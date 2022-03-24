online games
The English Premier League Teams With The Most Nigerain Players
Many of the top English Premier league teams are stacked with Nigerian players. These players are some of the best in the world. Those that want to place a soccer bet should know all about them before proceeding. Here is a list of the teams that employ the most players from Nigeria.
- Watford
Currently, the Watford team, nicknamed the Hornets, has a roster that includes six of the best Nigerian players. These players are Oghenekaro Etebo, William-Troost-Ekong, Dennis Emmanuel, Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru, and Adedapo Awokoya Mebude. The positions these players fill include defender, midfielder, and forward.
Mr. Etebo made his professional debut in the 2018 Premier League World Cup. Mr. Troost-Ekong debuted in 2015 and, to date, has won in excess of 50 caps. Mr. Emmanual has been playing professionally since 2019. Mr. Success started his sports career in 2017, when he qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament. Mr. Dele-Bashriu also began playing professionally in 2017.
- Leichester City
The Leichester City team also has some powerful Nigerian players. These players are Ademola Lookman, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho. They earn more per season than anyone else in the Premier League and are some of the country’s top ranked players.
- Everton
Everton’s star Nigerian player is Alex Iwobi. In 2019 the team signed him to a five year contract. He is considered to be one of the top players on the team.
- Brentford
Brentford’s Nigerian player is Frank Onyeka. He has been an integral part of the team’s most important games. During his time playing for Brentford, Onyeka has won four caps. He is well known for playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.
The English Premier League
The English Premier League was launched in 1992. It has gone on to achieve historic success. More people watch the Premier League than any other league in the world. Since it began, the league has included 50 clubs in its competitions.
The ongoing success of the league includes six UEFA Championship League wins. On two different occasions, clubs from the English Premier League have won the FIFA Club World Cup.
The English Premier League’s track record means that their revenue is higher than any other football club in existance today. This is mostly due to the league’s TV deals.
The typical season sees 20 clubs competing against each other twice. This allows each team to have both a home game and an away game. Each game is televised globally, attracting spectators and bettors all over the world.
The phenomenon that is the English Premier League is nothing short of spectacular. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Nigeria’s many talented footballers, it has achieved many awards and accolades. Premier League games continue to serve as a large part of the sports betting industry. The popularity of these games continues to grow as the sports betting industry grows. It is only a matter of time until the English Premiere League makes the biggest impact in worldwide sports.
Cartoon Based Video Slots Games
There are many slot themes from casino free spins no deposit games to choose from but perhaps the slots with the most eye catching slot themes are cartoon based video slots.
Cartoon Slot Theme
Cartoons are a great basis for a slot theme, they feature recognisable characters that are easily identifiable to players. Cartoons can be popular with both children and adults, they have a cross generation appeal that not many things do. Using a cartoon slot theme can sometimes be tricky for developers as they need to make sure that it is accurate to the show whilst making sure that the slot does not appeal to children in any way. Luckily, most of the cartoons that slot developers use as a theme are shows which children would not be as familiar with. A successful cartoon slot will provide players with the right amount of nostalgia and humour whilst still being loyal to the property which it is based on.
Best Cartoon Based Video Slots
Animation is one of the oldest forms of visual storytelling, cartoons have been a part of everyone’s childhood for many generations now. The following are some of the most popular cartoon based video slots.
- The Flintstones was developed by Playtech and it is based on the classic cartoon series of the same name. Players can journey back to the stone age with this release, featuring all the main characters from the show including Fred, Wilma and Barney. What’s exciting about this slot is that there are over 1,000 different ways to win!
- Betty Boop is a slot that was developed by Bally Technologies, based on the classic cartoon from way back in the 1930’s! Although not necessarily an adult cartoon, this slot theme definitely appeals more to older players who would remember the original show. There is still a lot that younger generations will love about this slot however, there is a wonderful design which is intentionally evocative of older cartoons and a fun free spins bonus!
Film and TV Slot Differences
Although cartoon slot themes may seem similar to film and television slot themes, there are actually a few subtle differences between them that help to make them distinctive.
- Cartoon slots are usually based on older or adult cartoons while there are a wide range of film and television shows which are used for slot themes. The reason why cartoon slot themes have to be picked more carefully is because slot developers don’t want their game to appeal to kids, so they have to use properties which younger people will be unfamiliar with.
- Film and TV slots are a lot more topical. As a byproduct of not appealing to children, cartoon slot themes are based on older properties. Film and TV slot themes are way more topical by comparison, with many using the most recent blockbusters and hit series as a theme in order to appeal to players.
Final Thoughts
Cartoon based video slots are incredibly appealing slot games which appeal to players because of their nostalgia, developers have to be careful with these sorts of slots though because they may accidentally appeal to children.
Coins and their bet value in Slots Wagering Explained
As online slots like Dazzle Me Megaways gained popularity worldwide, slot developers had to work fast and accommodate every customer, be it someone in the UK or Sweden. All of a sudden people from the outlying countries wanted to play the famous games in their own currency. Some developers created country-specific versions of their games which complied with the local currency.
But other developers (namely NetEnt) came up with a different way to make their games compatible with the worldwide market. They introduced game coins and bet levels into their slots, which are still being used today. In this article, we explain how coins and bet level/value system works in slots wagering.
Fixed paylines
To begin with, we should make it clear that slots that use game coins and bet levels also have fixed paylines. This means that the amount of active paylines in the game is set to maximum and doesn’t change according to the size of your bet. That is a nice touch from game developers, which enables a maximised chance of winning big throughout all possible paylines. Could be worse!\
Game coins
The player has an option to adjust the value of their game coins. These values typically go by 0.01, 0.02, 0.05, 0.10 and 0.20. Higher values are available across the different slots.
The game coins parameter indicates the value of the coin that you bet on all active paylines.
Bet level
This is the 2nd parameter that impacts the size of your bet and goes hand in hand with game coins. It essentially does the same function that the game coin does – it adjusts the overall value of your bet. Bet level works as a multiplier for your game coins and typically goes by the levels 1 to 10. Level 1 multiplies your game coins by x10, while level 2 will multiply them by x20, and so on.
Relying on what we know so far, we could use the following examples to explain how this system works:
- Bet level – 1, coin value – 0.01 = 0.10 bet size.
- Bet level – 2, coin value – 0.01 = 0.20 bet size.
- Bet level – 3, coin value – 0.02 = 0.60 bet size.
- Bet level – 4, coin value – 0.10 = 4.00 bet size.
- Bet level – 9, coin value – 0.20 = 18.00 bet size.
Some slots use bet levels 1 to 5 instead of 1 to 10. The difference here is that if the game has 5 bet levels, a single level will multiply the game coins by x20. So bet level 1 = game coin x20, level 2 = game coin x 40, and so on.
What are the pros of game coin and bet level system?
Coin value and bet level do not impact the RTP, RNG or Volatility of the slot, it serves solely as an adjuster of your bet. Slots that use game coins are universal across all currencies. We could sum up this system in a few points:
- Easy to understand what you’re betting, no matter what your currency is.
- Always play with the maximum number of paylines.
- More control over your bet.
