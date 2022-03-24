The English Premier League Teams With The Most Nigerain Players

Many of the top English Premier league teams are stacked with Nigerian players. These players are some of the best in the world. Those that want to place a soccer bet should know all about them before proceeding. Here is a list of the teams that employ the most players from Nigeria.

Watford

Currently, the Watford team, nicknamed the Hornets, has a roster that includes six of the best Nigerian players. These players are Oghenekaro Etebo, William-Troost-Ekong, Dennis Emmanuel, Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru, and Adedapo Awokoya Mebude. The positions these players fill include defender, midfielder, and forward.

Mr. Etebo made his professional debut in the 2018 Premier League World Cup. Mr. Troost-Ekong debuted in 2015 and, to date, has won in excess of 50 caps. Mr. Emmanual has been playing professionally since 2019. Mr. Success started his sports career in 2017, when he qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament. Mr. Dele-Bashriu also began playing professionally in 2017.

Leichester City

The Leichester City team also has some powerful Nigerian players. These players are Ademola Lookman, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho. They earn more per season than anyone else in the Premier League and are some of the country’s top ranked players.

Everton

Everton’s star Nigerian player is Alex Iwobi. In 2019 the team signed him to a five year contract. He is considered to be one of the top players on the team.

Brentford

Brentford’s Nigerian player is Frank Onyeka. He has been an integral part of the team’s most important games. During his time playing for Brentford, Onyeka has won four caps. He is well known for playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The English Premier League

The English Premier League was launched in 1992. It has gone on to achieve historic success. More people watch the Premier League than any other league in the world. Since it began, the league has included 50 clubs in its competitions.

The ongoing success of the league includes six UEFA Championship League wins. On two different occasions, clubs from the English Premier League have won the FIFA Club World Cup.

The English Premier League’s track record means that their revenue is higher than any other football club in existance today. This is mostly due to the league’s TV deals.

The typical season sees 20 clubs competing against each other twice. This allows each team to have both a home game and an away game. Each game is televised globally, attracting spectators and bettors all over the world.

The phenomenon that is the English Premier League is nothing short of spectacular. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Nigeria’s many talented footballers, it has achieved many awards and accolades. Premier League games continue to serve as a large part of the sports betting industry. The popularity of these games continues to grow as the sports betting industry grows. It is only a matter of time until the English Premiere League makes the biggest impact in worldwide sports.