of their members.
Ikem was reacting to the judgment of a High Court in Abuja that sacked the legislators over their defection.
In a judgment delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on March 21, the court held that the lawmakers needed to vacate their seats since they abandoned the party which brought them to power.
The judgment followed a suit filed by the PDP with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021.
The chairman said they were in an ecstatic mood having reclaimed their victory.
“We have left no one in doubt that we had confidence in the judiciary and we believed that we would reclaim our mandate.
“The difference between this case and the others in the past is that we challenged it, the courts do not just give judgments, but adjudicate on matters brought before it.
“We decided that one way or the other, we would correct certain things in our politics and the judgment today is the beginning of this,” he said.
On his part, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Mike Ojisi, said they were ready to field their candidates for the vacant positions, adding that the judgment is a welcomed development.
“We are conscious of the fact that they may want to go for appeal, but that will not make any difference.
“If these lawmakers that were sacked today were wise, they would have learned a lesson from the judgment involving the Ebonyi governor.
“Even if they had returned to the party a day before this judgment, we would have received them with open arms.
“Our umbrella is so large that it can accommodate as many people as possible,” he said.
The Tide source reports that the affected members were the lawmakers who defected with Governor. Ben Ayade in 2021 from the PDP to the APC.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Eni Lifts Force Majeure On Brass Terminal, Bonny NLNG, Okpai Plant
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Reps Laud NIMASA Over Deep Blue Project
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Immigration Sanctions Two Corrupt Personnel
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
NCDMB Partners Firm On Lubricants Plant
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Airlines Ration Flight Over High Operations Cost …May Further Increase Flight Tickets Prices
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
NSCDC Restates Commitment To Fight Oil Theft, Vandalism
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Debt Servicing: Nigeria Spent N2.93trn In 2021 – DMO
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Reps Probe Aiteo, Addax Over Oil Spills, MoU